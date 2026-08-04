Market Structure BOS CHoCH

DESCRIPTION

Market Structure BOS CHoCH — Non-Repainting Market Structure

Market Structure BOS CHoCH is an indicator that automatically identifies market structure through confirmed swing points, marking every Break of Structure (BOS — trend continuation) and Change of Character (CHoCH — possible reversal) directly on the chart. Ideal for traders who follow Smart Money concepts and want an objective, automatic reading of structure without drawing it by hand.

How it works

     Swing highs and lows are confirmed by fractal (N candles on each side without being surpassed) — never marked early, which eliminates repainting.

     BOS (Break of Structure): price breaks the last swing in the SAME direction as the prevailing trend — confirms continuation.

     CHoCH (Change of Character): price breaks structure in the OPPOSITE direction of the prevailing trend — early signal of a possible reversal.

     "BOS" and "CHoCH" text labels are drawn directly on the chart, spaced apart from the arrow for maximum visual clarity.

     Dotted lines show the currently active support/resistance level at all times.

 

Key features

       100% non-repainting — swing points are only confirmed on already-closed data.

       Automatically distinguishes between continuation (BOS) and possible reversal (CHoCH).

       Clear text labels directly on the chart, no need to interpret colors or shapes.

       Structure lines (active support/resistance) visible at all times.

       Full alert system: terminal log entry, mobile push notification, and sound alert.

       Single timeframe, no need to sync history from other timeframes.

       Works on any symbol and timeframe.

 

Configurable parameters

Parameter

Description

Swing lookback

Number of candles on each side to confirm a swing point (higher = more significant structure, lower frequency)

Show labels

Enable/disable the BOS/CHoCH text on the chart

Alerts

Log entry, push and sound, each toggled independently

 

Usage recommendations

     Recommended timeframe: M15 and above, consistent with the rest of the indicator family.

     CHoCH signals are usually of most interest for reversal entry timing; BOS signals confirm a trend is still alive.

     Due to its structure-following design, it performs best in markets with clear direction; during heavily sideways conditions, more failed breaks are expected — standard behavior for any structure-based system.

     Ideal as an entry trigger for traders who manage their own Stop Loss and Take Profit, or as an additional confirmation alongside another strategy.

 

Disclaimer

This is a signal indicator, not an automated trading system or financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account before live use, and to always apply your own risk management (Stop Loss, position sizing) suited to your trading profile.


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