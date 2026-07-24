LABPro GOLD Trade Manager

Human opens. Robot manages.

Most traders lose money not because they enter badly, but because of what happens after the click. The stop moved too late. The partial nobody took. The position left open over the weekend. The trade that was up 80 pips and closed at break-even because you were asleep.

LABPro GOLD does not try to replace your judgement. It is a Trade Manager, not a signal generator. You decide when to enter — from your PC, from MT5 Mobile, from any platform connected to your account — and the robot takes over the moment the position exists, executing the management plan you configured, without hesitation and without emotion.

This is a deliberate design choice. Entry criteria are personal and contextual. Trade management is mechanical, repetitive, and exactly where automation earns its place.

WHAT IT DOES

Take Control Mode — adopts trades you open anywhere The robot detects positions opened outside the EA (including manual trades and orders sent from MT5 Mobile) and adopts them into full management within seconds. You can open a trade from your phone on the train and the EA on your VPS will be managing it before you put the phone away. Adopted trades are tagged with their own comment label so you always know what the robot took over.

Recovery on Startup If the terminal restarts, the VPS reboots or the EA is reloaded, orphaned positions are re-adopted automatically instead of being left unmanaged.

Break-Even Moves the stop to entry once the trade reaches a configurable reward-to-risk ratio, with an offset in pips so the spread does not close you at a small loss.

ATR Trailing Stop Trails the stop using Average True Range instead of a fixed distance, so the trail adapts to current volatility. Higher multiplier means a looser trail that gives the move more room; lower means tighter protection.

Scaled partial closes Two configurable partials, defaulting to 30% at 50% of target and 30% at 75%, leaving 40% to run. You bank progress on the way without giving up the tail of a strong move.

Friday forced close Closes managed positions at a configurable Friday hour (GMT). No weekend gap risk, no Sunday-night surprises.

Multi-timeframe BIAS panel A large, readable on-chart panel that reads EMA, ADX, Bollinger Bands and RSI across multiple timeframes and resolves them into a single directional bias: bullish, bearish or ranging. Designed to be understood at a glance rather than studied.

Spread filter and trading window Blocks execution when the spread exceeds your threshold, and restricts activity to a defined GMT window.

Instant panel buttons BUY, SELL, close-all and per-position controls that execute without the lag typical of object-heavy panels.

Forced chart appearance Applies a clean professional dark theme on startup — background, candles, grid, bid line and volume — so every chart you attach the EA to looks and reads the same.

THREE OPERATING MODES

Mode What it does Typical setup
Hybrid Opens and manages. Everything in one instance. Single PC or single VPS
Operator Opens only. Panel buttons active, management off. Your PC, where you make decisions
Manager Manages only. No entry buttons. VPS running 24/5

The Operator/Manager split lets you make decisions on your own machine while a VPS instance handles execution and management around the clock. Both instances must share the same Magic Number to recognise each other's positions.

PARAMETERS

General Settings

  • Run mode — Hybrid, Operator or Manager
  • Magic Number — default 2500, must match across instances
  • Trade comment
  • Slippage in points — default 1000 (equals $1.00 on gold)
  • Panel refresh frequency in seconds
  • Verbose logging

Take Control Mode

  • Adopt external trades automatically
  • Target symbol — empty uses the current chart
  • Maximum trade age for adoption, in seconds
  • Apply default SL/TP when the trade has none
  • Rewrite comment on adopted trades, and the comment label used
  • Recover orphan trades when the EA restarts

Lot Sizing

  • Lot mode — fixed or percentage of equity
  • Fixed lot size
  • Risk percentage of equity

Stop Loss / Take Profit

  • Default Stop Loss in pips — default 1000
  • Default Take Profit in pips — default 2000, a 1:2 reward-to-risk ratio

Trading Filters

  • Maximum allowed spread in pips
  • Trading window start and end, hour and minute, GMT

Break-Even

  • Enable, trigger ratio as a multiple of the stop distance, offset in pips above entry

ATR Trailing

  • Enable, ATR multiplier, ATR period

Partial Closes

  • Enable, and for each of the two partials: trigger as a percentage of target reached, and size as a percentage of the original lot

Friday Forced Close

  • Enable, closing hour and minute in GMT

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

  • EMA period, ADX period, ADX strong-trend threshold, Bollinger period and deviation, RSI period

Visual Panel

  • Show panel, show technical info block, position, width

Panel Colors and Chart Appearance

  • Full colour control over every panel element and over the forced chart theme

DEFAULTS ARE TUNED FOR GOLD

The shipped defaults — 1000-pip stop, 2000-pip target, 35-pip maximum spread, 2.5 ATR multiplier — are calibrated for XAUUSD volatility and spread behaviour, not copied from a Forex template. The EA also runs on other non-Forex instruments such as metals, indices and crypto, but you should review the stop, target and spread values against the instrument you intend to trade.

REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

  • MetaTrader 5
  • A VPS is strongly recommended if you use Manager mode or want management to continue while your machine is off
  • Test on a demo account first and confirm the behaviour of every module before committing real capital
  • If you run Operator and Manager instances together, set the same Magic Number on both

WHAT THIS PRODUCT IS NOT

It does not generate entry signals and it does not decide when to buy or sell. It does not martingale, grid or average down. It does not promise a return, and no configuration of it can remove the risk inherent to leveraged trading.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance, whether in live accounts or backtests, does not guarantee future results. Use only capital you can afford to lose.

SUPPORT

Questions, configuration help and setup files are available through the product page comments and private messages.


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Omar Alkassar
3 (1)
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about t
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Dashboard Babon Scalping System MT5
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free. Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then
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Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
Utilities
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Utilities
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Telegram Publisher Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Utilities
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
Utilities
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
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