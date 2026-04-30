PULSE ENGINE – SETUP GUIDE
Trading Systems

PULSE ENGINE – SETUP GUIDE

30 April 2026, 07:36
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
0
2 867

🚀 Step 1: Attach the EA

ONE CHART SETUP!

Drag the EA from Navigator/Market onto EURUSD chart ANY Timeframe.


⚙️ Step 2: Enable Algo Trading

In the EA window → Common tab → enable Allow Algo Trading.

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🔁 Step 3: Check Symbol Names

Make sure all symbols match your broker exactly.

Example:

  • EURUSD → might be EURUSD.Cash
  • USTEC → might be US100 / NAS100

Also add all symbols to Market Watch.

⚠️ Wrong or missing symbols = errors in Experts tab


Keep All Patterns Enabled

Recommended for best diversification and stability.

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🔢 Step 4: Magic Number (Prop Firm Only)

  • Prop firm → set unique Magic Number & Comment
  • Personal account → leave default

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⚖️ Step 5: Set Risk

Risk Base

  • Starting Balance (Recommended) → stable
  • Equity → grows with account

Risk Type

  • Drawdown Scaling (Recommended) → safest
  • % Risk / $ Risk → manual control
  • Fixed Lot → no risk control

⚠️ Small accounts may have higher real risk due to minimum lot sizes.

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🏦 Step 6: FundedNext Mode

Enable only if using FundedNext Prop Firm

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🛑 Step 7: Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Closes all trades if daily loss is hit
  • Use for prop firms

Example: set 4% for a 5% limit


🔄 Swap Protection

  • Closes trades before midnight if swap is negative
  • Avoids overnight fees

🎲 Randomization

  • Slightly randomizes entries, SL, and lot size
  • Makes trades unique

✔ Recommended for prop firms

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📰 Step 8: News Filter

  • Blocks trading during high-impact news
  • Set minutes before/after news
  • Choose which events to block or block all Red News

✔ Use only if required by your prop firm

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