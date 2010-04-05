The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entries and exits from transactions, so the Trend Factorial indicator displays only the trend line and entry points, i.e. it displays market entry points.





Despite the apparent simplicity of the indicator, it has complex analytical algorithms inside, with the help of which the system determines the moments of entries.





The indicator gives accurate and timely signals to enter and exit a trade that appear on the current candle.





Using the indicator is very simple. When the blue line appears, open a buy deal. When a red line appears, open a sell deal.