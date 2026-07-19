CGE Trade Desk

Set & Forget Limit Order Desk for MT5

CGE Trade Desk is a chart-driven limit order EA built for prop firm traders who need to plan trades, manage risk, and protect their accounts from costly mistakes.

The EA combines visual trade setup, automatic position sizing, multi-take-profit splitting, SMC killzone and OTE tooling, and a full prop-firm protection layer into one workflow. Drag your entry, stop, and take-profit lines directly on the chart, then click PLACE — the EA handles lot calculation, expiry timing, and risk enforcement automatically. Every safety mechanism a serious trader needs is built in: equity-based daily loss caps, profit targets that close everything when hit, a permanent daily lockout, and a hard failsafe backstop.


Why CGE Trade Desk?

CGE Trade Desk gives traders a single panel to set up, size, and protect every trade without ever opening MT5's order ticket dialog.

Hover over any control on the panel for clear tool tips explaining exactly what it does.

  • Visual Trade Setup
    Click BUY LIMIT or SELL LIMIT and three draggable lines appear on the chart: Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit. Drag them to your levels — labels update live with dollar risk, dollar reward, R-multiple, and lot size. When everything looks right, click PLACE. No order tickets, no number entry, no manual lot calculation. Line labels can sit at the left, centre, or right of the chart, and they hold that position as you scroll, zoom, or resize.

  • Automatic Position Sizing
    Set your risk as a percentage of balance or a fixed dollar amount. The EA calculates the exact lot size for the stop distance you've set from the symbol's tick value, tick size, and broker volume step, then floors the result to the nearest valid volume increment. Risk stays consistent across every trade regardless of stop distance.

  • Honest Risk Reporting on Wide Stops
    If your stop is wide enough that the calculated size would fall below the broker's minimum lot, no EA can size smaller — so this one tells you instead of quietly over-sizing. The stop-loss label shows a multiplier such as 2.1x RISK whenever the minimum volume forces the position above your configured risk, and it recalculates live as you drag the stop. You always know what you are actually risking, not what you asked to risk.

  • Multi-TP with Partial Closes
    Switch to MULTI mode to split a trade across three take-profit levels (default 50% / 30% / 20%). Drag each TP line independently — TP1, TP2, and TP3 can be placed anywhere on the chart, with R-multiples computed live in their labels. The broker manages each leg independently, so partial profits lock in automatically as price reaches each level.

  • Auto Break-Even on TP1
    Optional safety upgrade for multi-TP trades. When enabled, the moment your TP1 leg closes and banks the first partial profit, the EA automatically moves the stop-loss on your remaining TP2 and TP3 positions to the entry price. The rest of the trade runs risk-free — worst case, you scratch at break-even. Best case, price continues to TP2 and TP3 for a full win. The move only fires once TP1 has genuinely filled and a surviving leg is at or above break-even, so it never races an in-flight stop-out. Toggle on or off with one click from the panel.

  • SMC Killzones & Silver Bullet Windows
    The desk tracks the four SMC killzones and the three Silver Bullet windows in New York time, with US daylight saving handled automatically. The panel shows which window is currently live alongside a running New York clock, and flags when a Silver Bullet window is running inside a wider killzone.

    Windows are Asian range 20:00–24:00, London 02:00–05:00, New York AM 07:00–10:00, London close 10:00–12:00, plus Silver Bullet London 03:00–04:00, Silver Bullet New York AM 10:00–11:00 and Silver Bullet New York PM 14:00–15:00 — all New York time. Each of the seven can be switched off in the inputs if it is not part of your model.

  • KZ LOCK — Session Discipline
    One click arms a gate that refuses BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT and PLACE outside the enabled killzones. It is a soft gate by design: the buttons stay lit and the info line states exactly which window you are waiting for, so you are never left guessing why an order was refused. For traders whose edge is session-specific, this removes the temptation to take a setup two hours after the window closed.

  • OTE — Optimal Trade Entry in One Click
    Toggle OTE and a single click on BUY LIMIT or SELL LIMIT builds the entire draft from the dealing range: the highest high and lowest low of the last 240 closed bars. Entry lands at your chosen retracement — default 70.5%, the sweet spot inside the classic 61.8% to 79% band. The stop sits beyond the opposite extreme of the range, where the range itself is invalidated. TP1 goes to the extreme being retraced from, and TP2 / TP3 project in standard deviations past it.

    Every line stays fully draggable afterwards, so OTE is a starting point rather than a cage. If the range is already breached or the resulting stop is tighter than your broker's minimum, the desk says so and leaves the draft alone rather than placing something unworkable.

  • Smart Expiry Selector — Ten Presets
    Choose how long your pending order stays live from a single dropdown:

    Good Till Cancelled — no expiry; the order rests until it fills or you cancel it.
    End of day — auto-cancels at 20:00 broker server time.
    Manual — type any HH:MM server time you like.
    Seven SMC window closes — Asian range 24:00, London 05:00, New York AM 10:00, London close 12:00, Silver Bullet London 04:00, Silver Bullet New York AM 11:00, and Silver Bullet New York PM 15:00, all New York time and converted to your broker's clock automatically.

    The dropdown lists every option with its close time and a live status: how long is left, or EXPIRED where the window has already passed. The expiry button itself shows a countdown that turns amber as the window tightens and red in the final minutes, so you can see at a glance whether the order has time to fill before you even click PLACE. If the chosen time has already gone, the panel flags EXPIRED and refuses to submit, so a stale level never reaches the broker. Optional settings let you push expiry changes onto already-open pending orders and keep separate Manual times per symbol.

  • FTMO-Optimized Account Protection
    Triple-layer equity-based protection prevents prop firm rule breaches. Target % locks in profit and stops trading for the day when daily P&L hits the target. Stop % triggers an immediate close-all on all positions plus pending order cancellation when daily losses approach the firm's limit. Failsafe % is the redundant backstop just below the hard limit. All three monitor floating + closed P&L combined and fire on every tick. Flip the entire protection layer on or off from the panel with a single toggle — when it's off the P&L readout keeps updating for reference, it simply stops auto-closing and locking out.

  • Permanent Daily Lockout
    Once any FTMO threshold hits, the EA enters lockout mode for the rest of the broker day — every position that opens after a hit (manual trades, other EAs, anything) gets closed within milliseconds, and pending orders are deleted on sight. The lockout is written to per-account storage, so detaching and reattaching the EA — or restarting MT5 — does not clear it. This is the strict prop-firm posture: target hit means trading is over until tomorrow, no exceptions.

  • Live P&L Display
    See your day-start balance, current floating P&L, today's closed P&L, and total daily percentage right on the panel. Color-coded (green for profit, red for loss) and refreshed twice per second. The status indicator turns gold on target hit, red on stop hit, and bright red on failsafe hit.

  • Light & Dark Themes
    Toggle the panel between light and dark from the header with one click. The whole desk restyles instantly to match your chart, and your choice persists across restarts.

  • Auto-Attaches to the CGE Trading Suite
    Running the CGE Trading Suite on the same chart? The desk snaps into place directly beneath the Chart Tools panel, aligned to the same edge, and stays put as the layout changes. On a bare chart it simply anchors to the top-right corner — no manual positioning needed.

  • Visual Lockout Indicators
    When trading is blocked for any reason — an FTMO hit, a closed killzone, or a manual cancel — the Buy/Sell/Place buttons dim and the info label shows the exact reason in color-coded text. No ambiguity about why a trade was rejected.


    Built for Discipline

    Most prop firm failures aren't from bad trades — they're from breaking rules under pressure. CGE Trade Desk enforces your daily loss limit at the equity level and locks you out automatically the moment your target or stop is reached. Because the lockout runs until the next broker day and closes anything that opens afterward, there's no giving the gains back and no revenge trading after a loss. The protection is account-wide, tick-rate, and impossible to override mid-session.

    KZ LOCK extends the same idea to timing. If your edge lives in the London or New York killzone, the desk will hold you to it rather than letting a quiet Tuesday afternoon talk you into a trade your model never asked for.

    Recommended Workflow

    1. Set your risk percentage (e.g. 0.25%) and pick an expiry mode — GTC, EOD, Manual, or the close of the killzone you are trading.
    2. Configure FTMO Target / Stop / Failsafe to match your prop firm's rules.
    3. Toggle Auto-BE ON or OFF to your preference.
    4. Arm KZ LOCK if you only want to trade inside your killzones.
    5. Click BUY LIMIT or SELL LIMIT — three draggable lines appear. With OTE on, the whole draft is built off the dealing range for you.
    6. Switch to MULTI mode if you want to split into three takes.
    7. Drag entry, stop, and TPs to your chosen levels — check the SL label for any risk multiplier warning.
    8. Click PLACE ORDER — the EA sizes the lots, sets the expiry, and submits the order.
    9. Walk away. The EA handles target / stop / failsafe / auto-BE enforcement automatically.

    Support & Communication
    Developer support is available through the MQL5 messaging system, with most inquiries answered within 24 hours.


    Risk Disclosure
    Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed expectations. No indicator or analysis tool can guarantee profits or eliminate risk. Users are strongly advised to familiarize themselves with the risks involved and to practice using the tool in a demo environment before applying it to live trading.

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