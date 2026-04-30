Pulse Engine – Full Portfolio Backtest Results & Statistical Analysis (2005–Present)

Pulse Engine – Complete Portfolio Backtest Results



This article presents the historical backtest results of Pulse Engine, including both the combined portfolio performance and the individual results for each market traded by the system.

Pulse Engine is designed as a multi-market portfolio strategy that trades recurring intraday patterns discovered through extensive historical research. Each market uses its own unique pattern set, creating diversification within a single Expert Advisor.

The portfolio trades the following markets:

XAUUSD (Gold)

USDJPY

EURUSD

GBPUSD

BTCUSD

NASDAQ (US Tech Index)

Across all markets combined, the strategy includes more than 50,000 historical trades, providing strong statistical significance.

All tests were performed in MetaTrader 5 using both 1-minute OHLC modeling and real tick data, which produced very similar results.

The backtest uses a fixed starting balance of $100,000, and this balance remains constant throughout the entire test. This means no compounding is applied. The purpose of using a fixed balance is to show the underlying performance of the strategy itself, where every trade and every year has equal weight in the results. If compounding were applied, the equity growth would appear significantly larger.

The tests use the longest reliable historical data available for each market. Forex markets and Gold are tested from 2005, NASDAQ from 2012, and BTCUSD from 2018, which reflects the earliest reliable data available.

If you run the backtests yourself, make sure your price data uses correct spreads, as inaccurate spreads are one of the most common reasons for different results.









Combined Portfolio Performance

Below are the combined portfolio results, where all markets run together as a single system.













Monthly Performance Since 2005

The table below shows the monthly results of the portfolio across the entire backtest period.









Market Correlation

One of the strengths of Pulse Engine is the low correlation between the patterns used across different markets.









Individual Market Results

Each market traded by Pulse Engine uses patterns specifically tailored to its behavior. Below are the individual results for each instrument.















