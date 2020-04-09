Double Click Trade





This utility tool helps us to open trades and set orders very simply by just double-clicking on the chart. The volume of the positions and orders can be a constant lot size or determined based on a risk of equity. Take profit limit of the positions can be determined based on a Risk to Reward Ratio or simply by just a double-click.





For Positions:

1- At first, you need to double-click on the SL price. (For a buy position, you need to click on a price below the live price, and for a sell position, above the live price).

2- If TP is determined by double-clicking, you need to double-click on the TP price.





For Pending Orders:

1- At first, double-click on the open price.

2- Then you need to double-click on the SL price. (If SL price is below the open price, we will have a buy order. If SL price is above the open price, we will have a sell order ).

3- If TP is determined by double-clicking, you need to double-click on the TP price.





This utility tool cannot be tested in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester environment.