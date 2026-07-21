🛡️ One losing day should never cost you a funded account.



Risk Manager FS Pro enforces a HARD daily loss limit on your account. The moment your equity hits the limit, it closes every open position at market and locks trading until the next trading day — no willpower required. Built specifically for prop-firm challenges and funded accounts (1-step, 2-step and instant funding).



😤 Why traders blow challenges

It is almost never the strategy. It is one tilted afternoon: a loss, a revenge trade, a doubled lot — and the daily drawdown rule is breached. This utility makes that scenario technically impossible.



🔐 Three independent protection layers

⚡ AUTO-CLOSE — equity reaches your daily or total limit → all positions are closed instantly.

🔒 HARD LOCK — trading stays blocked until midnight (server time). Any new trade opened under the block is closed within ~0.5 seconds, and the panel counts these blocked attempts.

💾 PERSISTENCE — the block and the loss baselines are stored per account login and survive re-attaching the EA, restarting the terminal and even reinstalling it. Removing the EA during an active block triggers an alert and a push notification.



📊 What it monitors

📉 Daily drawdown — % of the day-start balance (equity-based, so floating losses count)

📉 Total drawdown — % of the challenge starting balance

🎯 Profit target — progress from the initial balance, with current / target / remaining in money

📋 Balance, equity, day P/L and the exact money distance to your limit



🖥️ Premium on-chart dashboard

A clean dark panel shows both limits as color-coded gauges (🟢 green → 🟡 amber → 🔴 red), the protection status, and a countdown to unlock when the account is locked. Early warning at 75% of the daily limit via popup, sound and MT5 mobile push.



✅ Key points

✅ Attach to ONE chart — it protects the entire account: every symbol, manual trades and other EAs

✅ Works with any broker, any account size, hedging and netting

✅ 100% offline — no DLLs, no web requests, nothing to configure on external sites

✅ Set-and-forget: default 2% daily / 8% total matches most prop firms



⚙️ Inputs

• Daily loss limit (% of balance) — default 2.0

• Total loss limit (% of starting balance) — default 8.0

• Close all trades when limit is hit — on/off

• Alerts: popup / push / sound

• Panel: show/hide, X/Y position

• Profit target: enable, initial balance (0 = auto-detect), target %

• Magic number, reset baselines (for a new challenge)



🧪 Testing the demo

The free demo runs in the Strategy Tester only. Use VISUAL mode to see the dashboard; open a few trades and let the drawdown reach the limit to watch the auto-close and hard lock in action. On a live or demo account the EA works identically, tracking your real equity.



📌 Note: the daily limit resets at 00:00 server time. If you run other EAs, the Risk Manager will close their positions too when your limit is hit — that is exactly its job.



💬 Questions? Ask in the Comments tab — I answer daily.