IronShield EA

IronShield EA MT4

Grid & Trend Hybrid Expert Advisor with Capital Monitoring
Bollinger Bands + RSI Strategy for XAUUSD & Forex

Overview

IronShield EA MT4 is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4. It combines Bollinger Bands volatility detection, RSI momentum filtering, and structured grid recovery logic within a predefined risk management framework.

The EA is primarily designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and can be adapted to major Forex currency pairs. It operates using rule-based entry conditions, margin validation checks, and basket-based trade management logic.

IronShield EA does not guarantee profit and does not eliminate trading risk.

Trading Strategy Structure

IronShield applies a hybrid trading approach combining trend-following and controlled grid methodology.

Main components:

  • Bollinger Bands for volatility detection

  • RSI confirmation for directional momentum

  • Pending order precision entries

  • Structured grid-based recovery logic

  • Basket-based trailing exit system

Entry Conditions

Trades are opened only when:

  • Volatility conditions meet predefined criteria

  • RSI confirms directional momentum

  • Spread and session filters allow execution

The system focuses on volatility expansion and filtered market participation rather than continuous market exposure.

Grid Recovery System

IronShield includes structured grid logic with adjustable parameters:

  • Customizable grid step

  • Adjustable recovery multiplier

  • Basket-based combined trailing exit

  • Margin verification before new order placement

  • StopLevel and broker execution compliance validation

Grid strategies may increase exposure during trending or highly volatile market conditions. Users should configure grid and multiplier parameters according to their individual risk tolerance and account size.

Capital Protection & Filters

The EA includes several protective mechanisms:

  • Spread filter

  • Trading session filter

  • Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Equity-aware execution validation

These features are designed to monitor trading conditions before executing new orders. However, they cannot eliminate market risk or guarantee drawdown limitation.

Money Management

IronShield EA provides flexible lot control options:

  • Automatic lot sizing based on account balance

  • Fixed lot mode

  • Adjustable risk parameters

Lot size, grid multiplier, and risk exposure should be configured responsibly according to leverage and account equity.

Technical Characteristics

  • Fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor

  • Hybrid trend and grid logic

  • Basket combined trailing stop

  • VPS-compatible execution

  • No external DLL files

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Execution speed, latency, spread conditions, and broker environment may significantly influence trading results.

Recommended Trading Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 4
Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1 (Recommeded)
Account Type: ECN / RAW / Low spread accounts
Suggested Spread Range: 7–10 points or lower

Minimum balance depends on selected lot size, grid configuration, and risk parameters.

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

IronShield EA uses a grid-based trading methodology combined with volatility filtering. Grid systems may increase exposure during strong trends or extreme market volatility.

There is no guarantee of profit or capital preservation.

Users are strongly advised to:

  • Test the EA on a demo account before live trading

  • Use conservative risk settings

  • Avoid excessive leverage

  • Monitor trading performance regularly

By using this software, the user acknowledges the risks associated with automated trading systems.

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BitPro
Oussama Haddad
专家
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867567 the EA not work in icmarket BitPro expert Advisor developed to work on pending orders  It has a system of protection against slippage and high spread and so on time control Works on a specific spectrum of currencies Max spread suported is 1.1 pips "EURUSD;AUDUSD;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDJPY;CADCHF;GBPCHF" Recommendations:   Timeframe - All Minimum balance: from $ 50 Instruments: EURUSD;AUDUSD;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDJPY;CADCHF;GBPCHF The lower the spread, the more pr
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
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专家
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专家
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Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
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Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
专家
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5 (1)
专家
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Aleksandr Shurgin
专家
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Vasja Vrunc
专家
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Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
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Marek Kvarda
专家
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Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
专家
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Valeri Balachnin
专家
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Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
专家
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Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
Life Expert
Dmitry Shutov
专家
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
专家
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
专家
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
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Sadaf Noreen
实用工具
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Sadaf Noreen
专家
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Sadaf Noreen
专家
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专家
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Sadaf Noreen
专家
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Sadaf Noreen
专家
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Sadaf Noreen
专家
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Sadaf Noreen
专家
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Sadaf Noreen
专家
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Liquidity Map EA
Sadaf Noreen
专家
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ProSignal Ultimate EA
Sadaf Noreen
专家
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Goldentrix EA
Sadaf Noreen
专家
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Assistant of Trading MT4
Sadaf Noreen
实用工具
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Zonpips Matrix
Sadaf Noreen
专家
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Goldistan EA
Sadaf Noreen
专家
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Sadaf Noreen
专家
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Goldistan HFT MT5
Sadaf Noreen
专家
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Quantyxio EA MT5
Sadaf Noreen
专家
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