LABPro GOLD Trade Manager

Human opens. Robot manages.

Most traders lose money not because they enter badly, but because of what happens after the click. The stop moved too late. The partial nobody took. The position left open over the weekend. The trade that was up 80 pips and closed at break-even because you were asleep.

LABPro GOLD does not try to replace your judgement. It is a Trade Manager, not a signal generator. You decide when to enter — from your PC, from MT5 Mobile, from any platform connected to your account — and the robot takes over the moment the position exists, executing the management plan you configured, without hesitation and without emotion.

This is a deliberate design choice. Entry criteria are personal and contextual. Trade management is mechanical, repetitive, and exactly where automation earns its place.

WHAT IT DOES

Take Control Mode — adopts trades you open anywhere The robot detects positions opened outside the EA (including manual trades and orders sent from MT5 Mobile) and adopts them into full management within seconds. You can open a trade from your phone on the train and the EA on your VPS will be managing it before you put the phone away. Adopted trades are tagged with their own comment label so you always know what the robot took over.

Recovery on Startup If the terminal restarts, the VPS reboots or the EA is reloaded, orphaned positions are re-adopted automatically instead of being left unmanaged.

Break-Even Moves the stop to entry once the trade reaches a configurable reward-to-risk ratio, with an offset in pips so the spread does not close you at a small loss.

ATR Trailing Stop Trails the stop using Average True Range instead of a fixed distance, so the trail adapts to current volatility. Higher multiplier means a looser trail that gives the move more room; lower means tighter protection.

Scaled partial closes Two configurable partials, defaulting to 30% at 50% of target and 30% at 75%, leaving 40% to run. You bank progress on the way without giving up the tail of a strong move.

Friday forced close Closes managed positions at a configurable Friday hour (GMT). No weekend gap risk, no Sunday-night surprises.

Multi-timeframe BIAS panel A large, readable on-chart panel that reads EMA, ADX, Bollinger Bands and RSI across multiple timeframes and resolves them into a single directional bias: bullish, bearish or ranging. Designed to be understood at a glance rather than studied.

Spread filter and trading window Blocks execution when the spread exceeds your threshold, and restricts activity to a defined GMT window.

Instant panel buttons BUY, SELL, close-all and per-position controls that execute without the lag typical of object-heavy panels.

Forced chart appearance Applies a clean professional dark theme on startup — background, candles, grid, bid line and volume — so every chart you attach the EA to looks and reads the same.

THREE OPERATING MODES

Mode What it does Typical setup Hybrid Opens and manages. Everything in one instance. Single PC or single VPS Operator Opens only. Panel buttons active, management off. Your PC, where you make decisions Manager Manages only. No entry buttons. VPS running 24/5

The Operator/Manager split lets you make decisions on your own machine while a VPS instance handles execution and management around the clock. Both instances must share the same Magic Number to recognise each other's positions.

PARAMETERS

General Settings

Run mode — Hybrid, Operator or Manager

Magic Number — default 2500, must match across instances

Trade comment

Slippage in points — default 1000 (equals $1.00 on gold)

Panel refresh frequency in seconds

Verbose logging

Take Control Mode

Adopt external trades automatically

Target symbol — empty uses the current chart

Maximum trade age for adoption, in seconds

Apply default SL/TP when the trade has none

Rewrite comment on adopted trades, and the comment label used

Recover orphan trades when the EA restarts

Lot Sizing

Lot mode — fixed or percentage of equity

Fixed lot size

Risk percentage of equity

Stop Loss / Take Profit

Default Stop Loss in pips — default 1000

Default Take Profit in pips — default 2000, a 1:2 reward-to-risk ratio

Trading Filters

Maximum allowed spread in pips

Trading window start and end, hour and minute, GMT

Break-Even

Enable, trigger ratio as a multiple of the stop distance, offset in pips above entry

ATR Trailing

Enable, ATR multiplier, ATR period

Partial Closes

Enable, and for each of the two partials: trigger as a percentage of target reached, and size as a percentage of the original lot

Friday Forced Close

Enable, closing hour and minute in GMT

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

EMA period, ADX period, ADX strong-trend threshold, Bollinger period and deviation, RSI period

Visual Panel

Show panel, show technical info block, position, width

Panel Colors and Chart Appearance

Full colour control over every panel element and over the forced chart theme

DEFAULTS ARE TUNED FOR GOLD

The shipped defaults — 1000-pip stop, 2000-pip target, 35-pip maximum spread, 2.5 ATR multiplier — are calibrated for XAUUSD volatility and spread behaviour, not copied from a Forex template. The EA also runs on other non-Forex instruments such as metals, indices and crypto, but you should review the stop, target and spread values against the instrument you intend to trade.

REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

MetaTrader 5

A VPS is strongly recommended if you use Manager mode or want management to continue while your machine is off

Test on a demo account first and confirm the behaviour of every module before committing real capital

If you run Operator and Manager instances together, set the same Magic Number on both

WHAT THIS PRODUCT IS NOT

It does not generate entry signals and it does not decide when to buy or sell. It does not martingale, grid or average down. It does not promise a return, and no configuration of it can remove the risk inherent to leveraged trading.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance, whether in live accounts or backtests, does not guarantee future results. Use only capital you can afford to lose.

SUPPORT

Questions, configuration help and setup files are available through the product page comments and private messages.



