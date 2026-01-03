QTS Trinity Ultimate

# QTS vPlus TRINITY Ultimate – Institutional Order Flow & AI Structure





QTS vPlus TRINITY Ultimate is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for serious traders and Prop Firm challengers (FTMO, FXIFY, The5ers). Unlike standard indicators, TRINITY combines three institutional trading dimensions into one powerful algorithm: Market Structure, RSI Precision Sniper, and Volume Order Flow.





This EA has been rigorously stress-tested and optimized to pass strict validation standards, equipped with "Smart Margin Protection" and "Volume Limit Safety" to ensure account longevity.





### 💎 Core Strategy Engine (The Trinity Logic):

The EA scans the market using three independent logic layers:





1. Strategy A: Market Structure AI

- Identifies "Safe Zones" using Fractal-based Support & Resistance.

- Filters entries based on Global Trend (EMA 200) to ensure we always trade with the market flow, not against it.





2. Strategy B: Precision Sniper

- High-probability scalping engine based on RSI Pullbacks.

- Enters the market during temporary retracements within a strong trend for sniper-like precision entries.





3. Strategy C: Order Flow & Liquidity Trap

- Detects Institutional Volume Spikes using QTS Flow Logic (MFI & Tick Volume).

- Identifies "Liquidity Traps" (False Breakouts) where retail traders get trapped, allowing the EA to take the opposite winning side.





### 🛡️ Professional Safety Features (Prop Firm Ready):

- Smart Volume Limiter: Automatically detects and respects broker volume limits to prevent "Order Rejected" errors.

- Margin Protection System: Calculates free margin in real-time before every trade to prevent "Not Enough Money" errors and protect account health.

- Hard Stop Loss: Every single trade has a physical Stop Loss and Take Profit hidden from the broker (Virtual mode available in logic).

- No Dangerous Methods: No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage. Pure Price Action & Volume analysis.





### ⚙️ Recommendations:

- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD.

- Timeframe: H1 (Optimized for stability and trend filtering).

- Minimum Deposit: $100 (Cent/Micro) or $1000 (Standard/ECN).

- Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Prop Firm Demo accounts recommended.

- VPS: Highly recommended for 24/5 operation.





### 🔧 Key Parameters:

- Fixed_Lot: Base lot size for each trade (e.g., 0.01).

- StopLoss_Points: Physical protection in points.

- TakeProfit_Points: Target profit in points.

- Use_Strat_Structure: Enable/Disable Trend Strategy.

- Use_Strat_Sniper: Enable/Disable RSI Pullback Strategy.

- Use_Strat_Flow: Enable/Disable Volume Trap Strategy.





-------------------------------------------------------------

[INDONESIAN / BAHASA INDONESIA]





QTS vPlus TRINITY Ultimate adalah EA profesional yang menggabungkan 3 strategi institusional: Struktur Pasar, Sniper RSI, dan Order Flow (Volume). EA ini dirancang khusus untuk lulus tantangan Prop Firm dan trading jangka panjang dengan fitur keamanan tingkat tinggi (Anti Margin Call & Volume Limiter).





Keunggulan Utama:

1. Aman: Selalu menggunakan Stop Loss & Take Profit.

2. Cerdas: Menganalisa Jebakan Likuiditas (Liquidity Trap) dan Volume Bandar.

3. Stabil: Tidak menggunakan Martingale atau Grid yang berbahaya.





[Developed by BennyHid QTS AI - Precision Trading Solutions]