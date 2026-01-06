QTS Liquidity Trap SMC

🛑 Stop getting stopped out! Start trading WITH the Smart Money.

The QTS Liquidity Trap is a professional SMC (Smart Money Concepts) trading algorithm designed to detect Liquidity Sweeps and False Breakouts.

Retail traders place their Stop Losses at obvious Highs and Lows. Institutions push price to these levels to "grab liquidity" before reversing. This EA identifies these exact moments and trades the reversal.

🔥 Logic Mechanics:

  1. Liquidity Pools: Automatically identifies key Swing Highs/Lows (Fractals) where liquidity resides.

  2. The Sweep (Inducement): Waits for price to aggressively break the level to trap retail traders.

  3. The Trap (Confirmation): Only enters if the candle closes back inside the range (rejection). This confirms it was a Stop Hunt, not a breakout.

✅ Key Features:

  • Auto Risk Management: Calculates Lot Size automatically based on your Risk % per trade.

  • Sniper Entries: Enters precisely on the close of the rejection candle.

  • Session Filter: Trade only during London/New York killzones to avoid low-liquidity noise.

  • Risk:Reward Ratio: Built-in RR logic (e.g. 1:2 or 1:3) for positive expectancy.

⚙️ Input Parameters:

  • InpRiskPercent : Risk percentage per trade (e.g., 1.0 = 1% risk).

  • InpRR_Ratio : Risk to Reward ratio (e.g., 2 means Target is 2x StopLoss).

  • InpStartHour / InpEndHour : Trading session window (Server Time).

Don't be the liquidity. Be the Smart Money.

More from author
QTS Gold Guardian AI
Benny Hidayat
Experts
QTS Gold Guardian AI Institutional-grade Gold Scalper powered by Neural Network. Features Smart Hedging, Equity Protection, and Volatility Adaptation. No dangerous Martingale. QTS Gold Guardian AI is the ultimate solution for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping, designed to survive volatile market conditions. Unlike traditional scalpers that blow accounts, QTS focuses on Capital Preservation first. Key Features: Neural Network Logic: Uses advanced logic to detect micro-trends on M5/H1 timeframes. Smart
QTS Trinity Ultimate
Benny Hidayat
Experts
# QTS vPlus TRINITY Ultimate – Institutional Order Flow & AI Structure QTS vPlus TRINITY Ultimate is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for serious traders and Prop Firm challengers (FTMO, FXIFY, The5ers). Unlike standard indicators, TRINITY combines three institutional trading dimensions into one powerful algorithm: Market Structure, RSI Precision Sniper, and Volume Order Flow. This EA has been rigorously stress-tested and optimized to pass strict validation standards, equipped wit
Quantum Super Hybrid Platinum
Benny Hidayat
Indicators
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Precision. QTS Super Hybrid Platinum is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system designed for Scalpers and Day Traders who demand precision and safety. Combining the power of Institutional Price Action (SNR) with Trend Momentum (Triple EMA), this tool filters out market noise to give you only high-probability setups. Why QTS Super Hybrid Platinum? We built this tool to solve the 3 biggest problems traders face: False Signals, Over-trading, and Miss
Queen QTS Rebate Hunter Pro
Benny Hidayat
Experts
Queen QTS Rebate Hunter is not your average scalper. It is a specialized High-Frequency Trading (HFT) utility designed specifically for IBs (Introducing Brokers), Rebate Traders, and Commission Farmers . Most scalpers fail because they close trades too quickly, disqualifying you from broker rebates. QTS Rebate Hunter solves this with a proprietary "Smart Time-Exit Algorithm" . It ensures every trade is held for the minimum required duration (e.g., 60 seconds or 2 minutes) to guarantee your rebat
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review