DCA CycleMax

  • Experts
  • Jin Sangun
    Jin Sangun

    Jin Sangun

    5 (1)
    Introduction
    I am continuously researching and discovering optimal methods that generate profits,
    and I develop only the processes I actually use into EAs (Expert Advisors).
    Because simple and clear yet most reliable trading methods can bring consistent profits,
    6 products 3 signals
  • Version: 2.53
  • Updated: 18 April 2025
  • Activations: 8

Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX

 

Overview

DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market.

It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies.

Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) strategy, it manages loss risks over time while overseeing asset management.

This EA strategically designs entry intervals, opening multiple grid positions while the trend continues. It includes manual entry and manual take profit options as part of the process, automatically closing when the set target is reached.

For sideway markets, the DCA CycleMax EA can be used together with the DCA CycleMax Hedge EA, which operates in the opposite direction, for effective application.

DCA CYCLEMAX advances the grid trading system with specific entry counts, custom lot settings, and a hedging function to counterbalance short-term positions. This provides an enhanced solution beyond the usual DCA strategy.

Gold, a high-volatility asset that tends to move in one direction over extended periods, is well-suited to the DCA CYCLEMAX's "DEPOSIT NEED" feature, which manages account assets and maintains positions continuously.

When price moves significantly in one direction, it rebalances assets and adjusts the average price, ensuring profits at the optimal timing.

The focus is on how frequently MAGIC is assigned to manage assets.

The calculations are set to limit MAGIC assignments to a maximum of 3; hence, drawdown in backtests is not of major significance.

Settings Guide
DCA CYCLEMAX offers a user-friendly interface and settings, making it easy for users with minimal EA experience to utilize effectively. Key settings include:

  • Magic Number: A unique identifier for distinguishing positions managed by the EA. Multiple MAGIC settings allow for secondary and tertiary configurations.
  • Lot Setting: Allows for lot size adjustment at each entry stage. For instance, initial lot size and subsequent entries can be customized to manage volatility.
  • Entry Gap Setting: Sets the price gap between entry points, allowing fine adjustments to match asset volatility.
  • Maximum Entry Count: Specifies the maximum number of entries based on asset risk and trading strategy, preventing excessive risk exposure.
  • Hedge: After a specific round, this option automatically opens counter-positions to diversify risk and provide additional opportunities.
  • DEPOSIT NEED: When risk reaches approximately 100%, this feature allows for additional funding, waiting for the best timing to take profits. Manage DEPOSIT NEED carefully to take advantage of repeated opportunities with the DCA strategy.

Recommended assets: GOLD, Nasdaq, Bitcoin
Timeframe: 5-minute chart
Recommended broker: Swap-free or micro account

Key Features

  • Enhanced DCA Strategy: Based on the DCA strategy, DCA CYCLEMAX applies grid trading with entries at regular price intervals. This strategy effectively responds to temporary market reversals.
  • Customizable Entry Lot and Staging: Each entry level can be set with different lot sizes, enabling progressive risk management from the first entry through the final entry.
  • Hedging Strategy with Counter-Positions: After a certain number of rounds, the EA automatically opens counter-positions, minimizing loss and capturing opportunities, even in sudden market reversals.
  • Target Price Setting: Automatically takes profit when reaching the target price set by the user, with additional opportunities for profit as the trend continues.
  • Risk Management Functions: By setting the maximum number of entries, the EA prevents excessive position exposure, adjusting each lot size to finely manage risk.
  • Manual Entry Integration: Merges automatic trading with manual intervention, allowing users to adjust or close positions manually if needed, aligning with the EA's automatic flow.

Benefits

  • Effective Fund Management: The DCA strategy’s strength lies in lowering the average price by adding positions when prices fall, realizing profits faster when trends reverse.
  • Time-Saving Automated Trading: Even without manual intervention, this EA maintains 24-hour automated trading, with additional options for managed manual entries.
  • Applicable to Multiple Assets: Beyond trending assets like Gold, Nasdaq 100, and cryptocurrencies, it can also be applied easily to other preferred markets.

Ideal Users

  • Beginner Traders: Simple to set up and operate, even for those with minimal trading experience, and does not require complex asset management knowledge.
  • Professional Traders: A suitable tool for professionals looking to enhance asset allocation strategies and risk management, automating DCA to save time and resources.
  • Trend-Focused Traders: Especially beneficial for those who prefer trading on assets with clear trends and high volatility, suitable for maximizing usage in trending assets.

Conclusion

DCA CYCLEMAX EA provides a solution for those seeking an automated trading system tailored to trend-following assets while incorporating manual control for enhanced risk management.

It’s easy to set up and run, and its customizable strategy meets the trading needs of each user, offering a tailored trading experience.

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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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Leonid Arkhipov
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
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Anton Kondratev
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DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Gold Zilla AI MT4
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5 (2)
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Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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