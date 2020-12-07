HVK Sonant Times And Sales

Audible order flow, we can set a different tone for up to 12 buy order sizes and 12 other sizes for sell orders.





Up to 84 musical notes are available, ie 7 octaves.

The default settings have been tested in the Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF and USDMXN) and Brazilian futures (WDOFUT, DOLFUT, WINFUT and INDFUT).









This tool was inspired by an interview with a visually impaired trader, as there are no tools for this type of trader and I decided to make it available for free, so the initial intention is to help traders with disabilities, but nothing prevents traders who do not have a disability to use this tool. I use it with the mini-index because it is a very volatile and fast asset, which makes the experience with this tool very interesting.





Attention!





The tool does not work in the strategy tester due to tester limitations.