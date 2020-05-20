Prospector Scalper EA

The Prospector Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that scalps during high volatility periods using a hybrid lot multiplication algorithm. The EA trades using market orders and hides its decision making from the broker. This EA will work on any pair but works best on EURUSD and USDJPY on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings.

Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom EA. If you wish to use this EA it will need optimising, and if you feel like sharing your settings please do so in the comments.
View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1
Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain

Features

  • Fully automated
  • Drawdown risk control
  • Always a stop loss in place
  • Only one trade open at any time per pair
  • Hedge and Net account compatible
  • This system is NFA/FIFO compliant
  • No Grids
  • All you need is a VPS


Input Settings

Order Settings

  • MagicOrderNumber - Unique number for the EA to identify its trades. Any integer.
  • Lots – Starting lot. Values from 0.01 to 0.02.
  • LotMultiplier – Last trade loss lot size multiplier. Values from 1.5 to 2.0.
  • LotMultiplierStart - Which trade in the sequence to start multiplying lots, higher values reduce chance of drawdown. Values from 0 to 100.
  • LotLimit – Maximum lot size before giving up on the trade sequence. Values from 10 to 100.
  • Slippage - Slippage in pips. Values from 1 to 10.
  • AllowNewTrades - Turn this off to disable new trade sequences, true/false.

Entry Settings

  • TimeFrame - Timeframe drop-down selection to lock EA to a timeframe so that selection of the chart timeframe doesn't affect the EA. When testing ensure the tester timeframe is set to the same value.
  • MaxSpread - Maximum spread in pips that the EA will trade. Values from 1.0 to 10.0.
  • StopLoss – Stop loss per trade in pips. This is only an emergency stop loss, should be set higher than TakeProfitMax. Values from 50 to 200.
  • TakeProfit – The invisible take profit increments in pips, should be small. Values from 3 to 8.
  • TakeProfitStart – The initial invisible take profit in pips, should be small. Values from 3 to 8.
  • TakeProfitMax – The maximum target profit in a sequence of trades. Values from 40 to 100.
  • StopLossMultiplier – The invisible stop loss ratio to invisible take profit. Values from 0.4 to 1.0.
  • EnterOnATR – Starts trade sequences on ATR increase, true/false.
  • ATRPeriod – The ATR period used for volatility detection. Values from 3 to 28.
  • ATRThreshold – The ATR threshold limiting when new trade sequences can start. Values from 4 to 14.
  • ReverseEntry – Starts trade sequences against the current trend, true/false.
  • LimitedTradeHours – Limit hours of trading by listing hours not to trade, separated by commas, for example: 5,8,12-15.

Optimization & Defaults

Default input values are for EURUSD M5. If optimizing, optimization of ATRPeriod, ATRThreshold, ReverseEntry, StopLossMultiplier and TakeProfit are needed to find the best results.

Recommended products
Ultimate Arbitrage Machines
Themichl LLC
3 (1)
Experts
The Ultimate Arbitrage Machines EA is a professional-grade solution designed for both statistical and triangular arbitrage in forex markets. This EA adaptively captures mean-reversion opportunities while employing robust risk controls. It features dynamic threshold adjustment, adaptive risk management, multi-strategy execution, and real-time market adaptation. The EA auto-calibrates Z-Score parameters, intelligently positions TP/SL, and uses multi-factor position sizing. It detects both statist
FREE
Gold Rush MT5 EA
Matthew Lewis Beedle
Experts
This EA was made for educational purposes.  You can find a full overview of how it was made in the YouTube video (Literally a step by step guide) We used AI and ML to create the whole thing, with no coding.  Can you trust this to make money? Possibly, but do so at your own risk.  It could be a nice addition to a large porfolio.  How to use: Add to H1 gold chart Make sure the subchart is correctly named to your broker name for Gold.  Big picture It’s a   trend + breakout system for buys , and a
FREE
Pullback EA xau
Katja Nordhausen
Experts
EA description (short, clear, market-ready) EA_XAU_Fibo_M15_FINAL_TTP_MODERN_v2_00 is a rule-based XAUUSD (gold) pullback EA for the M15 chart that specifically targets pullbacks to a defined Fibonacci zone (0.500–0.667, optionally close to 0.618) – but only if the parent trend filter on H1 confirms a clear direction. The EA combines structure (swing range + Fib retracement) with trend bias (EMA20/50, RSI and optional MACD) and uses modern, broker-safe execution and risk management: stop/freez
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Gold Adaptive EA MT5
Roman Zhitnik
Experts
Gold Adaptive EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The EA uses several internal trading models and market filters to adapt to different phases of Gold price movement. Instead of relying on one fixed entry pattern, Gold Adaptive EA MT5 analyzes market behavior and selects suitable logic for trend continuation, impulse moves, pullbacks and selected recovery conditions. The main goal of the Expert Advisor is to provide a structured Gold tradi
FREE
Gold Emperor AI
Abdulrahman Saad
Experts
Gold Emperor is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading the gold pair (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Technical Specifications of Gold Emperor: Strategy Type: Relies on artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to identify entry and exit points based on market structure and momentum. It does not use risky Martingale or Grid strategies. Timeframe: Works optimally on H1 Risk Management: Every trade is protected by automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. It
FREE
Corazon
Nguyen Van Bo
5 (1)
Experts
Corazon is an EA that operates using the martingale method, with carefully selected entry points. When a trade goes in the wrong direction, the EA will open martingale orders with increasing lot sizes and distances, then average the price and reset the overall TP for all the orders. Corazon EA also has options for trailing functionality for individual orders, trailing all martingale orders together, or only trailing the initial order.
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Sovereign Hunter
Rehan Sulistyo Nugroho
Experts
Sovereign Hunter is an algorithmic trading system designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The EA monitors the market in real-time to identify price momentum and execute trades based on predefined technical conditions. Sovereign Hunter does not utilize Martingale, Grid, or Averaging strategies. Every opened position is equipped with a defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP). The risk management features are designed to be compatible with standard account types as well as Prop Firm account rules.
FREE
EA23 Tanin Heiken CCI
Nhat Tien Duong
Experts
[FREE EA] EA23 TANIN HEIKEN CCI: THE PULLBACK ASSASSIN & PROP FIRM SHIELD Are you tired of entering trends too late and getting caught in drawdowns? Meet EA23 Tanin Heiken CCI , a commercial-grade automated trading system designed to catch the perfect pullback entries in a strong trend. THE BIG UPDATE: NO MORE .SET FILES! For the first time, you don't need to download or load messy .set files. EA23 comes with Built-in Presets . Just select your mode from the dropdown menu (Prop Firm Safe M
FREE
Simple Gold EA Part A
Lorenz Haemmerli
Experts
Ever sit on the toilet and suddenly think: “Wait... this trading strategy might actually work.” Well, that’s basically how this EA started. I had a simple idea, tested it, turned it into an Expert Advisor... and somehow it actually produced a pretty decent backtest. Is it the holy grail of trading? Absolutely not. If I had the holy grail, I probably wouldn’t be selling it on MQL5. The idea behind the EA is simple: If the Asian session shows a clear direction , there is a chance that the New Y
FREE
NeoHedgeMulti
Rim Askarov
Experts
NeoHedgeMulti - Multi-Currency Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Trade multiple currency pairs with a single intelligent system. This professional Expert Advisor combines Bollinger Bands breakout entry with a filtered grid strategy, enhanced by a multi-currency engine and multi-level risk management system.Core Strategy & Logic Entry Signal: -First (Anchor) Order: Opens when price closes outside Bollinger Bands. - BUY - Closing above Upper Band - SELL - Closing below Lower Band Grid Develop
FREE
Xauusd Smart Lot Calculator
Yuki Sasahara
Experts
XAUUSD Smart Lot Calculator — Automated Lot Sizing & Order Execution for Gold Trading Overview A lot size calculator and order execution tool built exclusively for XAUUSD trading. Simply enter your account balance and risk settings — the tool instantly calculates the optimal lot size and executes your trade. Designed to be intuitive enough for beginners while powerful enough for experienced traders. Problems This Tool Solves - Tired of manually calculating lot sizes every single trade - W
FREE
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5
Nathan James Gilks
Experts
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 The wait is over — Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA is now available for MetaTrader 5. Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 is a Gold-focused Expert Advisor for XAUUSD traders who want fast short-term automation with controlled execution, intelligent guard protection and clear dashboard visibility. Most fast trading robots focus only on speed. In real broker conditions, speed without control can become a problem. Gold spreads can widen quickly, liquidity can change fast,
FREE
EA34 Tanin Force
Nhat Tien Duong
5 (2)
Experts
[FREE EA] EA34 TANIN FORCE: MACD & STOCH ENGINE (Prop Firm Ready) Are you tired of market noise and false breakouts? Meet EA34 Tanin Force, a commercial-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for the EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. This system combines the raw trend-following power of MACD with the precision timing of the Stochastic Oscillator. PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (6-Year Stress Test 2020 - 2026): * Symbol & Timeframe: EURUSD | M15 * Set & Forget: Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. No
FREE
Eurusd EmaSma Reversal Breakout Strategy
Tomas Vanek
Experts
EURUSD EMA–SMA Reversal Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 strategy designed to capture **confirmed reversal breakouts** on EURUSD using a simple trend + position filter with rule-based **pending STOP execution** beyond recent structure. The EA was backtested on **EURUSD on the H1 timeframe** from **April 1, 2004 to April 24, 2024** using a MetaTrader 4 backtest engine (base data: EURUSD_M1_UTC2). No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with optimized and fine-tune
FREE
Aurora Gold Strangle Limited
Dara Seng
5 (1)
Experts
AURORA Gold Strangle FREE — Structural Breakout on XAUUSD M5 This is the free edition of AURORA Gold Strangle. It runs the exact same trading engine as the paid release — the same structural strangle, the same ATR gate, the same fixed stops and trailing lock — with two safeguards in place: risk is capped at 0.50% per trade and the strategy parameters are locked to the tuned values . Three inputs, attach to a chart, done. It exists so you can put the real EA on a demo (or a small live account) an
FREE
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
Grid Recovery EA Pro
Thanyacharoen Natphasit
5 (2)
Experts
Adaptive Grid Trend EA is an automated trading system designed to operate effectively in volatile market conditions. It combines an Adaptive Grid structure with Trend Alignment , Dynamic Volatility Control , and Multi‑Session Logic to ensure the EA adjusts intelligently to changing market environments. The EA does not use exponential Martingale. Instead, it applies a Dynamic Linear Recovery model that calculates position scaling based on real‑time volatility and portfolio conditions, ensuring th
FREE
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA
Jesse De Souza Ferreira
Experts
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA Free Introductory Release — Download, test and help shape the future of this project through your feedback. The Jireh Fair Value Gap Trader EA is an automated trading system that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and executes trades when price returns to mitigate the imbalance. Designed around Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the EA combines multiple confirmation filters and advanced risk management tools to help traders automate a disciplined FVG trading strategy. Whether
FREE
Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
Experts
PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.5 (16)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Auric Mohd iK
Md Iqbal Kaiser
Experts
AURIC MOHD-iK is a dynamic, logic-based Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike standard trading systems that rely on lagging, unreliable indicators, this EA operates purely on clean price logic—executing trades the way an experienced human trader naturally reads the market. This version is completely free with limitations, offering permanent value to your trading setup with zero hidden costs. Active Auric Mode That's it!!!!!!!!!! Core Trading Parameters Ac
FREE
The 7 Ways
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses seven core indicators— RSI, MACD, Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic Oscillator, ATR, and Ichimoku —to generate trading signals on customizable timeframes. It allows enabling or disabling buy and sell directions independently and supports trading restrictions based on weekdays and positive swap conditions. Risk management is handled through fixed take profit, stop loss, and lot size settings, with an option to open new trades even when existing positions are acti
FREE
Nikkei225 Gap ContinuationEA
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Experts
Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA Automated opening-gap continuation strategy for the Nikkei 225 Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the Japanese stock index. It searches for significant opening gaps and enters only when price action confirms a possible continuation in the same direction. The strategy combines the opening gap, a configurable opening range and session VWAP confirmation. It also includes risk-based position sizing,
FREE
Neural network 2 Moving Averages
Vladimir Mikhailov
5 (6)
Experts
A neural network Expert Advisor based on two moving averages with the training mode. Train the Expert Advisor on selected examples and make a profit in real life. The EA can work on any instrument and in any timeframe. Trading Algorithm of the EA Two moving averages are analyzed by the neural network core, which produces commands to buy or sell. the values of two moving averages, fast (FMA) and slow (SMA), are provided to the first layer, at the second layer it calculates two neurons responsibl
FREE
Aurum quant digger
Radenko Jankovic
Experts
Aurum Quant Digger — FREE XAUUSD EA for MT5 Aurum Quant Digger is a free Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe. The EA uses selective momentum-based entries, protective filters and automated trade management. It is designed to wait for suitable market conditions rather than open trades every day. This is not a high-frequency trading robot. There may be periods with few or no trades. It is intended for users who prefer controlled trade freq
FREE
The RSI Engine
Md Abdul Manann
Experts
The RSI Engine EA is an automated trading robot for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, developed by SPLpulse. ( Looking for a personalized setup? I'd be happy to create a custom configuration for you. Just describe what you're looking for in the comments below!) Its core function is to execute trading strategies based on signals from the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. The EA is highly configurable, allowing the user to select from multiple RSI-based entry strategies, apply confirmation f
FREE
Dow theory Snowball Martingale
Rachyut Senakool
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA) that utilizes the basic Dow Theory strategy along with RSI for take profit, and employs support and resistance levels from the Zigzag indicator as stop-loss and take-profit points, you can follow these guidelines: Dow Theory Strategy : This involves analyzing trends using the Dow Theory principles, mainly focusing on identifying primary trends (bullish or bearish) and secondary trends (corrections). You'll need to implement rules for identifying these trends based on price ac
FREE
MA Confluence Strategy
Kamal Kanwal
Experts
MA Confluence Strategy – Expert Advisor MA Confluence Strategy is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities using advanced moving average confluence principles. By combining multiple moving averages into a unified decision framework, the EA aims to reduce market noise and improve trade timing in trending market conditions. This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders looking for a systematic, rule-based approach to automated trading wit
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.67 (12)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4.81 (26)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency. Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essenti
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (39)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.05 (56)
Experts
Important update Previous set files should not be used with SGH Ultimate. Please use the updated set files prepared for this version. For details about the latest update and the current live-signal set file, please check the dedicated MQL5 blog post. No Grid / No Martingale / No Recovery / No Hedging / Single Entry with SL / One Shot Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a Gold EA with no grid, no martingale,
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (48)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.38 (153)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
MoonDog EA
James Vito Armin Bianchini
5 (9)
Experts
LIMITED PRICE — $299 The current price is temporarily limited to $299 A major upgrade is currently planned, introducing new Machine Learning & AI features designed to further enhance MoonDog EA. Secure your copy at $299 before the major update is released. MoonDog EA is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The system combines five independent breakout strategies designed to identify different breakout and price-expansion conditions. MoonDog
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.07 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.29 (55)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.56 (16)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (6)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
3.9 (21)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using,you can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results Set files of the current running signal account and live chat access link will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers after the buyer sends a short comment from the comment section At the same time, this is still a launch version , not a fully mass-promoted final-sta
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.42 (31)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +300% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
Quantum iGold MT5
Yassine Mouhssine
4.54 (39)
Experts
Quantum iGold MT5 – Advanced AI Trading System (XAUUSD) Quantum iGold MT5 is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messa
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
More from author
Night Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4 (2)
Experts
Night Scalper EA is an advanced, fully automated trading system designed to take advantage of evening market movements using a high-probability scalping strategy. Whether you’re an experienced trader or just starting out, Night Scalper offers a powerful tool to navigate lower volatility periods with precision and ease. This expert advisor (EA) utilizes a multi-currency approach while ensuring strong risk management and compliance with NFA/FIFO regulations. Key Features of Night Scalper EA Multi-
Donchian Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.3 (10)
Experts
The Donchian Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on the Donchian indicator. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on USDJPY using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate
FREE
Rapid Reaper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.29 (7)
Experts
The Rapid Reaper EA is a fully automated hybrid averaging EA that trades in sequences of lot increase and multiplication on both sides of the book. The system trades using market orders with take profits set across trade groups. This EA will work on any pair but works best on GBPUSD and USDCAD on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading with this EA. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more
FREE
RMI Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4 (2)
Experts
The RMI Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades pullbacks from the major trend using RMI and limited averaging. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDJPY, EURCAD, EURGBP and EURJPY using the M30 timeframe and has the option to trade multiple pairs but only one pair at any one time to increase trade frequency without increasing draw down. Please not
FREE
Bollinger Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.36 (11)
Experts
The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
FREE
RMI Scalper EA MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
3 (2)
Experts
The RMI Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades pullbacks from the major trend using RMI and limited averaging. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDJPY, EURCAD, EURGBP and EURJPY using the M30 timeframe and has the option to trade multiple pairs but only one pair at any one time to increase trade frequency without increasing draw down. Please not
FREE
Candle Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4 (1)
Experts
The Candle Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on price action. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom E
FREE
Wave Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.2 (5)
Experts
The Wave Scalper EA is fully automated scalping system that uses price action to identify good scalping trades and executes them with an invisible trailing stop loss. It also includes a money management feature which calculates lot size based on account size and risk with an option to set a maximum draw down at which the EA will stop trading. This is a long term strategy combined with money management which works well on most pairs, but predominantly GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDUSD & USDJPY. Plea
FREE
Dollar Yen Trader EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.5 (4)
Experts
The USDJPY Trader EA is an automated trend following system that is always in the market and trades using sell stop and buy stop orders with trailing stop losses to capture large movements in the market. It also includes a money management feature which calculates lot size based on account size and risk with an option to set a maximum draw down at which the EA will stop trading. This is a long term strategy combined with money management and will work on any pair but works best on USDJPY M15. Vi
FREE
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
Wave Scalper EA MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Wave Scalper EA is fully automated scalping system that uses price action to identify good scalping trades and executes them with an invisible trailing stop loss. It also includes a money management feature which calculates lot size based on account size and risk with an option to set a maximum draw down at which the EA will stop trading. This is a long term strategy combined with money management which works well on most pairs, but predominantly GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDUSD & USDJPY. Plea
FREE
Trend Venom EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Trend Venom EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Moving Average and RSI signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentr
FREE
Donchian Scalper EA MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Donchian Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on the Donchian indicator. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on USDJPY using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate
FREE
Complex Chaos EA MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Complex Chaos EA is an automated system that uses a pair of exponential moving averages to detect the market direction and opens trades on candle open. If the market moves against a trade it will at a set distance open another trade in the same direction to move the take profit of the group of open positions closer to the current price and make the group of trades winners overall once the price reverses. If a change in direction is detected then all trades are closed and it starts trading in
FREE
Prospector Scalper EA MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Prospector Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that scalps during high volatility periods using a hybrid lot multiplication algorithm. The EA trades using market orders and hides its decision making from the broker. This EA will work on any pair but works best on EURUSD and USDJPY on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more
FREE
Extreme Breakout EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Extreme Breakout EA Lite is a fully automated multi currency Expert Advisor that trades time based breakouts and has various options to improve performance. The Extreme Breakout EA Lite trades using pending orders and has the option to enter using market orders if required. Lite version is limited to 0.01 lots without money management. View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1 Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?o
FREE
Night Lottery EA Lite MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
4 (5)
Experts
The Night Lottery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD, AUDNZD and USDCHF using the M5 timeframe, defaults are for EURUSD. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Any questions message me - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex View More Products - https://www
FREE
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.25 (4)
Experts
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
Complex Chaos EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Complex Chaos EA is an automated system that uses a pair of exponential moving averages to detect the market direction and opens trades on candle open. If the market moves against a trade it will at a set distance open another trade in the same direction to move the take profit of the group of open positions closer to the current price and make the group of trades winners overall once the price reverses. If a change in direction is detected then all trades are closed and it starts trading in
FREE
Rapid Reaper EA MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
3 (2)
Experts
The Rapid Reaper EA is a fully automated hybrid averaging EA that trades in sequences of lot increase and multiplication on both sides of the book. The system trades using market orders with take profits set across trade groups. This EA will work on any pair but works best on GBPUSD and USDCAD on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading with this EA. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more
FREE
Aeon
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
Aeon is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades multiple currencies. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom EA. If you wish to use this EA it will n
FREE
Bollinger Fading EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Bollinger Fading EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the H1 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I c
FREE
Currency Strength Breakout
Robots4Forex Ltd
Indicators
Currency Strength Breakout Indicator Gain an edge in your trading with the Currency Strength Breakout Indicator , a powerful tool that analyses eight currencies across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1) – all within a single, easy-to-read window. Identify the strongest and weakest currencies and trade pullbacks with precision, leveraging alerts to help you enter trends at the right time. Key Features Real-Time Currency Strength Monitoring : Instantly see which currencies are trendin
FREE
Extreme Breakout EA MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Extreme Breakout EA is a fully automated multi currency Expert Advisor that trades time based breakouts and has various options to improve performance. The Extreme Breakout EA trades using pending orders and has the option to enter using market orders if required. View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1 Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain Designed for USDJPY. Features Fully automated Not sensitive t
Night Lottery EA MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.33 (3)
Experts
The Night Lottery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD, AUDNZD and USDCHF using the M5 timeframe, defaults are for EURUSD. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Any questions message me - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex View More Products - https://ww
Custom EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.67 (6)
Experts
Custom EA – Fully Automated, Highly Customisable Trading Solution Custom EA is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for traders who want full control over their trading strategies. It offers extensive customisation options, seamless third-party indicator integration, and multiple entry and exit strategies. Whether you are automating trades, using neural networks for decision-making, or managing multiple accounts, Custom EA provides the flexibility and precision needed for both beginners and e
Extreme Breakout EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Extreme Breakout EA is a fully automated multi currency Expert Advisor that trades time based breakouts and has various options to improve performance. The Extreme Breakout EA trades using pending orders and has the option to enter using market orders if required. View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1 Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain Designed for USDJPY. Features Fully automated Not sensitive t
Night Lottery EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Night Lottery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1 Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/ro
Night Scalper EA MT5
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Night Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. View More
Custom EA MT5
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
Custom EA – Fully Automated, Highly Customisable Trading Solution Custom EA is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for traders who want full control over their trading strategies. It offers extensive customisation options, seamless third-party indicator integration, and multiple entry and exit strategies. Whether you are automating trades, using neural networks for decision-making, or managing multiple accounts, Custom EA provides the flexibility and precision needed for both beginners and e
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review