Helios Gold AI - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

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Helios Gold AI is a professional automated trading ecosystem built for gold trading on MetaTrader 5. Rather than relying on a single approach, the EA integrates three distinct strategies working seamlessly together to adapt to both trending and ranging markets.





[Strategy 1] Helios Core: This is the primary trend-following engine. It strictly uses clear Stop Loss and Take Profit logic without any Martingale. It employs dynamic ATR-based Stoplosses, smart AI filters, and higher-timeframe trend alignment to safely capitalize on strong market momentum.





[Strategy 2 & 3] Grid Recovery Systems: Markets spend the majority of their time ranging. When Strategy 1 faces sideways chop, Strategy 2 and 3 take over. These optional recovery systems utilize TDI and Bollinger Band extreme zones to catch reversals. While they do utilize a controlled Grid Martingale approach to average out entries, they are hard-coded with a strict "Max Lot Limit" safety ceiling to prevent account wipeouts during black swan events.





You are fully in control: Traders can run the pure, low-risk Strategy 1 exclusively, or enable Strategy 2 and 3 for more aggressive, adaptive market coverage.





Key Characteristics





- Built specifically for gold trading on MT5.

- Unified Ecosystem: Combines one primary Trend-Following strategy (S1) and two optional Grid Recovery strategies (S2/S3).

- Strict Risk Management (S1): Clear Stop Loss and Take Profit logic on every trade, no Martingale.

- Controlled Recovery (S2/S3): Utilizes Martingale with a strict Max Lot Limit safety net to prevent account blowout.

- Multiple risk presets from very conservative to aggressive.

- Fixed lot mode available for traders who prefer manual position sizing.

- Optional AI trade filter for additional trade screening.

- Optional H4 and D1 trend filters to align trades with higher-timeframe direction.

- Optional news filter for CPI, NFP, interest rate events, and high-impact market conditions.

- Trading day and trading time controls.

- Friday close time setting to reduce unwanted weekend exposure.

- Optional year-end and New Year trading pause.

- Adaptive SL and trailing options based on ATR.

- Positive DCA/top-up option available for S1 (disabled by default).

- On-chart dashboard for easier monitoring of all 3 strategies.

- Designed for disciplined long-term evaluation, not emotional short-term judgment.





Recommended Setup





1. Platform

Use MetaTrader 5.





2. Recommended Pair

Use Gold only: XAUUSD or GOLD, depending on your broker's symbol name. Do not use this EA on EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD, indices, or other symbols unless an official update specifically supports them.





3. Recommended Timeframe

Attach Helios Gold AI to the M1 timeframe. For normal use, run one chart only: XAUUSD/GOLD on M1. The EA manages its trading logic and filters internally, so users should follow the official M1 setup instead of changing charts randomly.





4. Recommended Account Balance

Choose the risk preset based on your account size and drawdown tolerance:

- Very Low Risk: 0.25% per trade, recommended minimum balance $20,000

- Low Risk: 0.50% per trade, recommended minimum balance $10,000

- Low+ Risk: 0.75% per trade, recommended minimum balance $7,000

- Medium Risk: 1.00% per trade, recommended minimum balance $5,000

- Medium+ Risk: 1.50% per trade, recommended minimum balance $3,000

- High Risk: 2.00% per trade, recommended minimum balance $1,500

- High+ Risk: 3.00% per trade, recommended minimum balance $1,000

- Very High Risk: 5.00% per trade, recommended minimum balance $500

- Ultra Risk: 7.00% per trade, minimum balance $300, not recommended for most users

- Extreme Risk: 10.00% per trade, minimum balance $200, not recommended for most users





For most users, the recommended starting setup is Low, Low+, or Medium risk. If you are new to EA trading, start with a conservative preset first.





5. VPS

Use a stable VPS close to your broker's server. The EA should run continuously during market hours.





6. Account Type

Use a low-spread, fast-execution account when possible. ECN or raw-spread accounts are preferred for gold trading.





7. Leverage and Margin

Use enough free margin for your selected risk level. Higher risk settings require stronger capital and more tolerance for drawdown. Recommended leverage is 1:100 or higher, depending on broker conditions and local regulations.





8. Chart Setup

Open one XAUUSD/GOLD M1 chart, attach Helios Gold AI, enable Algo Trading, and use the official default settings first. Do not run multiple copies on the same symbol with the same magic number.





9. News Filter

If your broker has wide spreads during news, enable the news filter and test the behavior first on demo or a small live account.





10. Settings

Use the official default settings unless you are experienced with gold EA optimization. Changing SL, TP, trailing, risk, or filter settings can significantly change performance.





11. Evaluation

Evaluate the EA with a meaningful number of trades. A sample of 100 to 300 trades is more useful than judging the system after only a few wins or losses.





Warning and Disclaimer





Helios Gold AI is a real trading system with clear SL and TP. Because it trades real market conditions, drawdown is normal and should be expected. No EA can avoid losses, and no strategy wins every trade.





Do not evaluate the EA based on 5, 10, or 20 trades only. Trading performance should be reviewed over a larger sample size, ideally 100 to 300 trades, because short-term results can be affected by spread, slippage, market regime, news, broker execution, and volatility.





Trading results can vary between brokers. Different spreads, commissions, symbols, contract sizes, leverage, stop levels, execution speed, server time, slippage, and liquidity can produce different results even when using the same EA and settings.





Backtest results, signal history, screenshots, and previous live performance do not guarantee future results. Market conditions change, and future performance may be better or worse than past performance.





Automated trading involves risk. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Always choose a risk level that matches your account size, trading experience, and emotional tolerance.





The EA is provided for educational and trading tool purposes only. It is not financial advice, investment advice, or a guarantee of profit. You are fully responsible for all trading decisions, account settings, broker selection, VPS setup, and risk management.





If you are new to EA trading, start on demo or a small live account first, follow the official setup guidance, and join the private group for updates and support.



