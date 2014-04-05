SynaptixQuant MatrixGrid Pro Fx

SynaptixQuant Matrix Grid Pro Fx – Multi-Asset Signal Dashboard

Professional multi-pair trading dashboard with real-time signals, ADR risk management, correlation analysis, and intelligent SL/TP logic 

FULL DESCRIPTION

Professional Market Intelligence for Serious Traders

SynaptixQuant Matrix Grid Pro FX is a high-performance multi-asset dashboard built for professional forex traders who demand clarity, speed, and precision.

Monitor 28 major forex pairs, identify high-probability opportunities, manage risk intelligently, and analyze correlation — all from one clean, optimized interface.

Designed for discretionary, systematic, and semi-automated trading.

DUAL-MODE OPERATION

LINKED MODE (Recommended)

When connected with SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix, Matrix Grid Pro unlocks advanced signal intelligence:

  • Automatic multi-pair entry detection

  • Price-based SL & TP calculated from real entries

  • Signal age tracking (time since trigger)

  • Multi-pair directional alignment scanning

  • Automatic synchronization with Dominance Matrix

This mode delivers institutional-grade signal precision.

STANDALONE MODE

Powerful analysis even without external indicators:

  • Real-time currency strength ranking

  • Automatic pair filtering based on imbalance

  • ADR-based SL & TP (5 / 10 / 30 day)

  • SMA distance filtering to avoid overextended entries

  • Full correlation table and visual correlation chart

CORE FEATURES

Main Signal Dashboard

  • 28 forex pairs monitored live

  • BUY / SELL directional bias

  • Net strength score

  • Real-time price updates

  • Signal age timer

  • Dynamic SL/TP display

ADR Risk Engine

  • Multi-period ADR calculations

  • Smart TP scaling

  • Automatic risk-reward alignment

  • Optimized performance with smart caching

Correlation System

  • Correlation matrix

  • Positive / negative correlation view

  • USDX and XAUUSD support

  • Adjustable lookback period

Visual Correlation Chart

  • Plot up to 30 instruments

  • Individual symbol toggles

  • Real-time updates

Alert System

  • Entry notifications

  • Timestamped alerts

  • Color-coded signals

  • Configurable alert options

PROFESSIONAL UI DESIGN

  • Fully draggable panels

  • Clean dark theme

  • Adjustable fonts and layout

  • Optimized for long trading sessions

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE MATRIX GRID PRO

  • Institutional-style market analysis

  • Eliminates chart-hopping

  • Advanced ADR-based risk control

  • Prevents overexposure using correlation data

  • Works standalone or as part of a professional system

  • Built for speed, accuracy, and reliability

FEATURE COMPARISON

Feature  
Standalone
Linked
Currency Strength
28 Pair Monitoring
ADR Analysis
Correlation Tools
Alerts
Entry Detection
Price-Based SL/TP
Signal Timing
Cluster Alignment

おすすめのプロダクト
Bober Crypto MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
5 (3)
エキスパート
Crypto trading with  Binance  , OKX  exchanges is available! Hurry up to get it! Limited number of copies will be sold out. Hey guys! I hope u are doing well.    I'm gonna show you new trading robot which is essentially differ from all others MQL5.com market products. The main feature of   Bober Crypto MT5  is an ability to trade with   Binance Futures and OKX futures. This product is using "Static arbitrage" strategy which is have a lot of advantages we gonna be taking profit from.  All coins
BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
Tete Adate Adjete
インディケータ
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Trade Extender
Loncey Duwarkah
5 (1)
エキスパート
Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
Mathematical predictionn
Mikhail Bilan
インディケータ
This indicator uses a mathematical calculation algorithm . This algorithm calculates the remainder between the updated model and the actual values and produces the possible progress of the graph on the graph. It is not a super prophet in trading, but it is very good for the trader when entering the market and to analyze it before entering. Applicable for all currencies. Данный индикатор использует алгоритм математических вычислений . Данный алгоритм вычисляет остаток между обновленной моделью и
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
エキスパート
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Gold Daily Pay 2
Bonsu Jude Osei
エキスパート
Gold Daily Pay 2 EA, Your Ultimate Day-Trading Companion for GOLD. Are you a day trader looking to harness the full potential of the gold market? Look no further! The Enhanced Gold Daily Pay EA is designed for optimal performance in gold (xauusd) day trading. Specifications: • Made for Day Trading and tailored for traders who thrive on full-margin trading, our EA excels in capturing daily opportunities in the gold market. • Take control with the ability to tweak lot sizes and incorporate break-e
Smart Fair Value Gap Pro
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
インディケータ
Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with the cleanest FVG indicator on the market. Smart FVG Pro is not just another gap detector. It is designed for professional traders who need to filter out noise and focus on high-probability reversal zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with every minor gap, Smart FVG Pro uses advanced filtering logic (Trend + Volatility) and a unique "Smart Mitigation" system to automatically remove invalidated zones, keeping your chart clea
Poc SR Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
インディケータ
SR POC VOLUMEインジケーターは、MetaTrader 5向けに設計されており、指定された期間内のローソク足データからコントロールポイント（POC）を識別、集約、可視化する機能を提供します。本インジケーターの目的は、累積取引量とデルタ分布に基づいてサポートおよびレジスタンスゾーンを体系的に特定し、市場における重要な関心領域をトレーダーが理解できるようにすることです。 主な機能 POCの計算 インジケーターは、指定されたバックルック期間内の各ローソク足に対してPOCを計算します。 POCは、ローソク足の高値と安値の中間点として定義されます。 各POCにはデルタ値が関連付けられています。デルタはティックボリュームと方向性のバイアスに基づき、終値が始値より高い場合は正、そうでない場合は負として計算されます。 デルタは買い手と売り手間の方向性の不均衡を強調するためにスケーリングされます。 クラスター形成 POCは、ユーザーが指定した価格比率の許容誤差に基づいてクラスター化されます。 許容誤差は、POC同士がどれだけ近接している場合に同じクラスターとして扱うかを決定します。 各クラスタ
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
エキスパート
AlphaGain AI – 次世代AIによるエリートトレーディング精度 AlphaGain AIは、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高性能エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、AIと過去10年以上のデータを活用し、マーケット環境に応じた自動適応戦略で正確なシグナルを提供します。 主な特徴： AIコア：ローソク足パターン、ボラティリティゾーン、モメンタムロジックを解析； 10年以上のヒストリカルデータで学習； 高度なエントリー/エグジットロジック：SL/TP、トレーリングストップ、ブレイクイーブン、ボラティリティに応じたTP； 資金保護：ドローダウン制限、エクイティガード、最大スプレッドフィルター、取引時間制限； 完全自動運用：人間の介入不要； 低レイテンシー対応：ECN環境に最適化。 推奨設定： 通貨ペア：EUR/USD 時間足：15分（M15） 最低残高：100ドル アカウントタイプ：ECNまたはRaw Spread レバレッジ：1:100以上 AlphaGain AIを選ぶ理由： 簡単導入：.ex5ファイル、.set設定、PDFガイド付属；
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
インディケータ
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
インディケータ
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
Horizontal tick volumes mt5
Aleksandr Suchkov
インディケータ
Horizontal tick volumes (HTV) Horizontal tick volumes - an easy and convenient indicator of the horizontal market profile in a user-selected time interval, now also for MT5. It has fast dynamics of displaying horizontal tick volumes on the chart. Produces a visual image of strong trading levels by maximum peaks past volumes and trading direction by color (sell or buy), and also allows you to detect smaller trading levels by differentiating past volumes. In the "Optimal" mode, when displayed on c
Nova AC Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova AC Trader is a modern automation of the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) — a Bill Williams momentum tool designed to detect shifts in market acceleration before trends fully form. This EA transforms the indicator’s early-warning nature into a structured trading system that reacts only when momentum changes are clear and consistent. Instead of waiting for the trend to be obvious, Nova AC Trader identifies when market acceleration starts to turn — offering opportunities at the earliest stage of mo
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
インディケータ
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
Trend Slayer Indicator
Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
インディケータ
Trend Indicator Pro Use any currency and any time period you want For greater profitability use a risk return of at least 1:3 or 1:4 Entry Signal : Appears after the moving average crossover closes ️️ Histogram Flip : Signals important trend changes ️ Easy to use : Perfect for those who want fast, confident decisions! Boost your accuracy : Find the best market entry moments with more confidence! Get straight to the point and seize the best trend opportunities!
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
エキスパート
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
インディケータ
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
エキスパート
Moving Average Surfer – MT5向け精密トレンドキャプチャ EA Moving Average Surfer は、正確なエントリー判断・効率性・自動リスク管理を求めるトレーダーのために設計された高度なエキスパートアドバイザーです。高速と低速の移動平均線を組み合わせたトレンド分析に加え、市場環境をさらに精査するための複数のフィルターを搭載し、高確率の取引セットアップだけを選び抜くことを目的としています。 RSI フィルターによるモメンタム判定、ATR ベースのストップロス／テイクプロフィット、資金を保護する動的ロット管理など、実践的な安全機能が豊富に組み込まれています。また、長期・短期を問わずあらゆる時間足で稼働でき、スキャルピングからスイングまで幅広い手法に対応します。ユニークなマジックナンバーにより複数チャート同時運用も安全に行えます。 規律ある自動売買と柔軟なカスタマイズ性を両立した Moving Average Surfer は、高確率エントリーを正確に捉えたいトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
インディケータ
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
インディケータ
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
インディケータ
インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (557)
インディケータ
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Forex mastery X marks the spot
Nardus Van Staden
インディケータ
Introducing "X Marks the Spot" – Your Ultimate MetaTrader 5 Indicator for Perfect Trades! Are you tired of the guesswork in trading? Ready to take your MetaTrader 5 experience to a whole new level? Look no further – "X Marks the Spot" is here to revolutionize your trading strategy! What is "X Marks the Spot"? "X Marks the Spot" is not just another indicator – it's your personal trading compass that works seamlessly on all timeframes . Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader,
Pro Experience
Yurii Yasny
エキスパート
Pro Experience Only 4 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possi
Fibomathe
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
インディケータ
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT5 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart.
FREE
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
「   Multi Symbol Trailing   」ユーティリティは、現在オープンしているすべてのポジション (マルチシンボル トレーリング) のストップ ロスを移動します。主に手動取引を支援することを目的としています。ユーティリティには、通貨ペアの名前または個々の識別子 (マジック ナンバー) による制限はありません。ユーティリティは、現在開いているすべてのポジションを完全に処理します。 「 トレーリング ストップ 」および「 トレーリング ステップ 」パラメーターの測定単位はポイントです (価格 1.00055 と価格 1.00045 の差は 10 ポイントです)。 ユーティリティを使用するための典型的なシナリオ (ビデオを見る): 最初は、市場にオープン ポジションはありません。このユーティリティは、最もアクティブなチャート (「EURUSD」など) に関連付けられています。次に、ユーザーは手動でポジションを開きます (ビデオの例: ポジションは「GBPUSD」、「XAUUSD」、「NZDUSD」、および「AUDCAD」で開かれました)。ポジションが開かれるとすぐに、「  
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
インディケータ
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
インディケータ
これはMT5のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
インディケータ
簡単に言えば、現在のローソク足の横に「ピップス」として知られる白い数字の動きが現れ始めたら、取引を開始できます。白い「ピップス」は、買いまたは売りの取引が現在アクティブであり、白色で示されるように正しい方向に動いていることを示しています。白いピップスの動きが止まり、静的な緑色に変わったとき、それは現在のモメンタムの終了を示します。数字の緑色は、買いまたは売りの取引から得られた「ピップス」での総利益を表します。 さらに、インジケーター内の他の高度でプロフェッショナルな分析ツールに従って取引を開始することも可能です。インジケーターに表示されるシグナルや色を観察することで、高精度で多数のスキャルピングチャンスを捉えることができます。テスト中またはリアルチャート上でインジケーターの動作を理解しておくことをお勧めします。 ほとんどのFX市場に対応：金（ゴールド）や人気の株価指数市場（ダウ・ジョーンズ、S&P500、ナスダック、DAXなど）、およびEUR/USD、GBP/USD、USD/JPYなどの主要通貨ペアでの取引に最適です。また、ビットコイン、イーサリアム、ステーブルコインなどの主要な暗号
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
インディケータ
ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタム ブレイクアウト プロ   は、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウト ゾーン戦略により、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非常に低い R
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
インディケータ
初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケーターは、独自の機能と新しい計算式を取り入れた、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の為替ペアの通貨強度を読み取ることができます。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に特定することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアルはこちら  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 これが最初の1本、オリジナルだ! 価値のないクローンを買わないでください。 特別な サブウィンドウの矢印で強い通貨の勢いを表示 GAPがあなたのトレードを導く! 基準通貨や気配値が売られすぎ・買われすぎのゾーン（外相フィボナッチレベル）にあるとき、個別チャートのメインウィンドウに警告表示。 通貨がレンジの外側から反落した場合、プルバック/リバーサルのアラート。 クロスパターンの特別なアラート 複数の時間枠を選択可能で、トレンドを素早く確認できます。通貨強度のライン
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
インディケータ
説明 ICSM（Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper）は、価格の動きを分析し、有効なインパルス、修正、およびSCOB（Single Candle Order Block）を識別するインジケーターです。柔軟性があり、情報量が多く、使いやすく、最も流動性の高い関心領域に対するトレーダーの認識を大幅に向上させるため、あらゆるタイプのテクニカル分析で使用できる強力なツールです。 設定 一般 | ビジュアル カラーテーマ — ICSMのカラーテーマを定義します。 SCOB | ビジュアル SCOBを表示 — SCOBを有効/無効にします； SCOBをマークする — SCOB表現のスタイルオプションのリストを表します； SCOB色 — SCOBの色を定義します； ICM | ビジュアル ICMラインを表示 — ICM（Impulse-Correction Mapper）ラインを有効/無効にします； ICトレンドを表示 — チャートの下部にある色付きの仕切りを通じてインパルス-修正トレンドの視覚化を有効/無効にします； ライン色 — ICMラインの色
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
インディケータ
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
インディケータ
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
インディケータ
TREND FLOW PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換するポイントを特定するのに役立ちます。このインジケーターは、トレンドの反転や、大口の市場参加者が再び参入するエリアを可視化します。 チャート上の BOS マークは、真のトレンド転換および上位時間足の重要なレベルを示します。インジケーターのデータはリペイントされず、各バーの確定後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターの主な要素： BOS FLOW – トレンド波動および実際のトレンド転換。大口の市場参加者のエントリーと、その存在の確認を示します（数字で表示）。 BOS FILL – トレンドの方向に沿ってバーを色分けします。 「大口プレイヤー」のエントリーポイントや、トレンドが変化するポイントを示します。 シグナルレベル： BOS – 強さが未確定の参加者によるエントリー（多くの場合、メイントレンド内の調整）。 Move SL – 大口参加者がポジションをどのように移動させているかを視覚的に表示します。トレーダーがストップロスを調整する際の参考として使用できます。 Super BOS – 通常の BOS よりも優先度の高い大口参加者
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
インディケータ
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
インディケータ
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
インディケータ
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
インディケータ
MetaForecastは、価格データのハーモニクスに基づいて、どんな市場の未来を予測し視覚化します。市場が常に予測可能ではありませんが、価格にパターンがある場合、MetaForecastは可能な限り正確な未来を予測できます。他の類似製品と比較して、MetaForecastは市場のトレンドを分析することでより正確な結果を生成することができます。 入力パラメータ Past size (過去のサイズ) MetaForecastが将来の予測を生成するために使用するバーの数を指定します。モデルは選択したバー上に描かれた黄色の線で表されます。 Future size (将来のサイズ) 予測すべき将来のバーの数を指定します。予測された将来は、ピンクの線で表示され、その上に青い回帰線が描かれます。 Degree (程度) この入力は、MetaForecastが市場で行う分析のレベルを決定します。 Degree 説明  0 Degree 0の場合、価格の全てのピークや谷、そして詳細をカバーするために、「Past size」の入力に大きな値を使用することが推奨されています。  1 (推奨) Degre
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
インディケータ
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
BookMap HeatMap
Roberto Spadim
1 (2)
インディケータ
This Indicator creates a heatmap based on depth of market of the current symbol or another symbol. Other symbol is useful when you trade futures market and a contract has 'mini' and 'full' split. For example, in Brazil (B3 - BMF&Bovespa), WDO and DOL are future Forex contract of BRL/USD (where 1 DOL = 5 WDO) and big banks work mostly with DOL (where liquidity is important). Please use with M1 timeframe , objects are too small to be displayed at higher timeframes (MT5 limit). The number of level
Volume at Price VAP
Samuele Borella
インディケータ
Volume at Price (VAP) VAP is a right-anchored Volume Profile Heatmap for MetaTrader 5 designed for clean, fast, and stable execution on any chart. It shows where trading activity clustered, not just when—so you can read balance/imbalance, spot value migration, and plan trades with precise references: VAH, VAL, and POC . What VAP shows Heatmap Profile (tick-volume): A compact, right-anchored histogram that scales with the chart. Value Area (~70%) in Gold Non-Value in White Soft shadow gradient
作者のその他のプロダクト
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Click Bait Pro Trade Order Management Tool
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
ユーティリティ
Click Bait Pro – Synaptix Quant Click Bait Pro is a comprehensive trade management solution designed to provide precision, control, and efficiency in every market condition. Built with a structured approach to risk management, the tool ensures disciplined execution while offering traders the flexibility to adapt strategies across multiple market scenarios. Key Features: Account & Risk Management Real-time account information display with balance, equity, and risk exposure. Adjustable risk percen
SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance  – Professional Market Intelligence Professional MT5 commodity strength dashboard with real-time dominance scoring, correlation analysis, and smart entry detection for Gold, Silver, Oil, and Metals traders. Institutional Commodity Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 The SynaptixQuant  Commodities Dominance is a professional-grade market intelligence indicator built for traders who demand precision, structure, and clarity when trading commodities. Designed by Synapti
SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance Grid
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance Grid A Professional Trade Intelligence Dashboard for Commodity Traders OVERVIEW The SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance Grid is a high-performance trade intelligence dashboard built for serious commodity traders using MetaTrader 5. Designed as the perfect companion to the SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance indicator, this advanced panel centralizes trade signals, risk metrics, and market structure insights into a single, highly visual interface. Whether opera
SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Professional Market Intelligence for Digital Assets The SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance is a professional-grade crypto market intelligence dashboard built for traders who demand clarity, structure, and precision in fast-moving digital asset markets. Designed by SynaptixQuant Capital , this system delivers real-time dominance scoring, momentum analysis, and correlation intelligence across major cryptocurrencies — empowering traders to identify strength, weakness, and
SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Grid
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Grid Professional Crypto Market Intelligence Dashboard OVERVIEW The SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Grid is a professional-grade market intelligence dashboard designed for active crypto traders who require real-time clarity, structure, and precision. Built around live strength ranking, momentum tracking, and correlation analysis, the grid delivers an immediate overview of market positioning across major cryptocurrencies — all within a clean, data-driven interface. T
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信