Grid & Trend Hybrid Expert Advisor with Capital Monitoring

Bollinger Bands + RSI Strategy for XAUUSD & Forex

Overview

IronShield EA MT4 is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4. It combines Bollinger Bands volatility detection, RSI momentum filtering, and structured grid recovery logic within a predefined risk management framework.

The EA is primarily designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and can be adapted to major Forex currency pairs. It operates using rule-based entry conditions, margin validation checks, and basket-based trade management logic.

IronShield EA does not guarantee profit and does not eliminate trading risk.

Trading Strategy Structure

IronShield applies a hybrid trading approach combining trend-following and controlled grid methodology.

Main components:

Bollinger Bands for volatility detection

RSI confirmation for directional momentum

Pending order precision entries

Structured grid-based recovery logic

Basket-based trailing exit system

Entry Conditions

Trades are opened only when:

Volatility conditions meet predefined criteria

RSI confirms directional momentum

Spread and session filters allow execution

The system focuses on volatility expansion and filtered market participation rather than continuous market exposure.

Grid Recovery System

IronShield includes structured grid logic with adjustable parameters:

Customizable grid step

Adjustable recovery multiplier

Basket-based combined trailing exit

Margin verification before new order placement

StopLevel and broker execution compliance validation

Grid strategies may increase exposure during trending or highly volatile market conditions. Users should configure grid and multiplier parameters according to their individual risk tolerance and account size.

Capital Protection & Filters

The EA includes several protective mechanisms:

Spread filter

Trading session filter

Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Equity-aware execution validation

These features are designed to monitor trading conditions before executing new orders. However, they cannot eliminate market risk or guarantee drawdown limitation.

Money Management

IronShield EA provides flexible lot control options:

Automatic lot sizing based on account balance

Fixed lot mode

Adjustable risk parameters

Lot size, grid multiplier, and risk exposure should be configured responsibly according to leverage and account equity.

Technical Characteristics

Fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor

Hybrid trend and grid logic

Basket combined trailing stop

VPS-compatible execution

No external DLL files

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Execution speed, latency, spread conditions, and broker environment may significantly influence trading results.

Recommended Trading Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1 (Recommeded)

Account Type: ECN / RAW / Low spread accounts

Suggested Spread Range: 7–10 points or lower

Minimum balance depends on selected lot size, grid configuration, and risk parameters.

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

IronShield EA uses a grid-based trading methodology combined with volatility filtering. Grid systems may increase exposure during strong trends or extreme market volatility.

There is no guarantee of profit or capital preservation.

Users are strongly advised to:

Test the EA on a demo account before live trading

Use conservative risk settings

Avoid excessive leverage

Monitor trading performance regularly

By using this software, the user acknowledges the risks associated with automated trading systems.