Salvest Drawdown Limiter

Introducing the Ultimate Drawdown Limiter EA for MetaTrader 5

Protect your trading account with our advanced Drawdown Limiter Expert Advisor (EA). This powerful tool monitors your entire account in real-time, ensuring your losses never exceed your predefined thresholds. Designed to run independently in a separate chart window, it seamlessly integrates with your existing trading strategies, providing an extra layer of security without interfering with other EAs.

Key Features:

  • Account-Wide Monitoring: Continuously tracks your account's balance, equity, and drawdown across all open positions, regardless of the symbols or EAs used.

  • Customizable Drawdown Limits: Set your maximum allowable drawdown percentage to automatically close all positions if the limit is breached, safeguarding your capital.

  • Real-Time Dashboard: Stay informed with a sleek on-chart dashboard displaying essential account metrics, including balance, equity, profit/loss, and remaining drawdown before closure.

  • Alert Notifications: Receive instant alerts when your drawdown reaches warning levels, allowing you to take proactive measures before the limit is hit.

  • User-Friendly Interface: Easy to install and configure, with customizable settings to suit your trading preferences.

Why Choose Our Drawdown Limiter EA?

  • Compatibility: Works alongside any trading strategy or EA, as it operates in a separate chart window, ensuring no conflicts or limitations.

  • Peace of Mind: Focus on your trading while the EA manages risk automatically, protecting your account from unexpected large losses.

  • Professional Support: Benefit from our dedicated customer service and regular updates to keep your EA running smoothly.

Enhance your trading security today with the Drawdown Limiter EA. Don't leave your account protection to chance—automate it!

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DISCLAIMER!

The Drawdown Limiter EA is a tool designed to assist traders in managing their trading risk by monitoring account drawdown levels. While it aims to help protect trading capital, we make no guarantees or promises regarding its performance or effectiveness. Trading in the financial markets involves substantial risk, and the potential for significant loss exists.

By using the Drawdown Limiter EA, you acknowledge and agree that:

  • You are solely responsible for any investment decisions you make.
  • We are not liable for any financial losses or damages you may incur while using this product.
  • Past performance is not indicative of future results.
  • The EA is provided "as is" without any warranties of any kind.

It is essential to understand that this EA is not a substitute for your own judgment and due diligence. We strongly recommend consulting with a qualified financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Salvest Immediate Gain Taker
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Salvest Immediate Gain Taker - Secure Your Gains Automatically! Unlock the potential of your trading strategy with   Salvest Immediate Gain Taker , an innovative Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. This EA monitors your open positions and automatically closes all trades when your total profit reaches a specified percentage of your account balance. No more manual monitoring—let   Salvest Immediate Gain Taker   secure your gains efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Profit Target Closure:   Aut
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