Quantum Super Hybrid Platinum

Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Precision.

QTS Super Hybrid Platinum is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system designed for Scalpers and Day Traders who demand precision and safety. Combining the power of Institutional Price Action (SNR) with Trend Momentum (Triple EMA), this tool filters out market noise to give you only high-probability setups.

Why QTS Super Hybrid Platinum? We built this tool to solve the 3 biggest problems traders face: False Signals, Over-trading, and Missing Opportunities.

💎 PLATINUM FEATURES:

🚀 Auto Trend & SNR Logic: Automatically identifies the "Big Player" trend (HTF Bias) and draws key Support/Resistance levels for you. 📱 Mobile Push Notifications: Never miss a trade again! Get instant alerts on your phone ("Ting!") when a valid signal appears. Perfect for trading on the go. 🎯 Ghost Target System (Auto TP/SL): Confused about where to exit? The indicator automatically draws "Ghost Lines" for Take Profit and Stop Loss based on Volatility (ATR). 🛡️ Smart Filters (Anti-Trap): RSI Filter: Prevents buying at tops or selling at bottoms.

Volatility Meter: Warns you when the market is DEAD (Sideways) or EXPLOSIVE. ⏳ Candle Timer: Avoid false breakouts with a precision countdown timer.

⚙️ HOW TO TRADE:

BUY: Wait for the BLUE Arrow . Ensure HTF Bias is BULLISH and Volatility is NORMAL/HIGH.

SELL: Wait for the RED Arrow . Ensure HTF Bias is BEARISH and Volatility is NORMAL/HIGH.

EXIT: Follow the automatic Ghost Lines (TP/SL) or exit on opposite signal.

Input Parameters:

Full customization for RSI periods, EMA settings, and Notification options.

[ Recommended Timeframe: M15, M30, H1 ] [ Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPUSD, EURUSD, US30 ]