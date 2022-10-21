Flexible Trade Manager

4.25

Once you purchase product please drop the review in order to receive invitation to the new community.
Flexible trade manager is a simple and effective trading tool for setting new order by pressing B as Buy or S as Sell on keyboard. All with ability to  see additional characteristics before opening with predefined risk and observation of the risk and potential profit. Set and manipulate order levels straight from the charts or or place them right as pending orders


  • Additional buttons helps to work faster and be more organised. Screen shot button saves your chart to the diary.
  • Keyboard shortcuts  - Place Lines and rectangles Rectangles with Mobile Notification when they are hit 
  • Raises traders' efficiency by using the keyboard's shortcuts, so we can focus just on the best trade execution of trades.,

  • Helps you stay organized, with a trading plan feature that keeps your trade ideas stored in the platform.
  • Easily activate/deactivate all orders with just one click on the mouse or keyboard.
  • Has ability to trade a diagonal trendline or channel bounce or break out.
  • Automatically manage the trades - Break Even / Partial close in X % distance to TP.

Flexible Trade Manager EA is required for automatic operations - FREE DOWNLOAD

ICT Template MT4 - perfect combo for efficient trading.
Blog post - step-by-step ICT strategy for external liquidity raids.


Automatic lot size calculation based on

  • Percent per trade %
  • Fixed Money ($) per trade
  • Fix Lot Risk

Automatic Break even

  • Brea even at RR
  • Break even at Fixed pips distance
  • Break even distance

Up to 3 partial profits based on % of distance to TP and

  • TP 1 partial Profit at % of TP
  • TP 1 amount to close %

  • TP 2 partial Profit at % of TP
  • TP 2 amount to close %
  • TP 3 partial Profit at % of TP
  • TP 3 amount to close %

Keyboard Shortcuts for Trade projections 

  • Keyboard B - Buy trade projection
  • Keyboard S - Sell trade projection
  • Keyboard D - Delete trade projection
  • Numeric 3 - extends the projection / define the level
  • Numeric 7 - colouring on/off
  • Numeric 8 - Activate /Deactivate order
  • Numeric 9 - Delete trade projection
Keyboard shortcuts for Objects with Alarm Notifications
  • Notification Lines - H, J, K, L
  • Notification Zones - N, M
  • FIBO - F
  • Trend line - /, *

 Back testing mode

  • Numeric 0 - 1.hit -hide the info / 2.hit -hide more info /3.hit - hide 30% of the chart Visual Strategy back testing mode
  • Numeric 1 - calculates results of your back test
  • Numeric 2 - deletes back tests results

News Filter

  • Deactivate trading certain time before and activate after the High, Mid , News
  • Shows news on the charts - great for research
  • Shows future news in the corner which you choose.

Future updates of this project and MT5 version coming soon.

Tool is used daily by more than 150 trader. Its created for the MT4 and works smoothly.  I don't provide refunds for any reasons like - I thought its for MT5, Its not working etc.


Reviews 14
裕文 潘
424
裕文 潘 2026.04.20 12:20 
 

This is a powerful tool.

Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2024.01.17 18:30 
 

I fully recommend it. Please add me to the community

DE AN LIAO
1442
DE AN LIAO 2023.12.30 23:50 
 

add please~

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Flexible Trade Manager EA
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This EA is a free part of Flexible Trade Manager Indicator -   Buy it here  (It will not work without it) Flexible trade manager is a simple and effective trading tool for setting new order by pressing B as Buy or S as Sell on keyboard. All with ability to  see additional characteristics before opening with predefined risk and observation of the risk and potential profit. Set and manipulate order levels straight from the charts or or place them right as pending orders. Additional buttons helps
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裕文 潘
424
裕文 潘 2026.04.20 12:20 
 

This is a powerful tool.

Ingwer
126
Ingwer 2024.11.13 09:31 
 

Just bought it few days ago and downloaded the free ea as well. I tried to attach ea to chart and noticed that I need to register before ea starts to work, I click the website telegram that is posted within ea, but didn’t see anywhere I could register. Could I have any indication from you ?

David Perk
8253
Reply from developer David Perk 2024.11.14 09:10
Hi Ingwer, you are misunderstood. You don't need to register anything. Attach the Indicator and the EA to the charts; it will work. Also, watch my YouTube video guides. They explain everything step by step.
If you need any help write me message
davestarkey1979
24
davestarkey1979 2024.03.20 20:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

nmgvs423
109
nmgvs423 2024.02.16 21:21 
 

The GUI could be improved and also should deinit the objects when removing the indicator/expert

Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2024.01.17 18:30 
 

I fully recommend it. Please add me to the community

DE AN LIAO
1442
DE AN LIAO 2023.12.30 23:50 
 

add please~

Rory
81
Rory 2023.12.27 12:03 
 

thanks Santa great price and excellent EA just what I needed for Christmas thanks David cheers

can you add me to the community too

itskev G-
95
itskev G- 2023.09.26 19:12 
 

9/26/2023. I have purchased this product a few weeks ago. It like many others out there. Some you can get for free. I purchased this product only because it was coded to show profit and loss on the screen. But when I installed it I did not see that screen. I have purchased other products from this coder. Another area that I'm still confused about on another product of this programer is that there is no explaination for the trend values that are used. I have reached out to the programer to explain his logic on the trend percentages and how he coded or explains them. Today is 9 /26 /2023 in the morning and I have not gotten a response. Be aware of people claiming good service and don't delivery. Apply that to any company, person or organizations. Make sure you understand what they mean by good service. Their service may not meet your standards. Don't expect prefection but have patients. This is what I'm trying to do. I will be patient. Study to show yourself approved.

David Perk
8253
Reply from developer David Perk 2023.09.26 20:25
I'm sorry it didn't meet your expectations, but I think you didn't read the description properly. The software does everything that is in the description. Also, where did you contact me as you claim? You didn't write any message in the comment section, private message or telegram. So it looks to me that you are throwing it away before even trying. Did you downloaded free EA which is part of this software ? Did you watched instructions guide video?
Sibusiso Gumede
270
Sibusiso Gumede 2023.09.04 20:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

David Perk
8253
Reply from developer David Perk 2023.09.04 22:06
What do you mean by again?
-dimitror-
1117
-dimitror- 2023.08.10 14:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

David Perk
8253
Reply from developer David Perk 2023.11.06 08:33
Fibo is back plus many new and improved functions. Check out my 2 video guides.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIEUARXdgM8&t=63s
https://youtu.be/F5nlhGXMa-w?si=jiAcrVEYpRFSzv-h
JJK_G
39
JJK_G 2023.02.07 09:33 
 

Bought this after price hike. Found it very tedious and glitchy. Partial TP only in percentage, no lotsize, similar with BE. Partial TP did not work for me. EA acts weird and completely halts even with the slightest adjustment to SL or TP. Does not work with active or market orders(limit Orders only).. Needs Serious upgrading and bug fixing. Do not get lured into the TradingView RR tool demo like myself. Would not recommend buying at this stage as some free versions are better than this.

Another Issue is the objects do not go away on removing the FTM indicator and EA. Have to load a new chart or template. I don't know how to attach a Photo here. Also cannot find a way to reply to a message.

David Perk
8253
Reply from developer David Perk 2023.05.24 13:02
I understand, but please watch my video guide. The tool is not tedious and glitchy, it's very responsive. Please first click on the trade projection and then adjust the levels.
Partial TP and BE in percentage are better than lot size as you complain. As it's in the description that it's working this way. For correct risk management, please understand that risk should be made in % per trade, not in fixed lot size so when you close partials you want to use % as well rather than always changing the part of the lot which you want to close. Partials are working, but most likely your trade was not in % of profit to close partial or you closed your MT4 (which has to be running in order to operate). Regarding your complaint about Active orders, Did you try what I explained to you in the message? That EA works only with the orders placed by the EA and with an appropriate magic number for the order. If you want it manages all your orders you must change the magic number to 0. Placing the market orders is as well possible and it's explained in the video guide too. Upgrades and future development are in the plan, but the tool is already amazing,dont hesitate to join our community for more support. Good luck
nannini1
1177
nannini1 2023.02.03 20:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Junaid Munawar
1062
Junaid Munawar 2023.01.21 14:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Reece Colina
173
John Reece Colina 2023.01.16 16:09 
 

Perfect tool with just keyboard shortcuts. I'm starting to get the hang of it and will totally start using the auto trading ea. The tool comes with great community.

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