Double Click Trade


This utility tool helps us to open trades and set orders very simply by just double-clicking on the chart. The volume of the positions and orders can be a constant lot size or determined based on a risk of equity. Take profit limit of the positions can be determined based on a Risk to Reward Ratio or simply by just a double-click. 


For Positions:

1- At first, you need to double-click on the SL price. (For a buy position, you need to click on a price below the live price, and for a sell position, above the live price).

2- If TP is determined by double-clicking, you need to double-click on the TP price. 


For Pending Orders:

1- At first,  double-click on the open price. 

2- Then you need to double-click on the SL price. (If SL price is below the open price, we will have a buy order. If SL price is above the open price, we will have a sell order  ).

3- If TP is determined by double-clicking, you need to double-click on the TP price. 


This utility tool cannot be tested in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester environment. 

