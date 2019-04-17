Big Rocket

1

Robot forex "Big Rocket" is based on custom variation of MACD, CII, FIBONACCI, RSI and TOCHASTIC indicator in assistance of  Auto Optimizer and Auto Frequency Smart module that allows for dynamic adaptation to current market conditions (no user calibration needed) - the specific result is chosen on the basis of several different coefficients.

EA can be run on different symbols and timeframes but for reducing demand on computing power, internal parameters are narrowed and it is highly recommended to run it on this pairs and time frames with recommended settings:

Pair Symbol Time Frame  Auto Optimizer Up Auto Optimizer Down  Auto Frequency Smart  Step Orders  Stop Loss Max Oders  Use Trading Time 
EURUSD  H1  90  90  2  5 85  12 Modify according to your broker (00:00-23:59 GMT+3)
EURGBP  H1  90  90  2  6.5 85  12 Modify according to your broker (00:00-23:59 GMT+3)
GBPUSD  H1  90  90  2  7.5 100  12 Modify according to your broker (00:00-23:59 GMT+3)
 ...  ...        ...  ...    ...

Peculiarities :

  • Multicurrency transactions can share the risk of loss.
  • Flexible risk management system.Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.
  • It takes more than 1500 history bars on the graph to calculate. If you Backtest, you need to download more than 1500 previous history bars since the Backtest day. (If you want to backtest from 2018/1/1 to 2018/12/31, you must download data from 2017/10/1 to 2018/12/31).
  • VPS with the minimum latency to the broker's server is required for trading.
  • Requires an ECN account with minimal spread, Broker proposal:  ( https://icmarkets.com or https://tickmill.com )

Setting :

  • Recommended initial capital 200+ USD (if minimum LOT=0.01) for each pair.
  • Download Recommended setting files: 

Input parameters :

  • Max Slippage: This will be your Max Slippage to open a trade.
  • Max Spread - maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions.
  • Step Orders - After how many pips the EA should open trade or look for signal to open.
  • Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.
  • Lots - Initial lot size.
  • Auto Lots - enable/disable auto lot calculation.
  • Risk - amount of the deposit, on which Lot is to be used when Auto Lots is enabled.
  • Auto Optimizer Up - last known Optimizer value, returned be EA in deinitialization process.
  • Auto Optimizer Down - last known Optimizer value, returned be EA in deinitialization process.
  • Auto Frequency Smart  - Reference value simulation.
  • Take Profit (pip) - real take profit in pip.
  • Stop Loss (pip)- real stop loss.
  • Breakeven Start (pip)- after how many pips in profit the breakeven should start.
  • Breakeven LockProfit (pip) - How many pips will be the distance between SL and the opening price.
  • Trailing Stop(pip) - after how many pips in profit the trailing should start.
  • Trailing Step(pip) - How many pips will be the distance between SL and the current price.
  • StopLoss In Pip - This number is in Pip.
  • TakeProfit In Pip - This number is in Pip.
  • StopLoss In Money($) - This number is in Currency.
  • TakeProfit In Money($) - This number is in Currency.
  • Use Trading Time - Open Trade Time Start, Open Trade Time End.
  • Magic Number - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions.
  • Order Comment: Enter Here your preferred Comment.

Useful Links & articles: 

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Spoonman
339
Spoonman 2019.07.30 10:29 
 

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