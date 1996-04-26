Wavelet Energy Pro is an advanced momentum and pressure-analysis oscillator designed to reveal how much directional “energy” is present in the market, not just which way price is moving. Instead of focusing on raw price alone, it highlights the balance between bullish and bearish force, how strong that force is, and—most importantly—when that strength begins to fade.

The indicator is displayed in a separate window and combines two perspectives: a fast, responsive energy reading and a smoother, refined energy line. Histogram bars show directional pressure, while overlaid lines help you read structure and transitions more clearly. Color changes are intentionally used to distinguish between strong momentum and early signs of weakening, allowing traders to react before obvious reversals appear on price.

How to Use

Trend Direction:

When energy remains consistently above the zero line, bullish conditions dominate. Sustained movement below zero reflects bearish control. This makes the indicator suitable for trend filtering and bias confirmation.

Momentum Strength:

Brighter histogram colors indicate healthy momentum in the current direction. Expanding bars suggest increasing participation, while shrinking bars hint at loss of commitment.

Early Weakness Signals:

Darker histogram shades signal that momentum is still present but no longer accelerating. These zones are especially useful for managing trades—tightening stops, scaling out, or preparing for potential reversals.

Crossovers & Transitions:

Crosses around the zero line often mark shifts in market regime. These are best used as confirmation alongside price action, structure, or higher-timeframe context rather than as standalone entries.

Best Practice:

Wavelet Energy Pro excels as a confirmation and timing tool. Combine it with trend structure, support/resistance, or volatility-based tools for higher-probability decisions.

In short, this indicator helps you see how strong a move really is—and when that strength quietly starts to disappear—well before it becomes obvious on the chart.