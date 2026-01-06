QTS Liquidity Trap SMC
- Experts
- Benny Hidayat
- Version: 1.6
- Activations: 5
🛑 Stop getting stopped out! Start trading WITH the Smart Money.
The QTS Liquidity Trap is a professional SMC (Smart Money Concepts) trading algorithm designed to detect Liquidity Sweeps and False Breakouts.
Retail traders place their Stop Losses at obvious Highs and Lows. Institutions push price to these levels to "grab liquidity" before reversing. This EA identifies these exact moments and trades the reversal.
🔥 Logic Mechanics:
-
Liquidity Pools: Automatically identifies key Swing Highs/Lows (Fractals) where liquidity resides.
-
The Sweep (Inducement): Waits for price to aggressively break the level to trap retail traders.
-
The Trap (Confirmation): Only enters if the candle closes back inside the range (rejection). This confirms it was a Stop Hunt, not a breakout.
✅ Key Features:
-
Auto Risk Management: Calculates Lot Size automatically based on your Risk % per trade.
-
Sniper Entries: Enters precisely on the close of the rejection candle.
-
Session Filter: Trade only during London/New York killzones to avoid low-liquidity noise.
-
Risk:Reward Ratio: Built-in RR logic (e.g. 1:2 or 1:3) for positive expectancy.
⚙️ Input Parameters:
-
InpRiskPercent : Risk percentage per trade (e.g., 1.0 = 1% risk).
-
InpRR_Ratio : Risk to Reward ratio (e.g., 2 means Target is 2x StopLoss).
-
InpStartHour / InpEndHour : Trading session window (Server Time).
Don't be the liquidity. Be the Smart Money.