Legatus EA

LEGATUS is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The advisor opens one deal in a certain direction and places Stop Loss and Take Profit , and when a certain profit is reached, the advisor uses Trailing Stop .

The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:

MACD

RSI

Price Action

ATR

CCI

The EA does not use an order grid and averaging. A large percentage of profitable transactions in a row allows the use of a system for reimbursing the previous loss. For more stable work in the future, the author's method of prioritizing the relevance of market data was used - fewer transactions in the distant past, since they are less relevant now.



Advisor LEGATUS unlike IMPERATOR and PRAETOR, it can only work on the EURUSD currency pair.

Installation:

Open all of the above currency pairs on timeframe М30 and just drag the advisor to each of them - the advisor will set the desired magic number and configure the optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss. You don't need to configure anything else, but you can try to adjust your settings. All parameters of the model are built into the advisor's code and therefore it has a lot of weight.





The Expert Advisor is designed for trading on 5-digit quotes.