WWCS Trade Information Indicator

The WWCS Trade Information Indicator is designed to assist you with money management and provide you with important information about a currency pair both before taking a trade and after your trade is in progress. The trade information (such as recommended lot size for a desired percentage of your account equity, the amount of money at risk, etc.) takes quite a bit of time and knowledge to calculate and, because of the speed at which prices change, is out of date as soon as you've calculated it. The WWCS Trade Information Indicator eliminates this problem by calculating and displaying the relevant values every time a tick comes in.

The information provided for each trade is as follows:


Pre-Trade

  • Stop Loss
  • Percentage Risk of Equity
  • Current Monetary Risk
  • Remaining Account Equity
  • Lot Size
  • Pip Value (Note: This is the monetary value of a one pip movement for the entire trade.)
  • Spread
  • Margin Required
  • Free Margin


Post-Trade

  • Stop Loss
  • Percentage Risk of Equity (Note: This is the risk at the time you initiated the actual trade.)
  • Current Monetary Risk
  • Account Equity At Trade (Note: This the account equity at the time you initiated the trade.)
  • Lot Size
  • Pip Value
  • Spread
  • Current Position Value (Note: This is the monetary value of your position as of the current tick.)
  • Current Profit/Loss In Pips (Note: This again is the value as of the current tick.)
  • Current Stop Loss In Pips
  • Pips Profit Locked In
  • Profit Locked In


Note: The last two values are calculated ONLY if your trade is in profit and you have a stop set to lock in profit. If you use a trailing stop the indicator will follow it and recalculate the values as the stop changes. In addition, if you have profit locked in, the percentage risk and monetary risk are set to zero to reflect this.


Note: You do not have to trade the lot size recommended by the indicator. If you choose to trade a different lot size, the indicator will pick up on the change and all information will be adjusted and recalculated according to the lot size you choose.


Indicator Parameters

  • Equity Risk Percentage
  • Stop Loss Pips
  • Font Color
  • Font Size
  • Font

Important: You may set all these parameters to your liking. However, the Risk Percentage and Stop Loss MUST be set in order for the indicator to correctly calculate the information it displays. In addition, however you initiate a trade, you MUST set an initial stop loss for it that agrees with the value you set for the indicator. If you don't do this, the indicator will not work correctly. As mentioned above, if you choose to trade a different lot size than recommended by the indicator, all information displayed will be adjusted accordingly.

Note: If you are trading and setting your initial stop loss manually, you may see some calculated values that don't agree exactly with what you expect. The difference in monetary values won't be much if your stop loss is close to what you specified in the indicator. The reason you will see this is that the indicator uses the stop loss that the broker has to do its work. You can eliminate this issue by adjusting your trade stop loss to agree exactly with the value you specified in the indicator.

Important: The indicator is designed to work with one trade per currency pair only. If you like to scale into your trades it will only display the information for the first trade you took. If you use a partial “take profit” it will pick up on that and display the information of the remainder of the trade.

Summary: The WWCS Trade Information Indicator provides you with a wealth of real time information both pre- and post-trade that you cannot possibly calculate manually. This is a very versatile and helpful tool that should be an integral part of every trader's arsenal.

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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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