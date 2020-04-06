AURUM FADE is an expert advisor for automated gold trading (XAUUSD), based on the logic of reversing market impulses. The advisor is designed for intraday timeframes and utilizes price movement analysis without the need for indicators, which can overload calculations.

+Trading logic

The advisor identifies strong impulse candles that often occur in areas of increased liquidity. Such movements are interpreted as a potential exhaustion of short-term demand or supply. After an impulse forms, AURUM FADE anticipates a partial price pullback and enters in the opposite direction , anticipating a corrective or reversal move.

+ Key Features

Working with pure Price Action without complex indicators

Reverse trading model (fade momentum)

Entry after confirmed impulse and pullback

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

Trailing stop support

Opening no more than one position per symbol

+ Risk management

All trades are accompanied by preset Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Users can adjust the trading volume, momentum parameters, pullback size, and position management according to their trading strategy and risk level.

+ Recommended conditions

Trading instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframes: H1

Market conditions: periods of increased liquidity

The advisor does not use martingale, order grids or averaging.

! Important information

Trading results depend on market conditions, advisor settings, and trading account parameters. We recommend testing in the strategy tester and on a demo account before using on a live account.