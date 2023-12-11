Price Spectrum

The Price Spectrum indicator reveals opportunities for detailed market analysis.

Advantages:

  1. Market Volume Profile Creation: The indicator assists in analyzing the dynamics of trading volumes in the market. This allows traders to identify crucial support and resistance levels, as well as determine market structure.

  2. Filtering Insignificant Volumes: Using the indicator helps filter out insignificant volumes, enabling traders to focus on more significant market movements.

  3. Flexible Configuration System: The indicator provides a flexible configuration system, allowing users to adapt it to their trading style and modify parameters in real-time.

  4. Utilization of Various Profiling Tools: The indicator includes various profiling tools oriented towards volatility and fractals, providing a more comprehensive understanding of market conditions.

Results:

  1. Market Balance Determination: The indicator helps identify the "value area" or market equilibrium, which can be valuable for pinpointing consolidation periods and strategic entry and exit points in the market.

  2. Reversal Points Identification: The indicator highlights price levels with the highest probability of reversal, aiding traders in identifying pivotal moments in the market.

  3. Support and Resistance Discovery: Enables easy identification of support and resistance levels, a crucial aspect in developing trading strategies.

  4. Universal Tools: Suitable for traders of all types — day traders, swing traders, and investors.

  5. Intuitive Configuration: Easily adaptable to trading styles through user-friendly input parameters.

This indicator appears to be a powerful tool for traders, significantly enhancing their analytical capabilities and decision-making in the market.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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