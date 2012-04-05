Queen QTS Rebate Hunter Pro

Queen QTS Rebate Hunter is not your average scalper. It is a specialized High-Frequency Trading (HFT) utility designed specifically for IBs (Introducing Brokers), Rebate Traders, and Commission Farmers.

Most scalpers fail because they close trades too quickly, disqualifying you from broker rebates. QTS Rebate Hunter solves this with a proprietary "Smart Time-Exit Algorithm". It ensures every trade is held for the minimum required duration (e.g., 60 seconds or 2 minutes) to guarantee your rebate validity, while still securing micro-profits from the market.

🚀 Key Features:

⏱️ Smart Duration Filter (Rebate Validated): The EA intelligently manages positions to meet broker's "Minimum Trade Duration" requirements. It locks in profits only after the rebate qualification time (User-defined: e.g., 60s, 120s) has passed. 🛡️ Spread & Slippage Protection: Built with a strict volatility filter. The EA will instantly pause operations if the spread exceeds your defined limit, protecting you from expensive market conditions. 📉 Micro-Scalping Logic: Uses lightweight "Follow Trend" price action on M1 to enter and exit quickly. No heavy indicators, no lag. Pure execution speed. 💰 Risk Management Guard: Features a built-in Daily Loss Limit and Daily Profit Target. Once the target is hit, the EA stops to protect your gains.

🛠️ Recommendations:

Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts (Crucial!).

Pairs: Low spread majors (EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD).

Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute).

VPS: Highly recommended (Latency < 20ms).

⚙️ Key Input Parameters:

InpMinHoldSeconds : Minimum time to hold a trade (Crucial for Rebates!).

InpMaxSpread : Maximum allowed spread in points.

InpRiskPercent / InpFixedLot : Choose between Auto-Risk or Fixed Lot.

InpMaxDailyLoss : Safety switch to stop trading if drawdown hits X USD.

⚠️ Disclaimer: This EA focuses on Turnover and Volume. While it aims for market profit, its primary strength is generating massive trading volume for rebate accounts. Always backtest with "Every Tick" mode before using on a live account.