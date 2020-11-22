About the VWAP Custom Date

This indicator can be calculated from a specified date and hour, being not only a Day Trading indicator but also Swing Trading indicator.





What is the VWAP indicator?

The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security.

Large institutional buyers and mutual funds use the VWAP ratio to help move into or out of stocks with as small of a market impact as possible. Therefore, when possible, institutions will try to buy below the VWAP, or sell above it. This way their actions push the price back toward the average, instead of away from it.

Traders may use VWAP as a trend confirmation tool, and build trading rules around it. For example, when the price is above VWAP they may prefer to initiate long positions. When the price is below VWAP they may prefer to initiate short positions.

- INVESTOPEDIA



