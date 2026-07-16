Gwr explosion
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Overview
GWR Explosion 2.0 is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer a systematic swing trading approach. The Expert Advisor analyzes market conditions and executes trades automatically while allowing users to configure key parameters according to their own trading style and risk management preferences.
Designed with flexibility in mind, GWR Explosion 2.0 supports multiple financial instruments and provides traders with a customizable automated trading solution suitable for different market conditions.
Key Features
- Advanced swing trading strategy
- Supports Forex, metals, and indices
- Optimized for H1 and H4 timeframes
- Supports multiple symbols (attach the EA to each chart you wish to trade)
- Compatible with any MetaTrader 5 broker
- Fully customizable trading parameters
- Adjustable risk management
- Flexible trade management settings
- Easy to configure for different trading styles
Recommended Configuration
GWR Explosion 2.0 is designed to be flexible and can be configured to suit different trading styles and risk preferences.
For optimal performance, configure the Expert Advisor according to:
- Your preferred trading style
- Your risk tolerance
- Your account balance
- The symbols you wish to trade
Platform
- MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Recommended Timeframes
- H1
- H4
Supported Markets
- Forex
- Metals
- Indices
Broker Compatibility
- Compatible with any MetaTrader 5 broker
Flexible Configuration
Every trader has a unique approach to the market. GWR Explosion 2.0 allows you to customize important trading parameters, including:
- Risk management settings
- Symbol selection
- Trade management parameters
- Additional configurable inputs
This flexibility allows the Expert Advisor to be adapted to different account sizes, trading preferences, and market conditions.
VPS Recommendation
For the best trading experience, it is strongly recommended to run GWR Explosion 2.0 on a Virtual Private Server (VPS).
Using a VPS helps ensure uninterrupted operation, allowing the Expert Advisor to continue running even when your personal computer is turned off or disconnected from the internet.
Benefits of Using a VPS
- 24/7 uninterrupted operation
- Stable internet connection
- Reduced risk of missed trading opportunities caused by internet or power interruptions
- Lower latency between your trading platform and broker
- Reliable automated trade execution
Although the Expert Advisor can run on a personal computer while MetaTrader 5 is active, a VPS is recommended for continuous automated trading.
Installation & Usage
- Install the Expert Advisor in MetaTrader 5.
- Attach the EA to each symbol you want to trade.
- Configure the settings according to your trading style and risk preferences.
- Enable AutoTrading.
- For continuous operation, use a VPS.
Important Information
- Developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Recommended for H1 and H4 timeframes
- Supports Forex, metals, and indices
- Compatible with any MetaTrader 5 broker
- Supports multiple symbols by attaching the EA to individual charts
- Fully customizable to suit different trading approaches
Risk Disclaimer
Trading Forex, metals, indices, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
GWR Explosion 2.0 is an automated trading tool designed to assist with trade execution. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading on a live account and use risk management that is appropriate for your financial situation.