Overview

BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro is a rule-based Expert Advisor that identifies high-probability mean reversion setups on the H4 timeframe. When price closes outside a 20-period Bollinger Band and then re-enters on the next bar — confirmed by an RSI extreme — the EA enters at market on the bar open. An optional weekly Donchian Channel filter restricts entries to trades near structural range boundaries, significantly improving profit factor and reducing drawdown.

How it works

The signal requires three conditions to align simultaneously on the last two closed H4 bars:

1. The previous bar closed outside the Bollinger Band (overextension confirmed)

2. The current bar closed back inside the band (reversion confirmed)

3. RSI reached an extreme on the overextension bar (momentum confirmation)

When the Donchian filter is enabled, buy signals are only accepted near the weekly range low and sell signals near the weekly range high — limiting entries to structurally justified locations and filtering out mid-range noise trades.

Pair / Platform

Donchian

Profit factor

Win rate

Max DD

EURUSD H4 — MT4

ON

1.72

64.00%

21.91%

GBPUSD H4 — MT4

ON

2.46

66.67%

10.68%



What is included

— BB_RSI_MeanReversion_Pro.mq4 (MetaTrader 4, v8.10)

— BB_RSI_MeanReversion_Pro.mq5 (MetaTrader 5, v8.11)

— Full settings guide with recommended configurations

Recommended pairs

EURUSD — primary pair, best overall results

GBPUSD — strong secondary pair, good win rates

USDCHF — acceptable tertiary pair

Note: JPY pairs (USDJPY, GBPJPY) were tested extensively and produced consistent losses across all configurations. They are not recommended for use with this EA.

Timeframe testing

H4 — optimal. Consistent profits across all recommended pairs.

H1 — tested and confirmed unprofitable. Not recommended.

D1 — tested and confirmed unprofitable (too few signals). Not recommended.

Risk disclosure

Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Forex trading involves substantial risk. Always test on a demo account before trading live. Use appropriate position sizing for your account balance.

Suggested Settings guide