Hanging Man and Shooting Star ms
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Hanging_Man and Shooting_Star patterns" for MT4, No repaint, No delay.
- Indicator "Hanging_Man and Shooting_Star patterns" is very powerful tool for Price Action trading.
- Indicator detects bearish Hanging_Man and Shooting_Star patterns on chart:
- Bearish Hanging_Man - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- Bearish Shooting_Star - Orange arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.
- Indicator "Hanging_Man and Shooting_Star" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.