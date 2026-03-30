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Lo Thi Mai Loan

AQS Standard

Lo Thi Mai Loan
Lo Thi Mai Loan

Lo Thi Mai Loan

4.6 (277)
PROFESSIONAL ALGORITHMIC TRADING SYSTEMS
16+ Years in Trading & Software Development
Algorithmic Trading • Quantitative Research • Portfolio Diversification
4 products 14 signals 3 codes 3 comments
0 reviews
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 -0%
InstaForex-Server
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
98
Profit Trades:
78 (79.59%)
Loss Trades:
20 (20.41%)
Best trade:
202.20 USD
Worst trade:
-353.19 USD
Gross Profit:
4 135.89 USD (94 258 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 163.87 USD (14 123 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (741.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
741.95 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
4.87%
Max deposit load:
54.59%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
51 (52.04%)
Short Trades:
47 (47.96%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.29 USD
Average Profit:
53.02 USD
Average Loss:
-208.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-569.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-569.83 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-2.69%
Annual Forecast:
-32.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
400.72 USD
Maximal:
898.44 USD (8.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.56% (898.44 USD)
By Equity:
3.34% (327.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY.ls 34
EURUSD.ls 33
XAUUSD.ls 27
BTCUSD.futu 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.ls 82
EURUSD.ls -512
XAUUSD.ls 266
BTCUSD.futu 137
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.ls 32
EURUSD.ls -452
XAUUSD.ls 5.2K
BTCUSD.futu 75K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +202.20 USD
Worst trade: -353 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +741.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -569.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

this is EA Ai Quantum Scalper 10k account
No reviews
2026.08.06 07:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.30 14:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.81% of days out of 123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 12:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.12 22:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 16:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.08 20:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.27 09:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.21 17:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.01 12:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.30 11:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.30 11:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.29 14:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.23 01:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.22 06:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.16 04:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.16 03:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.16 02:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.16 01:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 23:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.30 17:56
Share of trading days is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AQS Standard
99 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
19
100%
98
79%
5%
0.99
-0.29
USD
9%
1:200
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