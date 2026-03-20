Aussie Loonie EA MT4

Aussie Loonie EA is a professional trading system developed exclusively for the AUDCAD currency pair. This cross pair is widely recognized for its stable and technical behavior, which makes it particularly attractive for traders who prefer structured and predictable market conditions rather than extreme volatility and sudden price spikes. By focusing solely on AUDCAD, the system is able to adapt precisely to the specific characteristics, rhythm and movement patterns of this pair. The EA operates on the H1 timeframe, allowing it to filter out lower timeframe noise and concentrate on clearer price structures and more reliable market signals. This approach supports controlled trade execution and helps maintain a disciplined trading process. Instead of reacting to short term fluctuations, the strategy is built around steady market development and well defined technical setups. Aussie Loonie EA was created for traders who value consistency, discipline and long term portfolio stability. It is designed for those who understand the importance of risk management and structured exposure, especially when integrating different strategies within a diversified portfolio. Rather than chasing aggressive and unpredictable market moves, the system works in harmony with the natural rhythm of AUDCAD, taking advantage of its balanced and orderly structure to deliver controlled and methodical trading performance over time. Aussie Loonie EA is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase users receive access to private group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup and usage. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual.

The special promotional price of $599 is available until 14 August 2026. The final price for this EA is $1299. After purchasing or renting Aussie Loonie EA you can receive One of our Tool for Free (AX Indicator or Multi Indicator)

Stability as a Portfolio Component

Thanks to the balanced nature of AUDCAD, the EA can act as a stabilizing element within a diversified portfolio. It is especially suitable for traders who want to combine higher volatility systems with a steady H1 strategy.





Designed for Practical Use

Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Easy installation with a detailed user manual available in 10 languages.





Supported by an Active Community

Access to our active trading community with ongoing updates, shared results and direct team support.



Features: News protection

Compatible with all brokers

The popular currency pair AUDCAD

A tested product developed by skilled programmers

Quick installation, only one parameter needs to be changed

A private group with excellent support that will assist you at every step

Panel with information about daily pips, current market session, forex calendar and more..

Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided at no cost How do I start: After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the AUDCAD, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default. Aussie Loonie EA can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. Information: Pair: AUDCAD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum lots: 0.01

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Minimum deposit:1000

Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000

Type of account: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN