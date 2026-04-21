Mesa Sub is a subwindow indicator based on the MESA Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) and Following Adaptive Moving Average (FAMA). It applies advanced cycle detection and phase analysis to adapt dynamically to market conditions, then normalizes the output to a clean 0–100 scale. This makes it easier to read momentum, trend strength, and turning points without dealing with raw price values. The fast-reacting MAMA line (gold) responds quickly to price shifts, while the slower FAMA line (blue) smooths direction and confirms trend bias. Key levels at 10, 50, and 90 help identify oversold, neutral, and overbought zones.

How to use: Look for MAMA crossing above FAMA for bullish signals and below for bearish signals. Use the 50 level as a trend filter—above favors buys, below favors sells. Extreme zones (above 90 or below 10) can signal exhaustion or potential reversals. For best results, combine with price action or higher timeframe bias. Adjust FastLimit, SlowLimit, and NormLookback to control sensitivity and smoothness.