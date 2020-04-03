EurUsd London Breakout EA
- Experts
- Dariusz Polyniak
- Version: 6.14
- Activations: 10
EURUSD London Breakout EA (MT5 • M15) — DD-Optimized + Time Exit
If you expect 10–30% monthly returns from a bot, this is not for you.
This EA is built for realistic and risk-aware trading — not for “backtest fantasy” created by over-optimization.
Many EAs look perfect in history because they are curve-fitted to the past. This robot focuses on simple, repeatable rules, practical filters, and a strict time-based exit to keep behavior controlled.
Market & Platform
- Symbol: EURUSD (designed specifically for EURUSD behavior)
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Timeframe: M15
How it works
- Builds a daily London range inside a user-defined time window (based on server time)
- After the range is formed, waits for a confirmed breakout (buffer + confirmation pips)
- Trades only within a defined breakout window (no late/random entries)
- Uses SL/TP in pips, optional trailing stop, and clear management rules
- Applies a time-based exit to avoid holding positions too long
DD Optimization Filters (risk behavior)
- Skip Fridays option (avoid low-liquidity / unpredictable sessions)
- Max Entry Hour limit (no entries after a specified hour)
- Max Close Hour limit (force close / stop managing after a specified hour)
- Extended Christmas filter (optional trading pause around holiday period)
- Skip June option (optional seasonal filter)
Key strengths
- Rule-based & transparent London breakout logic
- Controlled trading window and strict time exit
- Practical filters aimed at reducing risky conditions
- Not a martingale / not a grid “recovery” approach
- Designed to avoid overfitting and unrealistic expectations
Setup (recommended)
- Attach the EA to EURUSD M15
- Use a low spread broker (execution quality matters for breakouts)
- Consider running on a VPS for stable execution
- Start with conservative risk and scale gradually
Notes
- All time inputs are based on broker/server time. (Timezone info can be shown on chart if enabled.)
- Backtests are useful, but live trading conditions (spread, slippage, execution) always matter.
Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use proper risk management and test on demo before trading live.