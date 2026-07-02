M1 SYN Scalper Pro

M1 Syn Scalper Pro

M1 Syn Pro Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to present structured short-term XAUUSD trading setups directly on the M1 chart. It combines multi-timeframe market filtering with clear entry, stop-loss, and take-profit visualization.

If the indicator does not appear on your chart, simply right click anywhere on the MT5 chart screen and select Refresh

Key Features

  • BUY and SELL setup detection
  • Clearly marked Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels
  • Fixed 1:2 Risk-to-Reward Structure — Each displayed setup includes predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels calculated using a fixed 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.
  • Optional higher-timeframe confirmation filter
  • Valid, Running, Invalid, Hit SL, and Hit TP status tracking
  • Popup and push-notification support
  • Historical signal display
  • Option to display only the latest signal
  • Automatic cleanup of outdated setups
  • Adjustable dashboard position, colors, line styles, and visual settings
  • Designed exclusively for the M1 timeframe

The indicator focuses on presenting market conditions in a clear and practical format while reducing unnecessary chart clutter. Its internal setup logic remains fully automated, allowing users to monitor potential opportunities without performing repetitive manual analysis.

Important Notice

M1 Syn Pro Scalper is an analytical tool and does not guarantee trading results. Signals should be evaluated alongside appropriate risk management, market conditions, spreads, and personal trading experience. Past signals do not guarantee future performance.


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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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