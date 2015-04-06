BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro
- Эксперты
-
Michael B NeelyI began with an interest in trading in the late 1990s. I became a broker in the US for commodities and currencies in 2002-2004. I started trading with my own money in 2009. I had a very profitable trading year in 2014 and on 2015 got out of the markets. I started coding in 2011 working with websites
- Версия: 8.30
- Обновлено: 22 апреля 2026
Overview
BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro is a rule-based Expert Advisor that identifies high-probability mean reversion setups on the H4 timeframe. When price closes outside a 20-period Bollinger Band and then re-enters on the next bar — confirmed by an RSI extreme — the EA enters at market on the bar open. An optional weekly Donchian Channel filter restricts entries to trades near structural range boundaries, significantly improving profit factor and reducing drawdown.
How it works
The signal requires three conditions to align simultaneously on the last two closed H4 bars:
1. The previous bar closed outside the Bollinger Band (overextension confirmed)
2. The current bar closed back inside the band (reversion confirmed)
3. RSI reached an extreme on the overextension bar (momentum confirmation)
When the Donchian filter is enabled, buy signals are only accepted near the weekly range low and sell signals near the weekly range high — limiting entries to structurally justified locations and filtering out mid-range noise trades.
|
|Donchian
|Profit factor
|Win rate
|Max DD
|EURUSD H4 — MT4
|ON
|1.72
|64.00%
|21.91%
|GBPUSD H4 — MT4
|ON
|2.46
|66.67%
|10.68%
What is included
— BB_RSI_MeanReversion_Pro.mq4 (MetaTrader 4, v8.10)
— BB_RSI_MeanReversion_Pro.mq5 (MetaTrader 5, v8.11)
— Full settings guide with recommended configurations
Recommended pairs
EURUSD — primary pair, best overall results
GBPUSD — strong secondary pair, good win rates
USDCHF — acceptable tertiary pair
Note: JPY pairs (USDJPY, GBPJPY) were tested extensively and produced consistent losses across all configurations. They are not recommended for use with this EA.
Timeframe testing
H4 — optimal. Consistent profits across all recommended pairs.
H1 — tested and confirmed unprofitable. Not recommended.
D1 — tested and confirmed unprofitable (too few signals). Not recommended.
Risk disclosure
Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Forex trading involves substantial risk. Always test on a demo account before trading live. Use appropriate position sizing for your account balance.
Suggested Settings guide
Quick start — recommended settings
Attach the EA to an H4 chart on EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDCHF.
Set useDonchian = true, donchianPeriod = 20, donchianBuffer = 50.
Set stopLoss = 75, takeProfit = 150, LotSize to suit your risk tolerance.
All other settings can remain at defaults.
RSI settings
rsiPeriod — default 8. Lower values give more signals but more noise. Higher values give fewer, higher-quality signals.
rsiHighLevel / rsiLowLevel — default 70/30. The RSI extreme required on the overextension bar. Widening to 75/25 reduces trades; narrowing to 65/35 increases them.
rsiMidHigh / rsiMidLow — default 60/40. RSI levels at which the EA exits a trade early if price has reached the BB midline. These trigger the mean reversion exit before the fixed TP is hit.
Bollinger band settings
bbPeriod — default 20. Standard setting. Not recommended to change.
bbDeviation — default 2.0. Higher values (e.g. 2.5) require more extreme overextensions before signaling — fewer but potentially higher-quality trades.
bbShift — default 1. Always reads from the last fully closed bar. Do not change.
Donchian channel filter
useDonchian — strongly recommended: true. The filter reads the highest high and lowest low of the last N completed weekly bars to define the current range. Buy signals only fire within donchianBuffer pips of the weekly low; sell signals only near the weekly high.
donchianPeriod — default 20 (20 weekly bars ≈ 5 months of range). Increase for a longer structural range; decrease for a shorter, more reactive one.
donchianBuffer — default 50 pips. The pip distance from the weekly high/low within which signals are accepted. Reduce to tighten the filter; increase to allow more signals.
Order settings
LotSize — default 0.04. All backtests were run at this size on a $750 account (~0.53% risk per trade at 75-pip SL). Scale proportionally to your account.
stopLoss — default 75 pips. Tested extensively. Do not reduce below 50 pips on H4 — intra-bar wicks will stop you out prematurely.
takeProfit — default 150 pips (2:1 RR). Set to 0 to disable the fixed TP and use trailing stop as the sole exit.
Trade management
useTrailStop — optional. When enabled, the trailing stop activates after trailStart pips of profit and moves in trailStep pip increments. Set takeProfit = 0 when using trail as the primary exit.
useBreakEven — optional. Moves the stop loss to entry + breakEvenBuffer pips once breakEvenAt pips of profit is reached. Can be combined with trailing stop.
Session and EA settings
useSessionFilter — optional. Restricts trading to specific server hours. Useful if you want to avoid low-liquidity periods.
MagicNumber — default 473829. Change if running multiple EAs on the same account to avoid order conflicts.
MaxOpenOrders — default 1. The EA trades one position at a time per chart. Attach to separate charts for each pair.