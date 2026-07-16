Gwr explosion

GWR Explosion 2.0 – Advanced MT5 Swing Trading Expert Advisor

Overview

GWR Explosion 2.0 is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer a systematic swing trading approach. The Expert Advisor analyzes market conditions and executes trades automatically while allowing users to configure key parameters according to their own trading style and risk management preferences.

Designed with flexibility in mind, GWR Explosion 2.0 supports multiple financial instruments and provides traders with a customizable automated trading solution suitable for different market conditions.

Key Features

  • Advanced swing trading strategy
  • Supports Forex, metals, and indices
  • Optimized for H1 and H4 timeframes
  • Supports multiple symbols (attach the EA to each chart you wish to trade)
  • Compatible with any MetaTrader 5 broker
  • Fully customizable trading parameters
  • Adjustable risk management
  • Flexible trade management settings
  • Easy to configure for different trading styles

Recommended Configuration

GWR Explosion 2.0 is designed to be flexible and can be configured to suit different trading styles and risk preferences.

For optimal performance, configure the Expert Advisor according to:

  • Your preferred trading style
  • Your risk tolerance
  • Your account balance
  • The symbols you wish to trade

Platform

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Recommended Timeframes

  • H1
  • H4

Supported Markets

  • Forex
  • Metals
  • Indices

Broker Compatibility

  • Compatible with any MetaTrader 5 broker

Flexible Configuration

Every trader has a unique approach to the market. GWR Explosion 2.0 allows you to customize important trading parameters, including:

  • Risk management settings
  • Symbol selection
  • Trade management parameters
  • Additional configurable inputs

This flexibility allows the Expert Advisor to be adapted to different account sizes, trading preferences, and market conditions.

VPS Recommendation

For the best trading experience, it is strongly recommended to run GWR Explosion 2.0 on a Virtual Private Server (VPS).

Using a VPS helps ensure uninterrupted operation, allowing the Expert Advisor to continue running even when your personal computer is turned off or disconnected from the internet.

Benefits of Using a VPS

  • 24/7 uninterrupted operation
  • Stable internet connection
  • Reduced risk of missed trading opportunities caused by internet or power interruptions
  • Lower latency between your trading platform and broker
  • Reliable automated trade execution

Although the Expert Advisor can run on a personal computer while MetaTrader 5 is active, a VPS is recommended for continuous automated trading.

Installation & Usage

  1. Install the Expert Advisor in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Attach the EA to each symbol you want to trade.
  3. Configure the settings according to your trading style and risk preferences.
  4. Enable AutoTrading.
  5. For continuous operation, use a VPS.

Important Information

  • Developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Recommended for H1 and H4 timeframes
  • Supports Forex, metals, and indices
  • Compatible with any MetaTrader 5 broker
  • Supports multiple symbols by attaching the EA to individual charts
  • Fully customizable to suit different trading approaches

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, metals, indices, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

GWR Explosion 2.0 is an automated trading tool designed to assist with trade execution. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading on a live account and use risk management that is appropriate for your financial situation.


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SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Experts
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Experts
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
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