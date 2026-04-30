PULSE ENGINE – SETUP GUIDE

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🚀 Step 1: Attach the EA
ONE CHART SETUP!
Drag the EA from Navigator/Market onto EURUSD chart ANY Timeframe.
⚙️ Step 2: Enable Algo Trading
In the EA window → Common tab → enable Allow Algo Trading.
🔁 Step 3: Check Symbol Names
Make sure all symbols match your broker exactly.
Example:
- EURUSD → might be EURUSD.Cash
- USTEC → might be US100 / NAS100
Also add all symbols to Market Watch.
⚠️ Wrong or missing symbols = errors in Experts tab
Keep All Patterns Enabled
Recommended for best diversification and stability.
🔢 Step 4: Magic Number (Prop Firm Only)
- Prop firm → set unique Magic Number & Comment
- Personal account → leave default
⚖️ Step 5: Set Risk
Risk Base
- Starting Balance (Recommended) → stable
- Equity → grows with account
Risk Type
- Drawdown Scaling (Recommended) → safest
- % Risk / $ Risk → manual control
- Fixed Lot → no risk control
⚠️ Small accounts may have higher real risk due to minimum lot sizes.
🏦 Step 6: FundedNext Mode
Enable only if using FundedNext Prop Firm
🛑 Step 7: Daily Drawdown Protection
- Closes all trades if daily loss is hit
- Use for prop firms
Example: set 4% for a 5% limit
🔄 Swap Protection
- Closes trades before midnight if swap is negative
- Avoids overnight fees
🎲 Randomization
- Slightly randomizes entries, SL, and lot size
- Makes trades unique
✔ Recommended for prop firms
📰 Step 8: News Filter
- Blocks trading during high-impact news
- Set minutes before/after news
- Choose which events to block or block all Red News
✔ Use only if required by your prop firm