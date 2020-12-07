HVK Sonant Times And Sales

Audible order flow, we can set a different tone for up to 12 buy order sizes and 12 other sizes for sell orders.

Up to 84 musical notes are available, ie 7 octaves.
The default settings have been tested in the Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF and USDMXN) and Brazilian futures (WDOFUT, DOLFUT, WINFUT and INDFUT).


This tool was inspired by an interview with a visually impaired trader, as there are no tools for this type of trader and I decided to make it available for free, so the initial intention is to help traders with disabilities, but nothing prevents traders who do not have a disability to use this tool. I use it with the mini-index because it is a very volatile and fast asset, which makes the experience with this tool very interesting.

Attention!

The tool does not work in the strategy tester due to tester limitations.
Video HVK Sonant Times And Sales
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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HVK Mouse Buy Sell
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A simple panel to help you to place orders on the chart using the mouse. Hold Left Shift or Left Ctrl and the panel will show the lines where it will place the order already with stop loss and take profit. Use Shift to place buy orders and Ctrl to place sell orders, the panel will switch between stop or limit orders depending if the mouse is above or below the price. Please be aware that Ctrl key is used by Metatrader to copy an object, try to avoid using this panel with charts where you copy ob
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Automatic MIDAS positioning, the indicator allows the placement of two MIDAS, each one have 3 lines that can be calculated using Open/High/Low/Close/Median/Typical or Weighted prices, you can attach each MIDAS to the Open/High/Low or Close bars of any day, including the current day, once attached, if the price of this bar changes or you change the time frame, the indicator will do the repositioning and recalculation. You can also do a manual repositioning of the two MIDAS by moving its start lab
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seudry
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seudry 2022.02.27 14:36 
 

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Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.13 18:31 
 

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