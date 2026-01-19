GOLD Short Dynamics
- Experts
- Kabelo Frans Mampa
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
This Expert Advisor capitalizes on powerful bearish trading dynamics through a sophisticated combination of candlestick pattern recognition and technical indicator confluence.
Core Strategy: Built on a foundation of proven bearish candlestick formations including Bearish Engulfing patterns, Bearish Harami, and multiple other high-probability sell setups. The EA leverages multi-timeframe analysis to identify optimal short entry points on gold (XAUUSD) with enhanced accuracy.
Technical Indicators:
- ZigZagColor for downtrend identification
- Bollinger Bands for volatility and reversal analysis
- RSI (Relative Strength Index) for overbought conditions
- RVI (Relative Vigor Index) for momentum weakness
- Stochastic Oscillator for bearish divergence
- Parabolic SAR for sell signal confirmation
Performance & Compatibility:
- Extensively backtested and optimized using historical data from 2015 to present
- Tested on Exness Standard account with 100% tick data quality
- Compatible with any MT5 broker
Risk Management Features:
- Target risk-to-reward ratio: 1:5 (varies by market conditions)
- Built-in trailing stop functionality
- Optional partial closure system to lock in profits incrementally
- VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation
Ideal For: Traders seeking an algorithmic solution for shorting gold with robust technical analysis and disciplined risk management.