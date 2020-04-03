EurUsd London Breakout EA

EURUSD London Breakout EA (MT5 • M15) — DD-Optimized + Time Exit

If you expect 10–30% monthly returns from a bot, this is not for you.
This EA is built for realistic and risk-aware trading — not for “backtest fantasy” created by over-optimization.

Many EAs look perfect in history because they are curve-fitted to the past. This robot focuses on simple, repeatable rules, practical filters, and a strict time-based exit to keep behavior controlled.

Market & Platform

  • Symbol: EURUSD (designed specifically for EURUSD behavior)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Timeframe: M15

How it works

  • Builds a daily London range inside a user-defined time window (based on server time)
  • After the range is formed, waits for a confirmed breakout (buffer + confirmation pips)
  • Trades only within a defined breakout window (no late/random entries)
  • Uses SL/TP in pips, optional trailing stop, and clear management rules
  • Applies a time-based exit to avoid holding positions too long

DD Optimization Filters (risk behavior)

  • Skip Fridays option (avoid low-liquidity / unpredictable sessions)
  • Max Entry Hour limit (no entries after a specified hour)
  • Max Close Hour limit (force close / stop managing after a specified hour)
  • Extended Christmas filter (optional trading pause around holiday period)
  • Skip June option (optional seasonal filter)

Key strengths

  • Rule-based & transparent London breakout logic
  • Controlled trading window and strict time exit
  • Practical filters aimed at reducing risky conditions
  • Not a martingale / not a grid “recovery” approach
  • Designed to avoid overfitting and unrealistic expectations

Setup (recommended)

  • Attach the EA to EURUSD M15
  • Use a low spread broker (execution quality matters for breakouts)
  • Consider running on a VPS for stable execution
  • Start with conservative risk and scale gradually

Notes

  • All time inputs are based on broker/server time. (Timezone info can be shown on chart if enabled.)
  • Backtests are useful, but live trading conditions (spread, slippage, execution) always matter.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use proper risk management and test on demo before trading live.

