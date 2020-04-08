Parabolic SAR Higher Time Frame mk
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator Parabolic SAR Higher Time Frame for MT4. No repaint.
- Upgrade your trading methods with great auxiliary HTF PSAR indicator for MT4. HTF means - higher time frame.
- PSAR is used to determine trend direction and potential reversals in price movement.
- This indicator is great to use for Trailing Stop purpose.
- If PSAR is located above the price - it is downward trend.
- If PSAR is located below the price - it is upward trend.
- This indicator is excellent to work as a dynamic S/R level instead of standard moving average as well.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.