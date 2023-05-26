Logarithmic chart fibbo trend alarm

Logarithmic chart in new window

You can use both chart as half or full window

All features are active in both arithmetic and logarithmic charts

Magnet in arithmetic chart is standard metatrader magnet

in logarithmic chart magnet have two modes:

first mode only select high or low, if this mode is enabled, you can set how many candles will be search before and after to find the highest or lowest points

second mode select the closest point of the candle to click, its choose between 4 points (High,Low,Open,Close)


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FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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Yassou Kalimera
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Yassou Kalimera 2025.03.28 23:02 
 

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