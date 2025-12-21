NeoHedgeMulti
- Experts
- Rim Askarov
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 21 December 2025
- Activations: 15
NeoHedgeMulti - Multi-Currency Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
Trade multiple currency pairs with a single intelligent system. This professional Expert Advisor combines Bollinger Bands breakout entry with a filtered grid strategy, enhanced by a multi-currency engine and multi-level risk management system.Core Strategy & Logic
Entry Signal:
-First (Anchor) Order: Opens when price closes outside Bollinger Bands.
- BUY - Closing above Upper Band
- SELL - Closing below Lower Band
Grid Development:
- Intelligent Filtering: Subsequent grid orders activate only with confirmation:
1. Stochastic (Overbought/Oversold conditions)
2. ADX(Trend strength confirmation)
- Grid Step: New orders added at specified price distance (`Grid_Step`).
Cycle Logic:
After closing all grid orders, the grid fully resets. The EA returns to waiting mode for a new Bollinger Bands breakout to begin a new, independent trading cycle.
Multi-Currency Trading
Description:
- Default Parameters: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD (pre-configured)
- Flexibility: Instant ability to add current chart symbol
- Correlation Protection: Built-in logic to prevent over-exposure on correlated instruments
Multi-Level Risk Management System
Protection Mechanisms:
- Daily Loss Limit - Stops trading after reaching daily loss threshold
- Stop-Out Protection- Preventive measures to avoid account stop-out
- Max Simultaneous Trades - Limits open orders across all symbols
- Volatility Control (ATR) - Adapts to current market volatility
- Free Margin Check- Verifies available margin before any order
Volume Management:
- Base Lot Size - Unified lot for all pairs
- Grid Multiplier - Progressive lot increase for grid orders (`LotMultiplier`)
- Lot Normalization - Automatic adjustment to broker's lot step
- Maximum Lot Limit - Absolute upper limit (`MaxLotSize`)
Take Profit & Closing Logic
Modes:
- Global Profit: Closes ALL positions across all symbols upon reaching overall target profit
- Individual Profit: Closes positions for each symbol independently upon reaching its own target
- ATR-Based (Dynamic): Sets volatility-adjusted take profit using Average True Range
Closing Conditions:
1. Target profit reached (Global/Individual/ATR)
2. Force close command
3. Risk management trigger activation (e.g., Daily Loss Limit)
Real-Time Control Panel
The on-chart panel displays:
- Total P/L(Profit/Loss) in money and pips
- Open order count per symbol
- Risk Management Status (Active/Triggered)
- Symbol Details - P/L, orders, distance to TP
- Margin Level and current volatility (ATR)
Key Advantages:
- Auto-Recovery - Seamlessly restores state after MT5 restart or connection loss
- Detailed Logging - Comprehensive log files for deep analysis and debugging
- Flexible Configuration - Adapts to scalping, swing trading, or grid trading styles
- Comprehensive Protection - Complete risk management toolkit
- True Multi-Currency - Portfolio management across multiple pairs
Important Limitations & Risks:
- STRICTLY PROHIBITED: EA code blocks trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, GOLD, SILVER)
- Grid Risk: Classical grid strategies can experience significant drawdowns during strong trends
- Deposit Load: Multi-currency trading increases margin requirements and overall risk
- Requires Optimization: Mandatory parameter adjustment (Grid_Step, lots, filters) for your broker and market conditions
Recommended Broker & Getting Started Guide
Optimal Broker:RoboForex (Pro ECN or R StocksTrader accounts) for best execution with this EA.
Getting Started:
1. Attach EA to one default symbol chart (e.g., EURUSD M15)
2. Configure symbols in parameters (add/remove pairs)
3. Set protection: Define Daily Loss Limit, Maximum Lot, and Profit Target
4. Run on DEMO for at least 2 weeks for parameter optimization
Disclaimer:
This is a professional tool for experienced traders. You must understand grid trading risks and multi-currency portfolio management. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves high risk of capital loss.
Category: MetaTrader 5 / Expert Advisors (EAs)
Type: Multi-Currency Grid System
Compatibility: Hedge Accounts Only (Hedge)