AuRatio Master H1

AuRatio Master EA — XAUUSD H1

IMPORTANT NOTICE — Please read before getting started

The default parameters of the EA are not the optimal operating values. The EA comes with a base configuration for technical reference purposes only. To operate correctly, you must load the SET FILE corresponding to your broker, which includes:

Risk management calibrated according to your capital and broker profile

ATR (Average True Range) application to dynamically adapt to current market volatility

Updated and optimized parameters based on real XAUUSD market conditions

Set files are available in the product comments section (public sets for all buyers) and in our exclusive Telegram channel for clients (advanced sets and priority updates).

Running the EA with default parameters may produce results significantly different from those shown in the statistics. Always load the updated set file before activating the EA.

The expert advisor designed to capitalize on gold with intelligence, discipline, and a high risk/reward ratio.

AuRatio Master is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively to trade XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, optimized by default for IC Markets — one of the most reputable brokers worldwide for its ultra-low spreads and ECN execution. Custom set files for Exness, RoboForex, and VT Markets will also be shared, adapting parameters to the liquidity and spread conditions of each platform.

Performance Statistics — IC Markets Backtest (20% DD reference configuration)

The following results correspond to the base example configuration. Multiple configurations with different risk/reward profiles will be available.

Initial Deposit: $1,000

Total Net Profit: $166,415.67

Gross Profit: $314,752.27

Gross Loss: -$148,336.60

Profit Factor: 2.12

Recovery Factor: 4.75

Sharpe Ratio: 5.94

Expected Payoff: $364.95 per trade

AHPR: 1.31% per trade

GHPR: 1.13% per trade

Balance Drawdown Maximum: 17.84%

Equity Drawdown Maximum: 19.55%

Total Trades: 456

Margin Level: 9,805.94%

This is an example configuration with a moderate risk profile (~20% DD). More conservative and more aggressive configurations will also be available.

Why AuRatio Master

Most EAs on the market operate with low ratios, winning many small trades while losing large ones. AuRatio Master reverses that logic. Its edge is built on asymmetry of results, not win rate frequency.

For every $1 risked, the system generates $2.12 in net profit (Profit Factor 2.12)

Each trade carries a highly positive expected value of $364.95

A Sharpe Ratio of 5.94 represents extraordinary risk-adjusted performance, far above the market standard where anything above 1.0 is considered strong

Recovery Factor of 4.75 means the system recovers drawdown efficiently and consistently

ATR-based volatility management allows the EA to automatically adjust entries and stop levels in response to real-time gold volatility conditions

Largest winning trade: $26,742 versus largest losing trade: -$2,263, reflecting a strong asymmetry in outcome per operation

Available Configurations

Set files are distributed through two channels. Public sets for all buyers are available in the product comments section. Advanced sets, early updates, live system testing, and priority support are available exclusively through our private Telegram channel for clients.

Community and Support

Purchasing AuRatio Master gives you access to an active development ecosystem. We share live test results of new configurations and systems in progress, continuous EA updates and improvements, real-time analysis and market condition adjustments through the private Telegram channel, and genuine collaborative support — not just a product delivery.

Recommended Requirements

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Default broker: IC Markets (ECN / Raw Spread)

Additional set files: Exness, RoboForex, VT Markets

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum recommended deposit: $1,000 USD