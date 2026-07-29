Veteran Army FX

  • Experts
  • Seckin Erkut
    Seckin Erkut

    Seckin Erkut

    Algo Trading Systems Developer. I develop strategies and portfolios not by hypes but from solid academic literature.

    I put my money where my mouth is, be sure to check the performance of my EAs through my signals.
    1 code 1 comment
  • Version: 1.70
  • Updated: 29 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

Start with the loss, not the profit. First decide how deep a drawdown you are willing to sit through — 5-10%, 20-30%, or more — and then let the system go after returns inside that limit. That is the order Veteran Army FX works in. And because no one knows which pair will produce the next real move, it keeps watch over eleven of them at once on the H4 timeframe, both directions, instead of betting the account on a single chart.

At a glance

  • Markets: 11 FX pairs, long and short, on the H4 timeframe
  • Risk control: fixed stop on every trade, three risk presets, no grid, no martingale, no averaging down
  • Activity: around 80 trades a month across the whole portfolio (backtest average)
  • Account: hedging required; minimum from 1,200 USD depending on the preset
  • Verification: live signal on a real account

Are you tired of unexpected losses?

You choose your maximum drawdown up front. Conservative, Moderate and Aggressive place the same trades and differ only in position size; each comes with a drawdown range from Monte Carlo stress testing, and the screenshots in the gallery show the result of every profile. Nothing about the risk is left for you to find out the hard way.

Do you think good profits require big risk?

Decent profit and a low drawdown target can go together. This system is built to get the most return out of each unit of drawdown, not the most return overall. Each system is sized to its own volatility — a calm cross and a wild yen pair end up risking the same amount, not trading the same lots — and every trade carries a fixed stop from the second it opens. There is no grid, no martingale and no averaging down anywhere in it.

Do spread and slippage eat your profits?

When a system chases small moves, it pays the spread on every one of them, and a fraction of a pip decides whether it wins or loses. This portfolio works the other way. It trades on the H4 timeframe and holds positions for days, not minutes, so it is never in a race to be first at the market. Each trade goes after a move far larger than the cost of opening it, which means a point of slippage changes very little. Commission and swap are already included in the backtests shown on this page.

Do you find out about big moves too late?

Eleven pairs, every session, long and short. Something in the portfolio is on that chart already, and it does the work whether or not you are at the screen.

So here is Veteran Army FX. It starts from the loss and works backwards. It does not forecast; it covers ground. There is no hero trade, no rescue grid, no single point of failure.

Think of it as a unit rather than a soldier. Every member is a veteran of one job on one pair, and it does that job only when the conditions it was trained for are actually present. Some are built to move with a trend already underway. Others hold back and take the pullback inside that move. Each carries a fixed stop from the moment it engages, and standing orders to stay out when the market offers nothing: in a flat market its entry level is simply never reached, so the account stays light instead of manufacturing trades. Engage on the objective, or don't engage at all.

The models work from price structure: entries sit at reference levels the market itself creates — previous daily and weekly extremes, session highs and lows, recent range boundaries — and are only taken when volatility confirms the move. A position is closed when its stop is hit, when its target is reached, when the conditions behind it disappear, or when a set number of bars has passed without the expected move. 20 years of price history stand behind the models.

Many small, weakly related positions beat one large confident one for a reason that predates all of us: the diversification effect at the heart of Modern Portfolio Theory. Bad patches that rarely overlap add up to much less damage than they would alone. The edge is meant to come from breadth, never from leverage.

One file, self-contained. No DLLs, no indicators to install, no settings to tune. Attach it to any chart and the portfolio runs.

Live verification signal (Moderate preset, real account), started 27.07.2026: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383605

Account type: a hedging account is required.

Your Market Watch must include these pairs (broker suffixes are detected automatically): AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF.

Risk presets

One input selects the risk profile. Lot sizes per strategy are pre-calibrated for each preset — nothing else needs to be tuned.

Preset Character Intended user
Conservative (default) Lowest position sizes, calibrated for shallow portfolio drawdowns Larger accounts, capital preservation focus
Moderate Mid-level sizing Balanced accounts
Aggressive Largest sizing, materially deeper drawdowns must be expected Small accounts, high risk tolerance

Approximate risk and return profile per preset. Return figures are derived from the 2006-2026 backtest; drawdown ranges come from Monte Carlo stress testing of the portfolio, which gives a more conservative and more realistic estimate than any single backtest path:


Preset Historical CAGR (backtest) Expected max drawdown (Monte Carlo)
Conservative about 9% per year 5-10%
Moderate about 35% per year 20-30%
Aggressive about 85% per year 40-50%


Read these numbers with care. All figures are simulated, not live, results, and future drawdowns can exceed the Monte Carlo ranges. Do not choose Moderate unless a 30% drawdown would be acceptable to you, and do not choose Aggressive unless a 50% drawdown would be acceptable. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Minimum account size

Recommended minimum account, to stay within the tested drawdown ranges given brokers' minimum lot requirements:
Aggressive: 1,200 USD
Moderate: 3,300 USD
Conservative: 10,000 USD

Launch pricing

The launch price is 899 USD. The price increases by 300 USD after every 10 copies sold, and it is never discounted - early buyers always keep the best price. If you want to evaluate the EA on a live account first, renting is available as a lower-cost option.

Live monitoring

Real performance claims belong to real accounts. Live signal monitoring is published for the Moderate preset:

The monitoring account runs exactly the version sold here, with no manual interference. The signal is published for verification only - subscription to it is not available; to run the system, use the EA. Position sizes scale with balance, and at 5,000 USD the smallest strategies round to the broker minimum lot, so the monitoring account trades marginally lighter than the nominal Moderate profile. Conservative and Aggressive share the same engine and the same trade list - only position sizing differs (see the risk table above). The backtest images are clearly labeled as backtests and are not live results.

Backtest summary (labeled, not live results)

MT5 Strategy Tester, "Every tick based on real ticks" modeling, 10,000 USD initial deposit, real broker data with commission and swaps, the full portfolio active across all 11 pairs.

Conservative and Moderate cover 01.01.2018 to 2026 and contain the same trades — only position sizing differs. Aggressive is shown from 01.01.2023 to 2026: over a longer window, compounding at that size produces end figures no real account could reach, since the simulation ignores margin limits and the slippage such positions would cause. A shorter window shows the same character without the fantasy. Each preset run appears in the gallery screenshots.

These runs used one regulated broker's historical feed, commissions and swaps. Spreads, commissions, swap rates and server time differ between brokers and shift individual fills, so expect different figures elsewhere — which is why the live signal above exists.

Single-path backtest drawdowns understate risk: the Monte Carlo range for each profile is the planning number. In live use, withdraw profits periodically instead of compounding indefinitely. Past performance, simulated or real, does not guarantee future results.

To try the demo quickly, run the Strategy Tester with "1 minute OHLC" modeling — enough to see the portfolio place and manage trades, without downloading full tick data for 11 pairs. It is a functional check, not a reproduction of the figures above.


Inputs, in the order they appear

Risk

  • RiskPreset (default: Conservative) - selects the sizing table: Conservative, Moderate or Aggressive. This is the only input most users should ever change.
  • ReferenceCapital (default: 10000) - the balance at which the published lot tables apply. Position sizes scale proportionally with Balance divided by ReferenceCapital. Leave at 10000 unless you deliberately want to re-anchor the sizing.

Execution

  • MagicNumber (default: 18811938) - identifies this EA's orders on the account. Change it only if another EA on the same account happens to use the same number.
  • SlippagePoints (default: 100) - maximum allowed price deviation for market executions, in points.
  • MaxOpenPositions (default: 0 = unlimited) - optional hard cap on the number of simultaneously open positions across the whole portfolio. In the 2018-2026 backtest the portfolio never exceeded 28 concurrent positions, so the cap is off by default.

Stop Loss

  • UseHiddenStopLoss (default: false) - keeps the working stop inside the EA instead of placing it at the broker. An emergency broker-side stop is still placed further away for protection.
  • HardStopMultiplier (default: 1.5) - distance multiplier for that emergency broker-side stop. Used only when the hidden stop mode is on.

Symbols

  • SymbolPrefix / SymbolSuffix (default: empty) - broker symbol naming adjustments. Both are auto-detected when left empty; fill them only if your broker uses unusual symbol names and auto-detection fails.

Advanced

  • TimeOffsetHours (default: 0) - manual correction, in hours, added to broker time to match the GMT+2/GMT+3 New York-close convention the strategies assume. Leave at 0 for standard brokers.
  • LogLevel (default: Trade) - journal verbosity. Trade logs order events; higher levels exist for troubleshooting.

Everything except RiskPreset is designed to be left at its default value.

Setup

  1. Attach the EA to any single chart (symbol and timeframe do not matter).
  2. Make sure the 11 pairs above are visible in Market Watch. Broker symbol suffixes (for example EURUSD.x) are detected automatically.
  3. Allow algorithmic trading and keep the terminal running — a VPS is recommended for 24/5 operation.
  4. Choose your RiskPreset. Everything else can stay at defaults.

Ongoing stewardship

I run this portfolio on my own capital and continuously compare the live signal against the backtest's statistical expectations - using pre-defined bands, not month-to-month feelings. Maintenance updates (broker compatibility, execution improvements) are delivered through the Market's update mechanism and announced in the Comments section. What I will not do is quietly reoptimize the strategies after a normal losing stretch - that is exactly how curve-fitted products die. If live behaviour ever falls outside the pre-defined bands, I will say so openly in the Comments section and act on it transparently, with clear version notes.

Honest expectations

This is a slow, wide portfolio on H4 charts. There will be losing weeks and losing months; the backtest itself contains them. No profitability is guaranteed. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose, and start on a demo account if you are new to automated trading.

Support is provided through the product Comments section and mql5.com messages.

The Veteran Army family

Veteran Army FX
 11 currency pairs, H4
 This Product
Veteran Army Gold
 One market, XAUUSD
 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188603
Both share the same risk framework: you set the drawdown budget, the portfolio is sized to fit it.
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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
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