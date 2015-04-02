Salvest Drawdown Limiter

Introducing the Ultimate Drawdown Limiter EA for MetaTrader 5

Protect your trading account with our advanced Drawdown Limiter Expert Advisor (EA). This powerful tool monitors your entire account in real-time, ensuring your losses never exceed your predefined thresholds. Designed to run independently in a separate chart window, it seamlessly integrates with your existing trading strategies, providing an extra layer of security without interfering with other EAs.

Key Features:

Account-Wide Monitoring: Continuously tracks your account's balance, equity, and drawdown across all open positions, regardless of the symbols or EAs used.

Customizable Drawdown Limits: Set your maximum allowable drawdown percentage to automatically close all positions if the limit is breached, safeguarding your capital.

Real-Time Dashboard: Stay informed with a sleek on-chart dashboard displaying essential account metrics, including balance, equity, profit/loss, and remaining drawdown before closure.

Alert Notifications: Receive instant alerts when your drawdown reaches warning levels, allowing you to take proactive measures before the limit is hit.

User-Friendly Interface: Easy to install and configure, with customizable settings to suit your trading preferences.

Why Choose Our Drawdown Limiter EA?

Compatibility: Works alongside any trading strategy or EA, as it operates in a separate chart window, ensuring no conflicts or limitations.

Peace of Mind: Focus on your trading while the EA manages risk automatically, protecting your account from unexpected large losses.

Professional Support: Benefit from our dedicated customer service and regular updates to keep your EA running smoothly.

Enhance your trading security today with the Drawdown Limiter EA. Don't leave your account protection to chance—automate it!

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DISCLAIMER!

The Drawdown Limiter EA is a tool designed to assist traders in managing their trading risk by monitoring account drawdown levels. While it aims to help protect trading capital, we make no guarantees or promises regarding its performance or effectiveness. Trading in the financial markets involves substantial risk, and the potential for significant loss exists.

By using the Drawdown Limiter EA, you acknowledge and agree that:

You are solely responsible for any investment decisions you make.

We are not liable for any financial losses or damages you may incur while using this product.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The EA is provided "as is" without any warranties of any kind.

It is essential to understand that this EA is not a substitute for your own judgment and due diligence. We strongly recommend consulting with a qualified financial advisor before making any trading decisions.