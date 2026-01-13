Three Pushes Pro MT5

Three Pushes PRO: Precision Price Action Strategy

Trading is not about finding a "holy grail", it is about identifying repeatable market psychology. Three Pushes PRO is a professional technical analysis tool designed to identify the classic "Three Pushes" exhaustion pattern with institutional-grade filter

Unlike basic indicators that only look at price, this tool integrates Volume, Momentum, and Trend filters to ensure you only see setups where the market is truly overextended .

How the Strategy Works

The "Three Pushes" is a reversal and exhaustion pattern. It identifies three consecutive attempts by the market to push in one direction, often signaling that the current move is losing steam . This indicator automates the complex geometry required to find these patterns, calculating Fibonacci ratios, wave symmetry, and time duration between peaks .





Key Features for Professional Traders:

No Repainting: Accuracy is our priority. Once a candle closes and a signal is generated, it is final and permanent . The arrows will never move or disappear after the fact .

Full Confluence Engine: You can filter signals using a built-in Moving Average for trend direction, RSI/MACD for momentum divergence, and Tick/Real Volume to confirm exhaustion .

Interactive Statistics Dashboard: Track your performance directly on the chart. The dashboard calculates the Win Rate, Net Points, and Profit/Loss based on historical data, allowing you to optimize settings for your specific instrument .

Built-in Trade Simulation: To help you understand the potential of a setup, the indicator draws ATR-based Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, including simulations for Breakeven and Trailing Stops .

Advanced Alerts: Stay away from the screen without missing a move. Includes Sound alerts, Popup windows, and Push notifications to your mobile device .

Why So Many Settings?

In professional trading, "one size fits all" is a myth. Gold behaves differently than EURUSD; M5 charts require different logic than H4. We provide you with deep configuration options—from swing strength to Fibonacci tolerances—so you can adapt the tool to the unique "DNA" of the market you are trading .

Honest Trading

While Three Pushes PRO is a powerful tool for technical analysis, no indicator can guarantee profits. We recommend using this as a core part of a broader trading plan. If you have any questions, please reach out.