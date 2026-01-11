Trend Vortex AI — an intelligent trend-following advisor for XAUUSD

Trend Vortex AI is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) . The algorithm is based on the concept of institutional trend following and is designed to operate exclusively in favorable market conditions .

The advisor doesn't aim to trade constantly. During periods of uncertainty, flat trading, or increased risk, the system waits , preserving capital and entering the market only when there's confirmed directional movement.

How the strategy works

Trend Vortex AI is based on a multi-layered market analysis that combines trend, momentum, and volatility:

Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

The algorithm analyzes the market on several timeframes simultaneously.

Entering a trade is only possible if the trend direction on the senior and working periods matches .

Global trend filter

Exponential moving averages (EMA) on higher timeframes are used to determine the priority direction.

This allows you to follow large capital and avoid trading against the main movement.

Adaptive entry by volatility

The advisor automatically adjusts the sensitivity of inputs by analyzing:

ATR (Average True Range)

StdDev (Standard Deviation)

This reduces the number of false entries during periods of market noise and increased volatility.

Pulse filter

The built-in RSI filter prevents inputs:

in the overbought zone

in the oversold zone

when the impulse weakens

Thus, trades are opened only when there is sufficient momentum.

Risk management and capital protection

Trend Vortex AI takes a conservative approach to risk management :

Choose between a fixed lot and automatic risk calculation (%)

Each trade is accompanied by a real Stop Loss and Take Profit

Smart Trailing Stop : moving a position to breakeven step-by-step profit support

Absence of dangerous capital management methods

The advisor does not use :

Martingale

Averaging

Order grid

Hedging

Advantages

✔ Trading strictly according to the trend

✔ Filtering out unfavorable market phases

✔ Adaptation to gold volatility

✔ Suitable for long-term stable operation

✔ Compatible with all account types

✔ Optimized for MT5 (new builds)

Main parameters

Lot Mode — fixed lot or risk as a % of the deposit

Risk Percent — the amount of risk per transaction

Stop Loss / Take Profit — protective levels in points

Smart Trailing – intelligent position tracking

Break Even — moving a trade to breakeven

Trend Filter TF — global trend timeframe

RSI/ATR Filters – Momentum and Volatility Filtering

All parameters are flexibly configurable and suitable for both manual optimization and testing in Strategy Tester.

Recommendations for use

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15 or H1

Minimum deposit: from $100

Account type: Hedging (recommended) ECN/RAW with low spreads

Trading Hours: High Liquidity (London/New York)

Important

Trading results depend on the quality of quotes, broker conditions, and risk settings.

Before using on a real account, it is recommended to test the advisor in Strategy Tester and on a demo account .