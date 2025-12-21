Golden AI V
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- Version: 3.26
- Updated: 22 December 2025
- Activations: 5
The Gold AI EA for gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD).
Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data.
Its ability to seamlessly interact with market volatility inspires confidence in even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for success. Regardless of experience level, this quickly adaptable tool provides invaluable support to all market participants, ensuring reliability and precision in every decision. It intelligently adjusts trades with precise risk control, without jeopardizing capital. Leverage is optimized for maximum efficiency and trade security, balancing risk and profitability.
Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) - any volatile.
Timeframe: Any. We recommend M5.
Minimum deposit: $100.
Account type: any account type, but it is better to use ECN and Raw spread accounts.
Leverage: Any
Leverage: Any
Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (recommended)
Be careful with the settings and check everything on a demo account first.
Two trading strategies are used simultaneously with different IDs (Magic Numbers).
1. Fix Lots From Type * No AI Trend * - you set a fixed lot size based on your balance and reasonable risks. The strategy uses top-ups to increase profitability and reduce risks. The advisor will automatically close profits without SLs or TPs. All settings are defined within the algorithm.
2. Risk % From AI Trend - The advisor automatically sets the lot size by calculating the risk as a percentage of the deposit. Trading is conducted strictly according to the specified SL and TP. If necessary, a trailing function can be added exclusively to this strategy.
Before using any advisor, make sure that:
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).
The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.
This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.