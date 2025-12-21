NeoHedgeMulti

NeoHedgeMulti - Multi-Currency Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5


Trade multiple currency pairs with a single intelligent system. This professional Expert Advisor combines Bollinger Bands breakout entry with a filtered grid strategy, enhanced by a multi-currency engine and multi-level risk management system.Core Strategy & Logic

Entry Signal:

-First (Anchor) Order: Opens when price closes outside Bollinger Bands.

- BUY - Closing above Upper Band

- SELL - Closing below Lower Band


Grid Development:

- Intelligent Filtering: Subsequent grid orders activate only with confirmation:

  1. Stochastic (Overbought/Oversold conditions)

  2. ADX(Trend strength confirmation)

- Grid Step: New orders added at specified price distance (`Grid_Step`).


Cycle Logic:

After closing all grid orders, the grid fully resets. The EA returns to waiting mode for a new Bollinger Bands breakout to begin a new, independent trading cycle.


Multi-Currency Trading

Description:

- Default Parameters: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD (pre-configured)

- Flexibility: Instant ability to add current chart symbol

- Correlation Protection: Built-in logic to prevent over-exposure on correlated instruments


Multi-Level Risk Management System


Protection Mechanisms:

- Daily Loss Limit - Stops trading after reaching daily loss threshold

- Stop-Out Protection- Preventive measures to avoid account stop-out

- Max Simultaneous Trades - Limits open orders across all symbols

- Volatility Control (ATR) - Adapts to current market volatility

- Free Margin Check- Verifies available margin before any order


Volume Management:

- Base Lot Size - Unified lot for all pairs

- Grid Multiplier - Progressive lot increase for grid orders (`LotMultiplier`)

- Lot Normalization - Automatic adjustment to broker's lot step

- Maximum Lot Limit - Absolute upper limit (`MaxLotSize`)


Take Profit & Closing Logic

Modes:

- Global Profit: Closes ALL positions across all symbols upon reaching overall target profit

- Individual Profit: Closes positions for each symbol independently upon reaching its own target

- ATR-Based (Dynamic): Sets volatility-adjusted take profit using Average True Range


Closing Conditions:

1. Target profit reached (Global/Individual/ATR)

2. Force close command

3. Risk management trigger activation (e.g., Daily Loss Limit)


Real-Time Control Panel

The on-chart panel displays:

- Total P/L(Profit/Loss) in money and pips

- Open order count per symbol

- Risk Management Status (Active/Triggered)

- Symbol Details - P/L, orders, distance to TP

- Margin Level and current volatility (ATR)

Key Advantages:

- Auto-Recovery - Seamlessly restores state after MT5 restart or connection loss

- Detailed Logging - Comprehensive log files for deep analysis and debugging

- Flexible Configuration - Adapts to scalping, swing trading, or grid trading styles

- Comprehensive Protection - Complete risk management toolkit

- True Multi-Currency - Portfolio management across multiple pairs


Important Limitations & Risks:

- STRICTLY PROHIBITED: EA code blocks trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, GOLD, SILVER)

- Grid Risk: Classical grid strategies can experience significant drawdowns during strong trends

- Deposit Load: Multi-currency trading increases margin requirements and overall risk

- Requires Optimization: Mandatory parameter adjustment (Grid_Step, lots, filters) for your broker and market conditions


Recommended Broker & Getting Started Guide


Optimal Broker:RoboForex (Pro ECN or R StocksTrader accounts) for best execution with this EA.


Getting Started:

1. Attach EA to one default symbol chart (e.g., EURUSD M15)

2. Configure symbols in parameters (add/remove pairs)

3. Set protection: Define Daily Loss Limit, Maximum Lot, and Profit Target

4. Run on DEMO for at least 2 weeks for parameter optimization


Disclaimer:

This is a professional tool for experienced traders. You must understand grid trading risks and multi-currency portfolio management. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves high risk of capital loss.


Category: MetaTrader 5 / Expert Advisors (EAs)


Type: Multi-Currency Grid System


Compatibility: Hedge Accounts Only (Hedge)

Recommended products
Echelon EA
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Experts
Echelon EA – Chart Your Unique Trading Constellation Like the celestial guides that lead explorers through the vast universe, Echelon EA empowers you to create and optimize your very own trading strategies. This versatile system combines advanced grid and martingale techniques with cutting‐edge indicators, offering you an endless palette for designing a strategy that is truly your own. Craft Your Personal Strategy: Infinite Possibilities – Customize every parameter to build a trading system t
FREE
Big Trend Catcher
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description The Expert Advisor's trading system is based on entry and exit at a certain deviation of the asset price from the moving average value. The Expert Advisor has a number of parameters, by manipulating which you can implement different trading systems and also get different results when trading on different assets, keep this in mind when setting up an Expert Advisor and do not use standard settings on all instruments and time frames. Recommendations for use The EA working tim
FREE
Dumangan MT5
Jose Lagayan
Experts
Introducing Dumangan MT5 - The Philippine God Of Harvest (MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98661 ) Experience the abundance of successful trades with Dumangan MT5, our new Expert Advisor available on MQL5.com. Named after the revered Philippine God of Harvest, Dumangan, this tool embodies the essence of reaping profits from the fertile ground of the markets, just like Dumangan blessed the fields with bountiful crops. A Focused Strategy with Customizable Settings Dumangan MT5
FREE
Algo Edge Boost Buy MT5
Niklas Templin
1 (2)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  This EA only BUY download the second EA for SELL and Run it both. -DE40/ Tec100 Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and in
FREE
Rent Bm15
Grigorii Isaakian
5 (2)
Experts
Советник для скальпирования фьючерса BR на ММВБ. Внутридневный, в 23=45 закроет позицию. Работает на 15-ти минутках.  По появлению отфильтрованного индикаторами  сигнала  на покупку/продажу выставляет отложенный ордер. Более короткий вариант таймфрейма выбирать не рекомендую из-за введенных ограничений для переменных в примененных индикаторов. Мартингейл не применён, EA тестирован на ММВБ на  срочном рынке и только на фьючерсах BR.  Для демонстрации результатов на склейке, параметры дооптимизир
FREE
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
Zpai
Pulkit Kumar Sharma
Experts
ZProfit Ai – Adaptive Trading Intelligence Overview ZProfit Ai is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies adaptive algorithmic intelligence to capture market opportunities with precision. It is designed for traders who want a clean, reliable, and professional trading system that responds dynamically to market changes. Backtest results will never match as entries and exits will be within the candle sensitively. Recommended Settings: 1H timeframe, 125s wait, 10candles SL...... Ke
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Best Scalper XAUUSD 30min
Bruno Alexandre Azevedo Dantas
Experts
Este robô foi criado exclusivamente para operar no ouro (XAUUSD) e funciona melhor em timeframes médios (M30, H1) . Diferente de scalpers tradicionais, o Best Scalper XAUUSD 30min foca em reversões de tendência , utilizando indicadores avançados como RSI, Bandas de Bollinger e Price Action . A estratégia é baseada em detectar níveis críticos de suporte e resistência , onde o mercado tem uma grande probabilidade de inverter a tendência. Ele combina essa análise com volatilidade intradiária , gar
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/ Key details are: Parameters Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
NagaRecoil
Haruki Teranaka
5 (3)
Experts
"NagaRecoil" EA: A highly durable and resilient trading solution for long-term results The long-awaited EA "NagaRecoil" has finally been released! This EA utilizes two high-performance indicators, RSI and RFTL, to skillfully capture market trend fluctuations and determine the optimal entry point. RSI sensitively detects market overheating, and RFTL predicts future price movements. This combination provides signals for buying and selling. Furthermore, as its name suggests, "NagaRecoil" develops
FREE
Dow theory Snowball Martingale
Rachyut Senakool
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA) that utilizes the basic Dow Theory strategy along with RSI for take profit, and employs support and resistance levels from the Zigzag indicator as stop-loss and take-profit points, you can follow these guidelines: Dow Theory Strategy : This involves analyzing trends using the Dow Theory principles, mainly focusing on identifying primary trends (bullish or bearish) and secondary trends (corrections). You'll need to implement rules for identifying these trends based on price ac
FREE
WaveTraderMA
ANTON KOMISSARENKO
Experts
F ully automated trading system based on the Moving Averages indicator. It supports three classic trading signals and uses a flexible position management system. It is suitable for various trading instruments and adapts to any market conditions. Key features Three entry signals for flexible strategy customization Three types of entry orders: Market order Pending market stop Limit market order Trading time configuration – up to six time intervals Closing orders after a specified number of bars F
FREE
Ice Scalper
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
3.81 (16)
Experts
For a more refined algorithm capable of detecting highs and lows everyday, opt for : Ice Scalper Pro!!! :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93215 MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94060 Check my other products here :  Pivot Points Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95744 Pivot Points Master MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95981 Check my other products here :  Ice Scalper is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a highly effec
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
4 (1)
Experts
Overview MAM White MT5 is an Expert Advisor for major indices (e.g., US500, NAS100, GER40). It combines trend-confirmed entries (EMA alignment) with volatility filters and an adaptive trailing module. No martingale and no uncontrolled averaging. What it does Enables trading only when fast/slow EMA alignment and volatility conditions agree One-sided, disciplined positioning; ATR-aware trailing and optional partial exits Broker safety checks (stop/freeze levels, margin, volume) before order acti
FREE
Quantum Nexus EA V6
Vladimir Novikov
Experts
**Quantum Nexus EA V6**   *Многостратегический советник для MetaTrader 5 с адаптивным риск-менеджментом*   **Ключевые особенности:**   1. **4 стратегии в одном алгоритме**:      - **RSI + Stochastic + MA** (Перекупленность/перепроданность + тренд)      - **RSI + Bollinger Bands + MA** (Волатильность + тренд)      - **RSI + EMA + MACD** (Долгосрочный тренд + импульс)      - **RSI + Volume + CCI** (Объемы + циклы)      - *Каждая стратегия работает на своем таймфрейме (H1/D1)*   2. **Умное управле
FREE
Surf EA MT5
Rustem Gabetdinov
Experts
Surf EA  is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCA
FREE
RichRush EA
Dirar Alzoubi
Experts
NOW FREE!! Introducing RichRush EA, This expert advisor, armed with cutting-edge trading strategies, can assist on your path to navigating the forex market. Optimized specifically for EURUSD, RichRush EA operates on moving averages, and calculated lot sizes to manage risks. The EA interprets market movements, adjusts to volatility, and aims to identify entry points. As part of our commitment to providing top-tier trading tools, we invite you to explore our range of premium products designed to
FREE
Bamboo expert
Anton Gorin
1 (2)
Experts
Bamboo expert is based on the custom indicator Bamboo . Entry points are determined using Bamboo values. Positions are closed when reaching specified profit and loss levels or when opposite signal appears if Stop Loss and Take Profit values are zero. Input Parameters Period - Period parameter of the indicator Bamboo; Mode - operation mode of the Expert Advisor (0-7); Stop Loss - loss fixing level in points; Take Profit - profit fixing levels in points; Lot - lot size. The screenshots demonstrate
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Nexoria
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Experts
In every market kingdom there are countless noisy peasants of indicators, but only a few queens that quietly rule the order flow – Nexoria is built to be one of them. ​ This fully automated trading system doesn’t beg the market for scraps; it demands structure, reading raw price action and volatility to decide when to strike and when to stand aside. ​ Nexoria watches closed candles like a cold‑eyed monarch, hunting for real impulses, breakouts and clean pullbacks instead of random flickers. ​ A
FREE
Terraforming 1
Lerato Silokwane
Experts
My first version of the Terraforming EA. The EA uses statistical arbitrage to profit from currency pairs of USD EUR & GBP. Positions are opened when an arbitrage opportunity is identified. The positions are closed after 3 hours or when the market rectified and profit is made before the 3 hour limit. A more profitable version of this EA will be available once a decent track record is made for this one.  Try it out!! Checkout my signal too . A beta version robot is used to trade on my signal acco
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.15 (41)
Experts
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings It implements two different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN b
FREE
Whale RSI Divergences
Mustafa Ozkurkcu
1 (1)
Experts
This EA looks for a divergence signal, which occurs when the price of a financial instrument moves in the opposite direction of the RSI indicator. This divergence can signal that the current trend is losing momentum and a reversal is likely. The EA identifies two types of divergence: Bullish (Positive) Divergence : This occurs when the price makes a new lower low , but the RSI indicator fails to confirm this by making a higher low . This discrepancy suggests that bearish momentum is weakening, a
FREE
TradeGreat Bot
Mykyta Nikolaiev
Experts
Strategy has a mean reversion type, which means the strategy looks for price deviation from the Moving Average (MA) and tests for optimal deviation for each pair. The deviation is relative, using the Envelopes indicator with the same period as the MA. The main idea is trade reversion while price deviation crossed Envelopes and trade reversion to the MA. The most important thing is that take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) are not static and change with every new candle. This trick enables a stra
FREE
EclipesPro
Themichl LLC
Experts
EclipesPro II is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses FRAMA and VIDYA indicators for trend following in forex markets. It generates buy/sell signals based on indicator crossovers and price position relative to FRAMA, with RSI used for exit filtering. The EA employs advanced exit strategies, including partial position closing and triple-confirmation. Risk management includes multiple position sizing methods, trailing stops, and order volume validation. Market filters include trading sessions,
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review