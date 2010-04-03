Trend Flip Detector

After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders.
Let me be honest with you - most indicators either clutter your chart with noise or give you signals so late that the move is already done by the time you act. I built Trend Flip Detector after spending years staring at gold charts, watching perfectly good setups get ruined by one thing: not knowing whether price was still close to the baseline or already stretched too far to chase.

This tool doesn't try to predict the market. What it does is give you a clean, compact read of the current chart bias, trend strength, distance from the baseline, and a Do Not Chase warning when price has moved too far for a fresh entry to make sense. That's it. No clutter, no noise - just the information you actually need to make a cleaner decision.

If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or any fast-moving instrument manually, you know how quickly a good-looking setup turns into a late entry. This indicator was built specifically for that problem.

What It Shows You

The panel sits quietly in the corner of your chart and answers a few key questions at a glance:

Is the chart currently leaning bullish, bearish, or neutral? The bias updates in real time based on where price sits relative to the baseline, filtered through an ATR-based neutral zone to reduce false flips during choppy conditions.

Has the trend recently changed? Bull and Bear flip markers are drawn directly on the chart so you can see exactly where the bias shifted without digging through history.

How far is price from the baseline right now? The distance is shown in ATR units so it scales naturally across instruments and timeframes. You're not guessing - you can see it.

Is this a strong move or a weak one? Trend strength reads as Weak, Normal, or Strong. A bearish bias with Strong strength means real selling pressure. A bearish bias with Weak strength deserves more caution.

Should you wait, or is it already too late? The Do Not Chase warning fires when the ATR distance becomes extended. It doesn't mean price will reverse - it simply tells you that chasing here carries elevated timing risk, and waiting for a pullback toward the baseline might be a better read.

What's New in Version 1.1

Version 1.1 sharpened several things that annoyed me in early testing.

The ATR anti-chop filter got a proper neutral zone. Instead of the baseline switching Bull to Bear on every minor touch, the indicator now holds the current bias until price crosses by a meaningful ATR margin. On a fast instrument like gold, this makes a real difference - you stop reacting to every wiggle and start reading the actual lean of the market.

The Do Not Chase warning was recalibrated to match the ATR distance logic shown on the panel. The warning and the number now tell the same story, which makes them easier to use together.

The panel itself was also rebuilt: cleaner blue layout, better text spacing, more compact height, the distance reading added, and a Next Bar countdown line. When the market is closed, the panel shows that status instead of sitting on 00:00 like something is broken.

How to Use It

Add it to your chart, glance at the panel, and use what you see as a decision filter alongside your own method.

If your analysis already points bearish and the panel confirms a Bearish bias with Strong strength, that alignment gives you more confidence. If the panel simultaneously shows Do Not Chase at 4.97 ATR distance, you have useful information - the trend is real, but this specific moment may not be the cleanest entry point.

This indicator works well alongside support and resistance, price action, session analysis, structure reading, or whatever framework you already trust. It does not tell you where to put your stop, how much to risk, or when to exit. That part is yours.

What the Free Version Includes

- Single-timeframe trend bias (Bullish, Bearish, Neutral)
- Colored baseline with optional visibility control
- Bull and Bear flip markers on the chart
- ATR anti-chop filter for more stable bias reading
- Do Not Chase warning with ATR distance display
- Trend strength reading (Weak, Normal, Strong)
- Quality condition readout
- Next Bar countdown and closed-market status
- Compact blue panel designed for fast chart reading

What's Reserved for the Pro Version

Multi-timeframe (MTF) trend alignment, Clarity Score, Retest and Pullback Zone, Entry State, advanced alert system, and EA-ready hidden buffers are not included in this Free version. These features are reserved for the Pro version.

A Note on Execution

The indicator behaves the same way regardless of broker, but real trading results are also shaped by spread, pricing model, and latency. A detailed explanation of execution differences: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?

Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all traders. Past indicator behavior does not guarantee future results. Market conditions can shift rapidly, especially on volatile instruments such as gold. Always test on a demo account first, understand how this tool behaves on your specific broker's data feed, and apply proper risk management based on your own trading plan. This indicator does not open, close, or manage trades. It is not a signal service and should never be the sole reason for entering a position.

Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for XAUUSD traders. Shaped by 8 years of live trading and system development, our focus is clear information, safer decision support, no hype, and no profit guarantees.
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Drawing session boxes by hand every day takes time and can easily become inconsistent. Gold Session Box MT5 helps automate that part of intraday analysis by marking the Asia, London and New York sessions directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Card
Gold Spread Monitor MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
The question most Gold traders forget to ask You check the chart. Structure looks clean. Candle confirms. You are ready to press Buy or Sell. But what is the spread right now? Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing struct
Risk Ratio Planner
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most trading mistakes do not happen during the trade. They happen in the thirty seconds before it. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. After purchase, please message me via MQL5 in
Gold Daily Range MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
After years of watching traders get stopped out not because their direction was wrong, but because they entered too late in the day - I built this tool to answer one question first, every time:   How much range does this day still have left? Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Ca
Gold Market Structure PRO MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
Gold Market Structure PRO MT5 is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read confirmed swing highs, swing lows, HH, HL, LH, LL, BOS and CHoCH directly on the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of dev
Gold Risk Calculator MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Gold does not move gently. A 300-point stop that looks reasonable on the chart can carry very different real-world risk depending on your account size, your broker's contract specification, how the volume step rounds your lot, and what the spread looks like at the moment you actually enter. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Prese
Gold One Click Trader MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Anyone who trades Gold manually has been through this: price moves fast, you have a clear read on the market, but you are still fumbling through input windows to adjust lot size, recalculate risk, place a pending order, or close a position before it turns. By the time the action is done, the level is gone. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional
Inventory Control Tool MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most basket-related blow-ups do not happen because of one bad trade. They happen because the trader kept adding while the inventory was already heavy, the losing side kept growing, and the structure quietly became unmanageable. By the time the account equity started moving, the basket was already too far in to exit cleanly. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources includ
Gold Bias Regime Filter
Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
Most traders don't blow accounts because they lack a strategy. They blow accounts because they trade a good strategy in the wrong environment. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. Af
Gold Stop Guardian MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most Gold trades don't blow up at entry. They bleed out because the stop was never set, set too wide, or left sitting in the wrong place while the market moved. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD tra
Episode Health Monitor
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
You already have positions open. The question is whether the episode is still under control. Floating P/L tells you the result. It does not tell you the condition. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD
Position Stress Monitor
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
You have 5 positions open on XAUUSD. Net floating is +$30 - looks fine. But look closer: 3 buys, 2 sells. The buys are carrying 0.60 lots, the sells only 0.20. One of those buys has been sitting underwater for 90 minutes. Margin level is at 390% and drifting down. Stress is building - quietly, invisibly - while the terminal just shows you a list of rows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 4
Trading Control System
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Trading Control System MT5 is an on-chart control panel for traders who want to monitor exposure, manage open positions, and control daily risk conditions directly from MetaTrader 5. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developin
Equity Protector Pro MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
One sharp gold move can change the whole account situation in seconds. When several XAUUSD positions are open, daily loss, floating drawdown and risk room can move faster than most traders can calculate manually. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - b
Master Decision Engine
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Master Decision Engine MT5 is an on-chart decision support utility for manual traders who want a more structured way to read market conditions before entering a trade. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured X
Breakout Map Engine
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Gold breaks levels every single day. Most of those breaks go nowhere. Price punches through a Daily high, pulls in late buyers, then collapses back inside the range within the next two candles. It happens on XAUUSD more than any other instrument, because the liquidity sitting above and below key levels is exactly what the market is hunting. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional
Gold Decision Assistant
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most bad gold trades don't start with a bad strategy. They start with a bad moment - spread sitting at 35 points, London session not yet open, structure that hasn't confirmed anything, or a setup that was fine on paper but wrong in context. The strategy was fine. The timing wasn't. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF G
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