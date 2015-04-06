Legatus EA

Legatus EA

 

LEGATUS is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The advisor opens one deal in a certain direction and places   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit , and when a certain profit is reached, the advisor uses   Trailing Stop .


The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:

  • MACD
  • RSI
  • Price Action
  • ATR
  • CCI

The EA does not use an order grid and averaging. A large percentage of profitable transactions in a row allows the use of a system for reimbursing the previous loss. For more stable work in the future, the author's method of prioritizing the relevance of market data was used - fewer transactions in the distant past, since they are less relevant now.


Advisor   LEGATUS unlike IMPERATOR and PRAETOR, it can only work on the EURUSD currency pair.

Installation:

Open all of the above currency pairs on   timeframe М30   and just drag the advisor to each of them - the advisor will set the desired magic number and configure the optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss. You don't need to configure anything else, but you can try to adjust your settings.

All parameters of the model are built into the advisor's code and therefore it has a lot of weight.


The Expert Advisor is designed for trading on 5-digit quotes.


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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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