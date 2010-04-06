Range Vector Fibo Logic

Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL)

Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed to capture Institutional Momentum Bursts in the forex and crypto markets.

While most EAs rely on dangerous Martingale grids or lagging indicators, RVFL uses a proprietary “Vector Analysis” approach. It calculates the precise magnitude of the market's daily expansion cycle to identify high-probability breakout zones before they happen.

This is not just a trading robot; it is a Capital Protection System that trades alongside liquidity flows.


IMPORTANT: INSTALLATION & MANUAL

After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions with set files. This ensures you have the correct settings for your specific broker.


THE STRATEGY ADVANTAGE

1. Dynamic Volatility Thresholds

  • The market breathes in cycles of compression and expansion. RVFL automatically detects the specific Price Vector of the current market cycle. It remains dormant during noise and executes with surgical precision only when a true momentum shift is confirmed.

2. The “Golden Ratio” Projection

  • RVFL utilizes advanced Fibonacci Expansion Algorithms to determine Take Profit targets mathematically. Instead of aiming for arbitrary pip numbers, it targets the specific liquidity levels where price is statistically most likely to exhaust.

3. Sniper Execution Protocol (No Grids) This is a pure “One-Shot” system:

  • No Martingale: We never double down on a losing trade.

  • No Bag-Holding: Every trade has a Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit assigned instantly upon entry.

  • Risk/Reward Optimized: The algorithm is hard-coded to seek a 1:2 Risk-to-Reward ratio.


STRATEGY NOTE
This EA is not a “get rich quick” scheme. It does not trade every day, and it does not win every trade.

The system relies on a mathematical edge (1:2 Risk-Reward Ratio). This means it tolerates small losses to capture significant trend days. Do not judge performance on a weekly basis. The algorithm is designed for slow, steady, and compound growth over months. If you cannot handle occasional drawdowns while waiting for the statistical edge to play out, this system is not for you.



PARAMETERS

  • Start_Hour / End_Hour: Defines the trading logic window. (GMT+2/+3 Brokers: Recommended 02:00 to 21:45 for Gold) (GMT+0 Brokers: Recommended 00:00 to 21:45 for Gold)

  • Risk_Percent: Auto-calculation of lot size based on account balance. (Note: Set to 0.0 if you wish to use Fixed Lot)

  • Fixed_Lot: Manual lot size override. (Strategy Advice: We recommend starting with a fixed 0.01 lot for the first 1-3 months to verify performance on your broker's feed. Switch to Risk_Percent only after you are comfortable with the strategy's growth curve.)


SUPPORTS POPULAR FIBONACCI STRATEGIES RVFL is fully customizable. You can adjust the SL_Level and TP_Level inputs to match your preferred risk profile or popular online strategies:
Classic Setup (1:2 RR): Set SL to 0.8 / TP to 1.4, 
High-Precision Setup (1:2.5 RR): Set SL to 0.9 / TP to 1.25 [New Standard Updated]

RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M15 or D1. (The logic uses Daily candles, but the EA must be attached to the M15 chart for proper execution).

  • Broker: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread account types are required for breakout accuracy.

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (Recommended 1:500).

  • Deposit: Minimum $1,000 recommended to allow the Risk Management logic to function correctly.

  • VPS: Mandatory. The EA must run 24/7 to manage trailing stops and session times accurately.
PROFESSIONAL PRICING

Quality capital protection is not cheap. We filter for serious traders only.

  • Quarterly License ($199): Perfect for a full 90-day performance validation on your live account.
  • Lifetime License ($499 - Launch Offer): One-time purchase. (Note: The price will rise to $799 after the initial user quota is met.

Secure the launch price today.





