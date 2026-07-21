Risk Manager FS Pro

  • Utilities
  • Igor Shmihel
    Igor Shmihel

    Igor Shmihel

    👋 Welcome
    🚀 10+ years of experience in software development and algorithmic trading.
    For us, creating an Expert Advisor is much more than writing code. It is about building professional software that is stable, secure, easy to use, and effective under real market conditions.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 15
🛡️ One losing day should never cost you a funded account.

Risk Manager FS Pro enforces a HARD daily loss limit on your account. The moment your equity hits the limit, it closes every open position at market and locks trading until the next trading day — no willpower required. Built specifically for prop-firm challenges and funded accounts (1-step, 2-step and instant funding).

😤 Why traders blow challenges
It is almost never the strategy. It is one tilted afternoon: a loss, a revenge trade, a doubled lot — and the daily drawdown rule is breached. This utility makes that scenario technically impossible.

🔐 Three independent protection layers
AUTO-CLOSE — equity reaches your daily or total limit → all positions are closed instantly.
🔒 HARD LOCK — trading stays blocked until midnight (server time). Any new trade opened under the block is closed within ~0.5 seconds, and the panel counts these blocked attempts.
💾 PERSISTENCE — the block and the loss baselines are stored per account login and survive re-attaching the EA, restarting the terminal and even reinstalling it. Removing the EA during an active block triggers an alert and a push notification.

📊 What it monitors
📉 Daily drawdown — % of the day-start balance (equity-based, so floating losses count)
📉 Total drawdown — % of the challenge starting balance
🎯 Profit target — progress from the initial balance, with current / target / remaining in money
📋 Balance, equity, day P/L and the exact money distance to your limit

🖥️ Premium on-chart dashboard
A clean dark panel shows both limits as color-coded gauges (🟢 green → 🟡 amber → 🔴 red), the protection status, and a countdown to unlock when the account is locked. Early warning at 75% of the daily limit via popup, sound and MT5 mobile push.

Key points
✅ Attach to ONE chart — it protects the entire account: every symbol, manual trades and other EAs
✅ Works with any broker, any account size, hedging and netting
100% offline — no DLLs, no web requests, nothing to configure on external sites
✅ Set-and-forget: default 2% daily / 8% total matches most prop firms

⚙️ Inputs
• Daily loss limit (% of balance) — default 2.0
• Total loss limit (% of starting balance) — default 8.0
• Close all trades when limit is hit — on/off
• Alerts: popup / push / sound
• Panel: show/hide, X/Y position
• Profit target: enable, initial balance (0 = auto-detect), target %
• Magic number, reset baselines (for a new challenge)

🧪 Testing the demo
The free demo runs in the Strategy Tester only. Use VISUAL mode to see the dashboard; open a few trades and let the drawdown reach the limit to watch the auto-close and hard lock in action. On a live or demo account the EA works identically, tracking your real equity.

📌 Note: the daily limit resets at 00:00 server time. If you run other EAs, the Risk Manager will close their positions too when your limit is hit — that is exactly its job.

💬 Questions? Ask in the Comments tab — I answer daily.
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5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
TradeMirror Pro MT5
Hao Liu
3 (1)
Utilities
TradeMirror is a local order replication tool designed for MT4/MT5 platforms, supporting real-time trading synchronization. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Product Advantages Aligned with the high standards of security, stability, and privacy protection for financial software, we have optimized three core dimensions: Intuitive graphical interface for user-friendly operation Enhanced privacy protection to meet sensitive data isolation requirements in fi
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
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