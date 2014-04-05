SynaptixQuant MatrixGrid Pro Fx

SynaptixQuant Matrix Grid Pro Fx – Multi-Asset Signal Dashboard

Professional multi-pair trading dashboard with real-time signals, ADR risk management, correlation analysis, and intelligent SL/TP logic 

FULL DESCRIPTION

Professional Market Intelligence for Serious Traders

SynaptixQuant Matrix Grid Pro FX is a high-performance multi-asset dashboard built for professional forex traders who demand clarity, speed, and precision.

Monitor 28 major forex pairs, identify high-probability opportunities, manage risk intelligently, and analyze correlation — all from one clean, optimized interface.

Designed for discretionary, systematic, and semi-automated trading.

DUAL-MODE OPERATION

LINKED MODE (Recommended)

When connected with SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix, Matrix Grid Pro unlocks advanced signal intelligence:

  • Automatic multi-pair entry detection

  • Price-based SL & TP calculated from real entries

  • Signal age tracking (time since trigger)

  • Multi-pair directional alignment scanning

  • Automatic synchronization with Dominance Matrix

This mode delivers institutional-grade signal precision.

STANDALONE MODE

Powerful analysis even without external indicators:

  • Real-time currency strength ranking

  • Automatic pair filtering based on imbalance

  • ADR-based SL & TP (5 / 10 / 30 day)

  • SMA distance filtering to avoid overextended entries

  • Full correlation table and visual correlation chart

CORE FEATURES

Main Signal Dashboard

  • 28 forex pairs monitored live

  • BUY / SELL directional bias

  • Net strength score

  • Real-time price updates

  • Signal age timer

  • Dynamic SL/TP display

ADR Risk Engine

  • Multi-period ADR calculations

  • Smart TP scaling

  • Automatic risk-reward alignment

  • Optimized performance with smart caching

Correlation System

  • Correlation matrix

  • Positive / negative correlation view

  • USDX and XAUUSD support

  • Adjustable lookback period

Visual Correlation Chart

  • Plot up to 30 instruments

  • Individual symbol toggles

  • Real-time updates

Alert System

  • Entry notifications

  • Timestamped alerts

  • Color-coded signals

  • Configurable alert options

PROFESSIONAL UI DESIGN

  • Fully draggable panels

  • Clean dark theme

  • Adjustable fonts and layout

  • Optimized for long trading sessions

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE MATRIX GRID PRO

  • Institutional-style market analysis

  • Eliminates chart-hopping

  • Advanced ADR-based risk control

  • Prevents overexposure using correlation data

  • Works standalone or as part of a professional system

  • Built for speed, accuracy, and reliability

FEATURE COMPARISON

Feature  
Standalone
Linked
Currency Strength
28 Pair Monitoring
ADR Analysis
Correlation Tools
Alerts
Entry Detection
Price-Based SL/TP
Signal Timing
Cluster Alignment

