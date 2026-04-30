PULSE ENGINE – SETUP GUIDE

In the EA window → Common tab → enable Allow Algo Trading .

Drag the EA from Navigator/Market onto EURUSD chart ANY Timeframe .













🔁 Step 3: Check Symbol Names

Make sure all symbols match your broker exactly.

Example:

EURUSD → might be EURUSD.Cash

USTEC → might be US100 / NAS100

Also add all symbols to Market Watch.

⚠️ Wrong or missing symbols = errors in Experts tab





Keep All Patterns Enabled

Recommended for best diversification and stability.













🔢 Step 4: Magic Number (Prop Firm Only)

Prop firm → set unique Magic Number & Comment

Personal account → leave default













⚖️ Step 5: Set Risk

Risk Base

Starting Balance (Recommended) → stable

→ stable Equity → grows with account

Risk Type

Drawdown Scaling (Recommended) → safest

→ safest % Risk / $ Risk → manual control

→ manual control Fixed Lot → no risk control

⚠️ Small accounts may have higher real risk due to minimum lot sizes.













🏦 Step 6: FundedNext Mode

Enable only if using FundedNext Prop Firm

















🛑 Step 7: Daily Drawdown Protection

Closes all trades if daily loss is hit

Use for prop firms

Example: set 4% for a 5% limit





🔄 Swap Protection

Closes trades before midnight if swap is negative

Avoids overnight fees

🎲 Randomization

Slightly randomizes entries, SL, and lot size

Makes trades unique

✔ Recommended for prop firms

















📰 Step 8: News Filter

Blocks trading during high-impact news

Set minutes before/after news

Choose which events to block or block all Red News

✔ Use only if required by your prop firm



