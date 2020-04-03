EURUSD London Breakout EA (MT5 • M15) — DD-Optimized + Time Exit

If you expect 10–30% monthly returns from a bot, this is not for you.

This EA is built for realistic and risk-aware trading — not for “backtest fantasy” created by over-optimization.

Many EAs look perfect in history because they are curve-fitted to the past. This robot focuses on simple, repeatable rules, practical filters, and a strict time-based exit to keep behavior controlled.

Market & Platform

Symbol: EURUSD (designed specifically for EURUSD behavior)

EURUSD (designed specifically for EURUSD behavior) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Timeframe: M15

How it works

Builds a daily London range inside a user-defined time window (based on server time )

inside a user-defined time window (based on ) After the range is formed, waits for a confirmed breakout (buffer + confirmation pips)

(buffer + confirmation pips) Trades only within a defined breakout window (no late/random entries)

(no late/random entries) Uses SL/TP in pips , optional trailing stop , and clear management rules

, optional , and clear management rules Applies a time-based exit to avoid holding positions too long

DD Optimization Filters (risk behavior)

Skip Fridays option (avoid low-liquidity / unpredictable sessions)

option (avoid low-liquidity / unpredictable sessions) Max Entry Hour limit (no entries after a specified hour)

limit (no entries after a specified hour) Max Close Hour limit (force close / stop managing after a specified hour)

limit (force close / stop managing after a specified hour) Extended Christmas filter (optional trading pause around holiday period)

filter (optional trading pause around holiday period) Skip June option (optional seasonal filter)

Key strengths

Rule-based & transparent London breakout logic

London breakout logic Controlled trading window and strict time exit

and strict time exit Practical filters aimed at reducing risky conditions

aimed at reducing risky conditions Not a martingale / not a grid “recovery” approach

/ not a grid “recovery” approach Designed to avoid overfitting and unrealistic expectations

Setup (recommended)

Attach the EA to EURUSD M15

Use a low spread broker (execution quality matters for breakouts)

(execution quality matters for breakouts) Consider running on a VPS for stable execution

for stable execution Start with conservative risk and scale gradually

Notes

All time inputs are based on broker/server time . (Timezone info can be shown on chart if enabled.)

. (Timezone info can be shown on chart if enabled.) Backtests are useful, but live trading conditions (spread, slippage, execution) always matter.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use proper risk management and test on demo before trading live.