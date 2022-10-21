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Flexible trade manager is a simple and effective trading tool for setting new order by pressing B as Buy or S as Sell on keyboard. All with ability to see additional characteristics before opening with predefined risk and observation of the risk and potential profit. Set and manipulate order levels straight from the charts or or place them right as pending orders





Additional buttons helps to work faster and be more organised. Screen shot button saves your chart to the diary.

Keyboard shortcuts - Place Lines and rectangles Rectangles with Mobile Notification when they are hit

Raises traders' efficiency by using the keyboard's shortcuts, so we can focus just on the best trade execution of trades.,

Helps you stay organized, with a trading plan feature that keeps your trade ideas stored in the platform.

Easily activate/deactivate all orders with just one click on the mouse or keyboard.

Has ability to trade a diagonal trendline or channel bounce or break out.

Automatically manage the trades - Break Even / Partial close in X % distance to TP.

Flexible Trade Manager EA is required for automatic operations - FREE DOWNLOAD

ICT Template MT4 - perfect combo for efficient trading.

Blog post - step-by-step ICT strategy for external liquidity raids.





Automatic lot size calculation based on

Percent per trade %

Fixed Money ($) per trade

Fix Lot Risk

Automatic Break even Brea even at RR

Break even at Fixed pips distance

Break even distance Up to 3 partial profits based on % of distance to TP and TP 1 partial Profit at % of TP

TP 1 amount to close % TP 2 partial Profit at % of TP

TP 2 amount to close % TP 3 partial Profit at % of TP

TP 3 amount to close %

Keyboard Shortcuts for Trade projections

Keyboard B - Buy trade projection

Keyboard S - Sell trade projection

Keyboard D - Delete trade projection

Numeric 3 - extends the projection / define the level

Numeric 7 - colouring on/off

Numeric 8 - Activate /Deactivate order

Numeric 9 - Delete trade projection

Keyboard shortcuts for Objects with Alarm Notifications

Notification Lines - H, J, K, L

Notification Zones - N, M

FIBO - F

Trend line - /, *

Back testing mode

Numeric 0 - 1.hit -hide the info / 2.hit -hide more info /3.hit - hide 30% of the chart Visual Strategy back testing mode

Numeric 1 - calculates results of your back test

Numeric 2 - deletes back tests results

News Filter Deactivate trading certain time before and activate after the High, Mid , News

Shows news on the charts - great for research

Shows future news in the corner which you choose.

Future updates of this project and MT5 version coming soon.



Tool is used daily by more than 150 trader. Its created for the MT4 and works smoothly. I don't provide refunds for any reasons like - I thought its for MT5, Its not working etc.





