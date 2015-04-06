BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro

  • Эксперты
  • Michael B Neely
    Michael B Neely

    Michael B Neely

    I began with an interest in trading in the late 1990s. I became a broker in the US for commodities and currencies in 2002-2004. I started trading with my own money in 2009. I had a very profitable trading year in 2014 and on 2015 got out of the markets. I started coding in 2011 working with websites
  • Версия: 8.30
  • Обновлено: 22 апреля 2026

Overview

BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro is a rule-based Expert Advisor that identifies high-probability mean reversion setups on the H4 timeframe. When price closes outside a 20-period Bollinger Band and then re-enters on the next bar — confirmed by an RSI extreme — the EA enters at market on the bar open. An optional weekly Donchian Channel filter restricts entries to trades near structural range boundaries, significantly improving profit factor and reducing drawdown.

How it works

The signal requires three conditions to align simultaneously on the last two closed H4 bars:

1. The previous bar closed outside the Bollinger Band (overextension confirmed)

2. The current bar closed back inside the band (reversion confirmed)

3. RSI reached an extreme on the overextension bar (momentum confirmation)

When the Donchian filter is enabled, buy signals are only accepted near the weekly range low and sell signals near the weekly range high — limiting entries to structurally justified locations and filtering out mid-range noise trades.

Pair / Platform

Donchian
 Profit factor
 Win rate
 Max DD
EURUSD H4 — MT4
 ON
 1.72
 64.00%
 21.91%
GBPUSD H4 — MT4
 ON
 2.46
 66.67%
 10.68%

What is included

— BB_RSI_MeanReversion_Pro.mq4 (MetaTrader 4, v8.10)

— BB_RSI_MeanReversion_Pro.mq5 (MetaTrader 5, v8.11)

— Full settings guide with recommended configurations

Recommended pairs

EURUSD — primary pair, best overall results

GBPUSD — strong secondary pair, good win rates

USDCHF — acceptable tertiary pair

Note: JPY pairs (USDJPY, GBPJPY) were tested extensively and produced consistent losses across all configurations. They are not recommended for use with this EA.

Timeframe testing

H4 — optimal. Consistent profits across all recommended pairs.

H1 — tested and confirmed unprofitable. Not recommended.

D1 — tested and confirmed unprofitable (too few signals). Not recommended.

Risk disclosure

Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Forex trading involves substantial risk. Always test on a demo account before trading live. Use appropriate position sizing for your account balance.

Suggested Settings guide

Quick start — recommended settings

Attach the EA to an H4 chart on EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDCHF.

Set useDonchian = true, donchianPeriod = 20, donchianBuffer = 50.

Set stopLoss = 75, takeProfit = 150, LotSize to suit your risk tolerance.

All other settings can remain at defaults.

RSI settings

rsiPeriod — default 8. Lower values give more signals but more noise. Higher values give fewer, higher-quality signals.

rsiHighLevel / rsiLowLevel — default 70/30. The RSI extreme required on the overextension bar. Widening to 75/25 reduces trades; narrowing to 65/35 increases them.

rsiMidHigh / rsiMidLow — default 60/40. RSI levels at which the EA exits a trade early if price has reached the BB midline. These trigger the mean reversion exit before the fixed TP is hit.

Bollinger band settings

bbPeriod — default 20. Standard setting. Not recommended to change.

bbDeviation — default 2.0. Higher values (e.g. 2.5) require more extreme overextensions before signaling — fewer but potentially higher-quality trades.

bbShift — default 1. Always reads from the last fully closed bar. Do not change.

Donchian channel filter

useDonchian — strongly recommended: true. The filter reads the highest high and lowest low of the last N completed weekly bars to define the current range. Buy signals only fire within donchianBuffer pips of the weekly low; sell signals only near the weekly high.

donchianPeriod — default 20 (20 weekly bars ≈ 5 months of range). Increase for a longer structural range; decrease for a shorter, more reactive one.

donchianBuffer — default 50 pips. The pip distance from the weekly high/low within which signals are accepted. Reduce to tighten the filter; increase to allow more signals.

Order settings

LotSize — default 0.04. All backtests were run at this size on a $750 account (~0.53% risk per trade at 75-pip SL). Scale proportionally to your account.

stopLoss — default 75 pips. Tested extensively. Do not reduce below 50 pips on H4 — intra-bar wicks will stop you out prematurely.

takeProfit — default 150 pips (2:1 RR). Set to 0 to disable the fixed TP and use trailing stop as the sole exit.

Trade management

useTrailStop — optional. When enabled, the trailing stop activates after trailStart pips of profit and moves in trailStep pip increments. Set takeProfit = 0 when using trail as the primary exit.

useBreakEven — optional. Moves the stop loss to entry + breakEvenBuffer pips once breakEvenAt pips of profit is reached. Can be combined with trailing stop.

Session and EA settings

useSessionFilter — optional. Restricts trading to specific server hours. Useful if you want to avoid low-liquidity periods.

MagicNumber — default 473829. Change if running multiple EAs on the same account to avoid order conflicts.

MaxOpenOrders — default 1. The EA trades one position at a time per chart. Attach to separate charts for each pair.

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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Эксперты
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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Эксперты
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Shane Lee
5 (3)
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Burak Baltaci
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Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
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Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Эксперты
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Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время.   No grid! No martingale! Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли:   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамическ
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4.67 (15)
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Stanislav Tomilov
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Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Xyron Edge MT4
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Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
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Mirror EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для исполнения сделок на основе индикатора SmaSRS196, представляющего собой комбинацию простой скользящей средней (SMA) и индекса относительной силы (RSI), с использованием 96-периодной оптимизационной модели. Советник постоянно анализирует рыночные условия для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей, подтверждая направление тренда с помощью SMA и используя RSI для определения силы импульса и потенциальных условий переку
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Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
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EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
AW Double Grids EA
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4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
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Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
HFT Prop EA
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4.93 (257)
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
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Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
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4.94 (34)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
EA Black Dragon
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4.74 (568)
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EA Black Dragon работает на трендовом индикаторе. Советник открывает сделку по цвету индикатора, далее имеется возможность наращивать сеть ордеров или работать со стоп-лоссом.  ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller   Входящие параметры: ·         Open new series – True/False –вкл/выкл начало новой серии после закрытия всех орде
BF Scalper PRO
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4.05 (56)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
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