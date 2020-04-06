GOLD PIVOT DOMINATOR is an expert advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), developed according to the principles of institutional market logic.

GOLD PIVOT DOMINATOR is an expert advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), developed using the principles of institutional market logic and prioritizing the quality of trading decisions over their quantity.

The strategy is focused on working from key pivot zones of support and resistance , with mandatory entry confirmation through Price Action and a multi-factor signal evaluation system.

The advisor does not use aggressive or high-frequency methods and is designed to find entry points with a high probability of success.

The strategy is based on:

work from key pivot zones (S/R)

Entry confirmation through Price Action patterns

filtering the direction of market movement

signal quality assessment system (scoring)

The advisor does not strive for frequent trades - it selects points with the highest probability .

Key Features

Pivot Zones Trading

Trade only from significant support and resistance zones.

Price Action Filter

Using reversal and impulse candlestick patterns.

Multi-Factor Scoring

Each signal is assigned a rating - trades are opened only if they are of sufficient quality.

Direction Filter

Prohibition of trade against the priority market direction.

Risk Management

Flexible system for calculating the volume and protecting capital.

Recovery Logic

Gentle recovery after losing streaks without aggressive methods.

Daily Loss Protection

Limit losses per trading day.

On-Chart Visualization

Display zones and current system status directly on the graph.

Recommended conditions

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5-H1 (recommended)

Account type: Hedge

Minimum deposit: from $500

VPS: Recommended for 24/7

Important information

