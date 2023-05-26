Logarithmic chart fibbo trend alarm
- Indicators
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- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 18 April 2024
Logarithmic chart in new window
You can use both chart as half or full window
All features are active in both arithmetic and logarithmic charts
Magnet in arithmetic chart is standard metatrader magnet
in logarithmic chart magnet have two modes:
first mode only select high or low, if this mode is enabled, you can set how many candles will be search before and after to find the highest or lowest points
second mode select the closest point of the candle to click, its choose between 4 points (High,Low,Open,Close)
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