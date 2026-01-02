Breakout Buffer
- Experts
- Andrew Muriithi Njeri
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 10
The Breakout Buffer EA is an automated trading system that leverages Opening Range Breakout (ORB) principles to trade price momentum during the first minutes of a session. It identifies key high and low levels at the market open to capture emerging trends. To ensure disciplined execution and risk management, the bot features customizable range inputs, daily filters (day of the week), and sophisticated trade controls such as trailing stop-losses and dynamic lot sizing.